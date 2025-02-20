Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! How are we tonight? No, don’t refresh your browser, it really is me back on my usual night and time, after filling in on Grand Slam this past Saturday turned Sunday. Speaking of said show, how can Dynamite stack up to such an awesome event held in the land down under? Well, we have a culmination of the issues between Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs, as these two men will battle it out in a street fight. We also have the return of Captain Cool himself, Orange Cassidy, as he will face off with Roderick Strong, with the winner going on to face Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Title next week, and then that person going on to face Kenny Omega at Revolution.

(Sounds a touch convoluted, don’t it?)

We also have the newly minted group The Opps going up against Christian Cage and his Patriarchy, Megan Bayne facing off with Kris Statlander, MJF and Hangman Page face-to-face, and of course, so much more!

So, how are my Sickos going tonight?

BAH, enough of my cracking wise, that is not why you’re here, right? You’re here to light up that comment section and enjoy some awesome AEW action, so let’s go!