Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Sickos! It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means, it is time for a new episode of Dynamite. However, this is one of the very rare and elusive episodes that is in fact NOT live, but it has been taped, as the company is heading to the Land Down Under for Grand Slam this weekend. Be that as it may, we still have a strong card in store, as we have two title defenses tonight, as The Hurt Syndicate defend the tag team titles against the Gunns, and the Trios Titles will FINALLY be defended, as the Death Riders will defend them against the Undisputed Kingdom. We also have MJF and Dustin Rhodes presented commercial free, Kris Statlander will face Penelope Ford, all of that and, of course, so much more in store.

So, allow me to take a moment to gloat about the Superbowl. I mean, what an incredible win for my Eagles. I will admit that I was confident that we could win the game, but the fact that it was already over by halftime basically, was the look and feel of vindication for what happened two years ago. All I can say is that I am hopeful that the season comes quick once again, but in the meantime, there is always other things to keep me engrossed.

Also, good news to our AEW denizens! The Boss has asked me to cover Grand Slam this Saturday, as Theo will not be able to cover it, so of course I said yes! So, I got all the AEW coverage this week!

So, as you all do, light up the comment section, and make me proud!

Tonight’s show takes place from Austin, Texas! We have the usual trio of Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuiness to call the action!

Cold open! It’s The Hurt Syndicate, The Gunns, MJF on his phone, Dustin Rhodes, and Megan Bayne!

Yo, the pyro was SO loud that it stopped Excalibur from doing the announcements lol.

We’re opening with The Best Wrestler Alive, Max Caster! Lots of boos and a YOU SUCK chant for him lol. Apparently, Caster has a certificate saying he is the Best Wrestler Alive. And since Caster can Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn out of the company, you can see that the real genius behind The Acclaimed was Platinum Max. Who can survive Caster?

Here comes Hangman Page, as Caster looks like he dumped in his nappy of fear, lol.

Hangman Page vs. Max Caster

Caster ran away during the Page’s entrance lol. Page goes out into the crowd to look for Caster. He finds him, Caster hits the ring, but he attacks Page as he gets back in. Caster with boots and a hurrincanrana. He turns his back to Page, but that’s a big mistake. Page with a big clothesline. Corner to corner clothesline and a sliding lariat from Page. Page to the apron. BUCKSHOT LARIAT! That’s game.

WINNER: Hangman Page

TIME: 1:10

THOUGHTS: Caster got to be humorous, and Page got to kill him. Everyone wins!

RATING: N/R

We go back to the events of last week between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet. Ricky, who had already earned my love, says like the Philadelphia Eagles, he stands before us a WINNER! Prince Nana says they need to stick to business, but Ricky says he will end this. AH-HA!

The Undisputed Kingdom are here for some title action!

AEW Trios Titles Match: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Death Riders (C)

The Undisputed Kingdom waste no time taking the fight to the Death Riders! Everyone fights everyone around the ring, leading to our first PIP!

PIP Thoughts:

-Meal and a Match, featuring the Mone Train!

-NBA Festivus. Meh.

-Mickey 17 is… a film.

-KEEP IT TWISTED!!!!!!1111

-With two days left for V-Day, Jared lands the first blow in the jewelry wars!

We’re back, as Roddy and Yuta are grabbing each other’s hair. Spoiler alert, one has more than the other does. PAC is in, he takes Strong to the other corner and then back to his team corner. Claudio is in now, as Nigel and the gang work out football ad homonyms. KOR is in, but he is being choked out by Claudio. Kyle tries to lift Claudio to his corner, but Yuta in to assist Claudio. O’Reilly in the wrong part of town. Kyle does catch Yuta with an ankle lock, but it short lived. PAC now in, he taunts O’Reilly and wants to trade. O’Reilly strings kicks together, but PAC cuts that off. A kitchen sink allows KOR to take in Strong. Roddy tees off on PAC, catches Claudio’s high boot with a back breaker! One for PAC! Another one for Yuta, and he suplexes Yuta on top of PAC> The cover, PAC kicks at two. Cole tags in, gut buster by Strong, Cole with the backstabber, O’Reilly with the running kick. Cover, Death Riders break it up. O’Reilly goes up top, but PAC knocks him off the corner. Claudio manhandles Strong behind the ref’s back. Its Rick Knox, so yeah.

Tag to Yuta, Hart Attack with Claudio. Cover for a two count. Yuta tries to keep Strong grounded, but Yuta kicks out the leg, cover for a two count. Tag to PAC, he works a grounded headlock on Strong. RODDY chant, as he gets up, but a snap suplex by PAC. Strong to the corner, corner back charge by PAC. Cover for a two. PAC gets in the face of Knox. PAC takes Strong to his corner, Claudio tags in. Snapmare into a chin lock by Claudio. Strong to his feet, he carries Claudio to his corner. Claudio with an eye rake, Strong back to the DR corner. Trios’ offense explodes now, as we get another PIP.

-Grand Slam, this Saturday after all the NBA bullshit!

-Two for 6.99 at Arby’s! We have the meats, but not for Lent!

-Orange Cream Coca Cola? I like the sound of that.

-Nerds commercial from the SB now.

-Kay’s said F-You Jared, as they hit back! It’s now one to one!

-SNL 50th anniversary this Sunday!

-This fucking guy…

-Choose Advil liquid gels!

-Anyone interested in the New Captain America film?

-SAFELITE REPAIRS, SAFELITE REPLACE!

-Degree women’s commercial is…something lol.

-Stearns & Foster, better than Purple!

We return, as Strong with a small package on Yuta for a two count. Yuta with a drop kick for a two count. Seems like this match has hit the stalag. Strong FINALLY can get a tag out, as Adam Cole (BAYBAY) comes in. He knocks Claudio and PAC from the corner, pump kick to Yuta. Yuta shoves off Cole, but he takes PAC off the apron, again. Cole with a superkick! Pin for a two count. Claudio is in, but Kyle takes him to the floor. PAC with the blind tag, and he stupidly jumps right into a SUPERKICK! Trio offense from the UK on PAC. TRIPLE SUPERKICK! Cole for the cover, Claudio with the save. He hits a double suplex on Strong and Cole! Rocket Launcher attempt is thwarted by Strong KOR getting his knees up! Double team move by Strong and O’Reilly! Cover, it’s broken up! KOR has the ankle lock on Yuta, but CLaudio enters the ring with a chair. Cole kicks Claudio in the face, but Yuta with a shot from the title belt to Kyle. Yuta with the pin for the retention.

WINNER: The Death Riders (Still Champs)

TIME: 17:00

THOUGHTS: Very, VERY slow for most of the match, but the ending flurry made up for it. Shocked that the UK didn’t win, but here we are.

RATING: ***

The attack continues post-match, but here comes Danny Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Daddy Magic! The Death Riders take their leave, and everyone stands off in the middle of the ring.

We go to the back, as we see Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir walking. Moxley is ambushed from behind by a chair shot from Cope (Just Cope)! Him and Switchblade Jay White appear, they snap the chain that holds the briefcase! Marina is dispatched off, and the two takes off with the case. Moxley is pissed!

We get a run-down of the card for Grand Slam. To the back, The Remarkable Renee Paquette with MJF. Max says Texas is not a real state and Dustin Rhodes is not a real man. No amount of paint on that face is going to hide his shame. Here is Hangman Page, he tells MJF to leave. Max says he didn’t know Jack Daniels came out with a cologne. Page says it’s been five years, is that the best you got? MJF says this smells like fear. Look at you, you are the punchline, you are the joke. If anyone is owed an apology around here it is MJF. From the fans, from Hangman, and from Dustin. And then he will move on and become a two-time AEW Champion.

Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Shibata are on their way to the ring!

Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Shibata vs. Jon Cruz, Aaron Solo, and Rosario Grillo

As one would assume, this match is going to be a total squash, because clearly the three men who get an entrance still have unsettled business. Cruz tries to beat up Joe, and he will probably die for it. As if on cue, Joe delivers the muscle buster, and that’s it.

WINNER: Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata

TIME: 1:45

THOUGHTS: SMASH AND DEVISTATION!

RATING: N/R

Joe on the mic. His name is Samoa Joe, this is his best friend HOOK and his brother Shibata. Every week they come out here and there is a misunderstanding. The answer is violence. What stands before you are three men known as the Ops, who will beat your ass to solve problems. They will hunt you down in the ring, they will hunt you down in the street, you will be caught. Christian and the Patriarchy, this could have been really simple. They could have taken the ass beating and they would have moved on. So, since Joe can’t drag him out of his dressing room, and since he is too much of a chicken shit coward to show up tonight, Joe thinks next week on Dynamite, the Patriarchy versus the Ops.

To the back, Renee has Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith. Jericho says that he wouldn’t have put the bounty up if he wasn’t prepared to pay it out. it is okay that Keith didn’t get the job down, because this is a teachable moment. Keith can see how it is done, as he wants Bandido to meet him in the ring. NOW. As Jericho leaves, Bryan Keith tells Renee to never embarrass him in front of Jericho again!

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, Renee has Willow Nightingale in the back! She was about to explain her plan in returning to New Japan, but here comes Marina Shafir. She chokes Willow out with the chain. Jon says that it is pathetic that Cope would steal the briefcase. He is a dead man walking!

Chris Jericho is out now. Bandido isn’t afraid, as he makes his way out to the ring. The lights turn to blue, which is cool. They agree to do the ten paces to the corner (I mean, there wasn’t ten, but still). Both men drop their hats, but in the words of Admiral Akbar, it’s a trap, as Keith is out here to help Jerico beat Bandido up. Here come the Outrunners to save him! Big Bill is here now, holding the wanted poster! Bill looks for the choke slam, but here comes Powerhouse Hobbs! They trade, but Hobbs wins out and hits the Spinebuster. Bandido puts the wanted poster on the face of Bill. LOL

To the back with Cope (Just Cope!) and Jay White. Don’t worry about the missing cargo, just worry about getting to Australia, so they can paint the canvas with their blood. Cope has carried one of these before. Moxley is stomping his feet and drooling like a baby. You want this back? All you have to do is meet them in the middle of the ring at the end of the show.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as Renee is here with Dustin Rhodes. Do you have any final words for MJF before you face off? AUSTIN, TEXAS! Dustin said he was bringing the real devil, and you will find out why he is the last of his kind.

BITCH

Lawsuit from Okada incoming

Speaking of this match, here comes MJF!

MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes

Both men come face to face before the bell. Remember, this match will be commercial free! The bell rings, as both men back off. Rhodes to the center, he implores MJF to charge him. He does and runs into a power slam. Rhodes with right hands, as MJF escapes and tries to run away. Rhodes gives chase, he sends MJF back into the ring. MJF begs off, but it’s a ploy, as he snaps Dustin’s neck over the top rope. MJF attacks the arm, then takes the time to pose in the corner. MJF looks for the Salt of the Earth, but Rhodes tries to fight it. He powers up to his feet, short jabs, tries a sunset flip, but MJF steps over and snaps his arm, cover for a two count. MJF hits a back suplex. MJF mocks the fans to clap for Rhodes. MJF runs the ropes, he nudges Rhodes with his knee. He taunts the fans, then taunts Rhodes, but Dustin hits him with big punches. MJF gouges the eyes in front of the ref. MJF mounts Dustin in the corner with punches, he does the Golddust pose. LOL! Rhodes has enough and hits a power bomb out of the corner.

The match resets, as Rhodes hits the kick to the gut, to his knees, the upper cut chop! Big boot by Rhodes. Rhodes now with the mounted punches, he fakes the pose, but he drops his junk in MJF’s face. LOL! Bulldog by Rhodes. Final Reckoning, but MJF counters out. To the corner, MJF to the top, he lands on the arm of Rhodes. SOTE attempt, but Rhodes with a cradle for a two count. Rhodes up, CROSS RHODES! Cover, MJF kicks out at 2.8! Both men are down, but Rhodes is the first one to get up. He grabs MJF, tries the Final Reckoning again, but MJF with a cradle. Rhodes counters with his own. MJF up, pile driver! Cover, 2.9! MJF looks on in shock. MJF goes to the outside, he grabs a chair. Bryce watches him put the chair on Rhodes arm. MJF to the top rope, but Bryce takes the chair away. Rhodes drops MJF into the corner. Rhodes with the kick through the up rights! The Final Reckoning! Cover! 2.9999999999! THAT WAS THREE chants. Rhodes look for another one, but MJF fights it off. MJF now hits his OWN Final Reckoning, but he transitions into the SOTE. Rhodes goes for the bottom rope, but MJF drags him to center and puts on the cross face! The ref calls for the bell.

WINNER: MJF

TIME: 11:05

THOUGHTS: Personal match felt personal, and some of the false finishes were appreciated. Good, but obvious winner was obvious.

RATING: ***

MJF runs Bryce out of the ring post-match. MJF puts on the SOTE again as they ring the bell. Here comes Hangman Page! Clearly not here to save Rhodes, he’s here for MJF! They come face-to-face, but MJF slowly backs up and puts his hands up. But he ends up charging Page! They brawl on the mat, and here comes the most reliable Security Firm of all time, AEW Security! They can’t restrain the men from charging across the ring. MJF gets out of the ring and gives chase, while Security stays in the ring. Maybe there is an invisible barrier? Both men fight up the steps and to the upper deck. Security apparently broke though the invisible barrier as they separate the men before anyone can go SPLAT. Hangman is drug to the back, while MJF taunts the fans and throws a beer on one. LOL. MJF is back to ring side, he has a mic now. MJF is ready to go, but your boy sucks and he is a gutless coward. He isn’t coming back out here, because he is a loser like every single one of you. MJF poses, but he is wrong, as Page is back! So is Security, as the invisible barrier has been broken! MJF is now on the floor, Page in the ring as they are separated again.

Video package for Grand Slam. As one would expect, this one lean heavily into the Australian talent on the show.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as we see the events of the end of the previous match, and the brawl between Page and MJF. Apparently, Page hit the Buckshot on a guard and had the crazy eyes, Tony Khan has made a face-to-face next week for them. That’ll end well, I’m sure.

Here comes the super impressive Megan Bayne!

Megan Bayne vs. Maya World

Maya kind of looks like Alicia Fox. So, there is that. I’m not expecting this match to last long. In fact, Megan removing her attire will probably take longer than this match lasts. The bell rings, and Megan approaches Maya. She drives her to the corner; hammer throw into a shoulder tackle. Maya jumps into the arms of Bayne, she hits a Belly-to-Belly. Maya tries to fight back, but Bayne with a T-Bone suplex. She drags Maya across to the ring and just smashes her in the corner (Giggity). Bayne with a whip to the corner, Maya out, flying clothesline! Maya up, F-5! Cover, that’s all she wrote.

WINNER: Megan Bayne

TIME: 1:50

THOUGHTS: While I can watch Megan in the ring all night, I feel like they are sowing the seeds of a rivalry with someone at some point.

RATING: ********

Kris Statlander makes her way out now, as she has a stare down with Bayne on the way down. Now this, I could get into.

Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

Both women circle, Kris overpowers Ford to the corner. Statlander with a headlock takeover. Both women up, Ford’s arm control is reversed to the mat yet again. Fore gets her legs around the head of Kris; she fights up to her feet. Go-behind is exchanged. Snaapmare by Statlander into a basement clothesline for a two count. Statlander charges Ford, but she moves. Ford slaps Statlander, so she took that personally. Sunset flip by Ford, she rolls through with a drop kick for a two count. Statlander has Ford up, stalling vertical suplex. PIP Break!

-Stupid pranks are stupid.

-Zales is in on the action! Take that, Kay’s and Jared!

-Orange Cream Coke again. I’m intrigued, NGL.

-Jamie doesn’t look right on a motorcycle.

-Cheerios will get you to take the dog out for a walk in the rain!

-SNL advert, again.

-Sam Wilson is Captain America. Yay?

-Dot’s makes better pretzels.

-Step Brothers on Dinner and a Movie. Yay?

-Soccer, the sport that is always in season somewhere!

We’re back, as both ladies are on their knees (giggity) after a suplex from the top rope. Kris takes over now, clothelines and a power slam into a pin for a two count. TK has made it official for next week, The Opps against the Patriarchy. Ford fights back with a neck breaker for a two count. Ford to the top, but Statlander drags her back down. Deadlift, but Ford lands on her feet. STUNNER! Off the ropes, but Statlander catches her with a release German! Cover, two count! Statlander has Ford up, but she flips out and hits a poison rana! Ford with her cartwheel, Statlander ducks, hits a lariat! Staturday Night Fever! That’s game!

WINNER: Kris Statlander

TIME: 9:20

THOUGHTS: Great showing by Ford, but obvious winner was obvious. And we might be getting Kris and Megan in a long-term feud, which works for me.

RATING: ***

Post-match, Bayne returns, as Ford shoves Kris off the apron to the floor. Bayne picks up Kris, hits the F-5 on the floor!

PUPPET MERECEDES IS HERE! YOOOOO! It’s a music video with Puppet Mone and Harley Cameron! Now it’s serious time. Cameron says Mone is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers alive. There was a time when Harley wasn’t a good wrestler, or a guitar player. But every time that Mone ignored her or called her a loser, she wants to thank her. Thanks to Mone, she worked harder, got better, and she is going to win the TBS Title in her home country. She doesn’t want to ride the Mone Train, she wants to drive it. FEEL THE WRATH!

GUNS UP! It is time for our main event!

AEW Tag Team Titles Match: The Gunns vs. The Hurt Syndicate (C)