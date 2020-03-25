Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

wrestling / News
Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.25.20
– Kenny Omega is joining Tony on commentary as Cody heads to the ring.
– Spears is running the gambling ring backstage.
Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc: They lockup and trade shoulder tackles until Havoc cradles Cody for 2.They work into counters and Havoc follows with arm drags, and then starts attacking the arm. They trade cradles and shake hands like good lads… until Havoc attacks with strikes and chokes out Cody. Cody fires back, Havoc cuts him off until Cody counters back into the Cody cutter and figure four. Havoc grabs at the ear, fights, and escapes. Cody dumps him and follows with a suicide dive. He whips Havoc to the wall and then the barricades. They fight to the stage and Havoc joins commentary as he beats on Cody. Back to the ring and Cody fires back, delivers strikes and is cut off by a Havoc arm drag to the buckles. Havoc follows with strikes, and then goes back to the arm. Cody manages to dump Havoc and takes control back and then runs off the stage and clotheslines Havoc back in and then follows with a suplex. Havoc counters the cutter into an arm bar, Cody fights, rolls and makes the ropes. They work into counters and Havoc goes back to the arm, Cody makes the ropes and eats the acid rainmaker for 2. Havoc follows with strikes, and Cody cuts him off, crotching him on the ropes and the inverted superplex follows; cross Rhodes and another finishes it. Cody defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 10:40 via pin
