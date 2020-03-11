Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.11.20

– We open with highlights from last week.

– Hangman Page will face Sammy & Jericho tonight with a mystery partner, due to Kenny being injured and the Bucks are there. Hangman mocks them, and walks off as the Bucks wonder if he will team with “that prick.”

Cody vs. Ortiz : Santana, Brandi & Arn are at ringside. They get right to action as Cody takes early control and Jake Roberts and Lance Archer arrive. That distracts Cody as Ortiz attacks and they spill to the floor. Cody battles back, and in the ring covers for 2. He grounds things, until Ortiz makes the ropes and fires back with tiger style. Santana distracts Cody as Ortiz takes the ref and attacks the knee. He takes the heat, dumping Cody so that Santana can attack. Back in and Ortiz hits the splash for 2. Ortiz grounds the action with an Indian deathlock, maintaining control. Cody fires up, makes the comeback and follows with strikes. Cody up top, gets crotched and Ortiz follows him up but gets dumped to the mat. Brandi hits Santana with a belt shot, but Ortiz hits the superplex for 2. He follows with strikes, but Cody suicide dives onto Santana, cuts off Ortiz and suplexes him on the ramp. Archer wants to attack, but Jake holds him off. Back in and Ortiz takes out the knee and the fisherman’s suplex gets 2. They work into counters and Cody attacks Ortiz’s knee with a dragon screw. The figure four follows and Ortiz fights but has to tap. Cody defeated Ortiz @ 11:35 via submission

– Post match, Santana attacks, but Matt & Kenny run him off. Jericho, via big screen, says in two weeks, they will beat the hell out of the Elite. They ran into Nick and we see him laid out and crushed by a garage door.

Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Bea Priestley : The heels attack at the bell, pairing off and taking control. Rose overpowers Shida, as Bea & Statlander brawl on the floor. Rose follows with the slam and leg drop for 2. Bea takes over and chokes out Shida. She follows with kicks, and covers for 2. Rose takes over, as the suplex follows for 2. Shida fires back, Bea & Statlander tag in and Statlander runs wild on Bea as the Michinoku driver follows for 2. Statlander works the tumbleweed, and that gets 2. Bea counters into the octopus, grounding Statlander. Statlander powers out and Bea has a slip, and Statlander cuts her off with a backbreaker. Shida in and double teams follow for 2. Bea fires back, they trade and Shida hits the running knee strike after surviving a German. Rose in and dumps Statlander, drapes Shida over the rope and the flying knee drop misses as Statlander saved Shida. Shida follows with the missile dropkick to the knee, stereo kicks follow and Shida covers for 2. Shida follow with a Michinoku driver but Bea makes the save. It breaks down, Rose takes control and Shida counters the powerbomb with a RANA, superplexes Bea, spear by Rose and the beast bomb finishes Shida. Nyla Rose & Bea Priestley defeated Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida @ 10:05 via pin

– Post match, Bea lays out Rose and poses with the title.

– Daniels mocks the Dark Order infomercials, saying screw the Dark Order, discussing how SCU took them down and how the Dark Order started talking about the exalted one. It’s all a lie, and there is no exalted one. He proposes Uno & Grayson to singles matches, and when no exalted one arrives, he will be proven right.

MJF, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express : The Bunny & The Wardlow are at ringside. Jurassic Express is over huge. Stunt and MJF begin as MJF, in his I Pinned Cody shirt controls. They all standoff and MJF begs off of Luchasaurus until Butcher & Blade attack. The heels take the heat, attacking the leg of the big man, using quick tags and double teams. They have him isolated in the corner, continuing the attack on the knee. MJF follows with a dragons crew and Blade tags in and works double teams with the Butcher. The heels continue to control, grounding the big man. Luchasaurus fights them of, but the heels cut of the tag, taking out Stunt & Jungle Boy. Post break as Luchasaurus slowly battles back and drags Blade & MJF along and tags in Jungle Boy. He runs wild on all three, Marko flies in and they double team Butcher. The dive is caught but Jungle boy takes them all out. Luchasaurus follows with a step up tope and back in, they isolate MJF as Luchasaurus runs wild until Butcher makes the save. He brawls with Luchasaurus, working into a double down. Stunt in and lays the boots to MJF. The crowd loves it as Bunny distracts Jungle Boy, Blade dumps him and Wardlow takes out Luchasaurus on the floor. MJF finishes Stunt with the salt of the earth. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Jurassic Express @ 12:06 via submission

– We get highlights of Darby Allin in last week’s main event, and then dragging a body bag with a dummy looking like Sammy with his car,

– Tony interviews Dr. Britt Baker, she brought him a coffee and runs down the crowd and state rules against alcohol. She’s here to shake things up, and says there is a lot of high BMI and poor oral health here, but she can help, she’s a dentist don’t you know. She says everyone here looks alike, like one big family. You can do what you want, be a janitor, an assistant, and will lead by example as their role model. She thanks the fans for their great reactions and support (big heat on Baker) and Big Swole arrives. Baker only talks, and she hears her running her mouth. Why are you hiding behind Tony, he doesn’t even like you. Baker says the only one in her house wrestling cares about his her boyfriend. Swole says “I’m Married… bay bay.” Baker tosses Coffee on her and runs away.