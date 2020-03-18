Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.18.20

– Cody opens the chow from the empty arena, saying he never thought about how small the world was. He is asking something big tonight, for us to stand together even if at a distance. He refuses to live in fear, he feels alive and hopes we do as well. He puts over Matt Jackson for AEW’s existence and says his anger towards Page was uncalled for. He puts over Page as well, and needs them to get over it all and work together so that they can win at Blood & Guts. He and Kenny may not always get along but they refuse to be bridesmaids, and he needs him, the real Kenny Omega, the best in the world and best bout machine. He needs the Elite to be Elite. Matt and Kenny arrive and Kenny says they re friends talking among friends, he and Cody don’t always get along, the world is falling apart and there may not even be a Dynamite next week, but if he’s going out he wants to go out Elite. Matt appreciates the sentiment, but it’s just them, Nick is out hurt and where is Page? Page, drink in hand, arrives and Matt says they may not be able to fix it, but asks him as a man, will you stand with us. He tips his glass in response and leaves. Kenny says that it’s hard to feel the energy and they are trying their best and will give us the best show possible, because we need entertainment and possible. Lets start Dynamite!

– JR, Taz, & Excalibur are on commentary.

– We get a Death Triangle video package.

– Tony interviews MJF, and MJF says he’s not wrestling because he doesn’t have to. He will allow the undercard talent to kill themselves and have some TV time. He and Spears are gambling on matches tonight.

The Lucha Bros vs. The Best Friends : Cassidy joins commentary. Trent and Fenix begin. Working to the ropes. They trade chops, strikes and Trent cuts off Fenix with a running meterora. He grounds things, Chuck tags in as double teams follow. Roberts & Archer are also at ringside. Best Friends continue to control as Trent works the heat on Fenix. Chuck tags in and they continue with double teams until Fenix fires back and takes control with chops and kicks. Pentagon in and they double superkick Trent and cover for 2. Pentagon controls with kicks, and grounds things. The Luchas double team Trent and take out Chuck. Trent battles back, Fenix hits a plancha and Chuck wipes him out. They brawl at ringside as Fenix fires back on Chuck, back in and Fenix grounds Trent. Pentagon follows with kicks and covers for 2. Pentagon unloads with more kicks an chokes him out in the ropes. Trent fights back, hits the DDT and Chuck tags in, he runs wild and cuts of Pentagon. The assisted cutter follows, it breaks down and Cassidy heads to the ring, Chuck battles back and Cassidy flies off the stage to wipe out the Luchas. The piledriver by Chuck follows for 2. Strong zero is cut off by Fenix and Pentagon lows blows Trent, they dump Chuck and the MDK finishes Trent. The Lucha Bros defeated The Best Friends @ 14:05 via pin

– Tony interviews Best Friends and Chuck challenges Death Triangle to a street fight, no ring, no ref, in the parking lot.

Hikaru Shida vs. Riho vs. Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford : Kip is at ringside. Ford attacks Riho and quickly gets cut off until Kip gets involved. Statlander and Shida kick his ass and Riho follows with a high cross onto the pile. Back in and Riho hits dropkicks but gets cut off by Statlander. She and Shida double team Riho, and Shida covers Statlander for 2. Shida eye pokes Statlander and cradles her for 2. Ford badly botches a flying RANA, it breaks down and Shida is double teamed. Ford and Riho trade strikes, Riho takes out Kip and Ford follows with the back handspring elbow. Kip saves Ford, but Riho takes him out and Shida accidentally takes out Riho as Statlander makes the save. It breaks down again as Statlander slams Riho onto Shida. Poison RANA by Ford, Shida cuts her off and does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. The knee strike finishes it. Hikaru Shida defeated Riho, Kris Statlander, & Penelope Ford @ 5:50 via pin

– Tony interviews Colt Cabana, Kip talks shit to him and they tease a match,

– Earlier today, Tony interviewed Jon Moxley, who’s not cleared to compete. He will do what he wants and says he will keep following the Inner Circle and stay in their blind spot.