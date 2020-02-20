Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 2.19.20

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royal : (Competing Are: The Young Bucks, SCU, The Strong Hearts, The Best Friends, The Dark Order, Private Party, Butcher & The Blade, Santana & Ortiz, TH2, and Jurassic Express). Both teammate s have to be tossed for a team to be eliminated. They all slide in and brawl, Sky and Kaz hit high crosses, and wipe out the piles. Evans tries the same, gets caught and then tossed. T-Hawk gets tossed next by Private Party as Kaz work over Angelico. Dark order attacks SCU but gets cut off. The dark order higher ups say the exalted one is near and teases that Daniels isn’t out here allowing SCU to be eliminated. The Dark Order geeks get tossed, and SCU brawls with Dark Order to the back. Santana & Ortiz are just chilling on the floor, CIMA runs wild on Trent as Santana & Ortiz finally attack. CIMA is dumped by Luchasaurus. Jurassic Express take control, the Bunny distracts Jungle Boy as Butcher and Blade attack. Dark Order tries to recruit CIMA and he takes the mask and leaves. Nick runs wild with kicks and knee strikes running wild like it’s a hot tag until he’s dumped. Luchasaurus and Butcher brawl, trading strikes and work into a double down. Quen is dumped and then Kassidy as Private Party is done. Luchasaurus dumps Angelico as TH2 is done. Jungle Boy is tossed, and then four guys toss Luchasaurus. Santana & Ortiz isolate Matt, Best Friend make the save and hug until Chuck gets tossed by the Butcher. Orange Cassidy gets Trent on his shoulders to save him and back in, Trent follows with a DDT, dumps Blade and he and Matt work together as Butcher, Santana, & Ortiz attack. Superkicks by the Best Bucks, they hug and Butcher cuts them off. Butcher isolates Trent, lays in chops and almost gets dumped. Butcher and Trent to the apron, they trade and Bunny low blows Cassidy as Trent is tossed. Matt eliminates Butcher and is left with Santana & Ortiz. Matt fights for his life, hits northern lights on both and Sammy trips up Matt as the street sweeper follows. Matt avoids the elimination and superkicks Ortiz for the elimination. He takes out Sammy and eliminates Santana to win. The Young Bucks won @ 18:05

– Cody, Brandi, & Pharaoh walk.

Kris Statlander vs. Shanna : Britt Baker joins commentary, and brought Tony a coffee. They lockup and Shanna starts working the arm. Statlander counters back, they work for position and Shanna takes control back until Statlander cartwheels out and into a head scissors. Boop by Statlander and Shanna boops her back, they trade and Statlander takes control, follows with kicks and strikes as she covers for 2. Shanna cuts her off with a knee strike, follows with grounded kicks and covers for 2. The clothesline follows and Shanna covers for 2. The dragon sleeper follows, Statlander escapes, follows with kicks and the running knee strike. The powerbomb gets 2. Statlander heads up top and Shanna cuts her off, follows with kicks in the tree of WHOA, she heads up top and the double stomp follows for 2. Statlander counters out until Shanna plants her with a tornado DDT for 2. The running basement dropkick connects as Shanna covers for 2. Statlander fires back and counters into big bang theory for the win. Kris Statlander defeated Shanna @ 8:00 via pin

– We get highlights of Nyla Rose winning the women’s title last week.

– Nyla Rose arrives and Tony interviews her. He congratulates hr on the title win as Rose isn’t pleased with the fan reaction. The fans sound like annoying little bees, her title win was justice as she should have been the first champion and highest paid woman as well as on all the posters, The waiting made her hungry and she broke bitches and broke Riho, She represents power, you can say what you’re going to say, she’s the queen bee around here. Rose will be a one time champion since no one can beat her and no one is a beast like her. Statlander arrives and points at te title, she wants her shot, Big Swole also arrives and she wants a shot.