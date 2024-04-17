Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Hey kids! Tony Acero is on assignment tonight, so I’m here for AEW’s latest & greatest production. They’re in Indianapolis tonight and have all kinds of fun planned to lead into the big Dynasty PPV this weekend. Should be good times! Or at least better than last week’s episode? I saw those screen shots of Tony from last week and he seemed pretty displeased with how things were going. Might be why he took off, now that I think about it.

Oh, wait, that was Schiavone? Ah. I always mix up Schiavone & Acero. All those Tonys look alike.

Shoutout to all the folks in the comments pre-Dynamite chatting each other up, catching up on things and updating us on their wins. Love to see it!

We are live in Indianapolis! Excalibur, Taz & Tony Schiavone are our hosts, and new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley is making his Dynamite return. Former 411 writer and longtime palomino Todd Bergman is in the fourth row with some Danhausen signs, let me know if you see him!

The fans chant “Moxley”. He says that one of the first championships he won was at a Salvation Army center in Indianapolis. He tells the doubters to kiss his ass and watch him climb mountain after mountain. The IWGP Championship is steeped in history. He’s been chasing it for five years. People said it was impossible, but they didn’t know what was inside him. It’s about how far you’re willing to dig and how far you’re willing to go. These kind of things are what AEW is all about. The Don Callis Family is comprised of very talented individuals, but Don Callis is a creep. The Callis Family tried to injure Bryan Danielson last week. Moxley invites them to fight him. He could do any number of things, but they wouldn’t learn nothing. He’s picking the biggest and baddest of them all, and challenges Will Hobbs to a match next week on Dynamite. Hobbs will find out just how far out of his depth he is. Mox will drag Hobbs to the deep waters, and Hobbs will know that he’s being fed lies. Nobody can touch Jon Moxley.

Backstage, somebody attacked Mercedes Mone last week. She promises to get revenge, and throws some accusatory shade at Julia Hart.

Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Brody King: Wait a minute, Willow has been attacked backstage! Stokely Hathaway, an official & Kris Statlander talk to her while she tries to get up. Now the lights go out, and Brody King attacks Copeland from behind. Julia Hart appears on the stage and King lays a beating on Copeland at ringside. The bell has yet to ring. Aubrey Edwards starts the match once Copeland gets in the ring, and we immediately go to picture in picture.

King continues working Copeland over while Julia goes to the corner. Julia does some choking behind the referee’s back, King takes advantage with a decapitator before sending Copeland to the corner for a superplex. Cope blocks the attempt, knocks King off the top rope and hits a flying clothesline. Forearms & chops exchanged. Cope sends King into the corner, hits a big boot. Another big boot in the corner. Impaler gets two for Cope. Blockbuster by Copeland, his eyes bug out and it might be spear time! He runs into a clothesline instead. King places Cope in the corner, misses the cannonball. Willow makes her way to the ring, with Stokely & Kris in tow. Willow tags in, hits a crossbody on King! Julia runs away, and Cope spears King! Cannonball by Willow on King! Hart clocks Willow with a chain! Cope & King take each other over the top rope, and Julia locks in Hartless for the “submission”.

Winners: Julia Hart & Brody King (8:48 via stoppage)

Mercedes Mone comes down with a chair and chases Julia out of the ring. Mone shakes hands with Willow & Adam.

Renee Paquette is backstage with Samoa Joe. Joe sees Swerve as more of a nuisance than anything else. He compares Swerve to a punching bag, as he keeps coming back. Renee shows clips from last week. Joe was concerned about Swerve taking his property and having to disinfect it. He doesn’t know where Nana’s been! Joe notes Swerve’s penchant for choking, and says it will happen again at Dynasty. Joe will choke him out there.

Matthew & Ncholas Jackson bump FTR’s video package because there’s simply no time. They’ll put it on social though, so it’s all good. Okada promises that Pac is a dead man. Seems extreme to me. There’s Tony!