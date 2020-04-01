Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.01.20

– Last night, they announced the AEW TNT Championship tournament, and the first two matches for that are…

* Cody vs. Shawn Spears

* Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

– Tony, Pharaoh, & Cody welcome us to the show. We’re in an undsiclosed location,

– The second half of the TNT championship tournament bracket is…

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian

* Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana

– Cody & Tony are on commentary while Dasha is doing ring announcing.

– They have the wrestlers in the crowd again.

Kenny Omega vs. Trent : Chuck & Orange Cassidy is at ringside. They shake hands and lockup, working to the ropes. We get a clean break as they work into counters and Kenny grounds things. Trent escapes, tackle by Kenny and Trent then cuts him off with the meteora. He follows with kicks and Kenny returns fire and works him over in the corner. Trent fires back and hits the double stomp. To the floor and Trent follows with the springboard moonsault. He celebrates but Kenny fires up and follows with the tope onto all three. Kenny wants a hug but fakes them out and back in, hits the kotaru crusher for 2. The backbreaker connects as Kenny keeps Trent grounded. He hits another backbreaker for 2. Kenny whips him to the buckles and continues to control. Trent fires back, they trade and Trent attacks the injured hand of Kenny. Trent follows with knee strikes, goes back to the hand and grounds Kenny. To the floor and Trent continues to control, working that hand. Kenny fires back, hits a German on the floor and then whips Trent to the barricades. Trent fires back, but Kenny powerbombs him to a post. Back in and the fisherman’s buster over the knee follows for 2. Kenny looks for you can’t escape, but Trent escapes into a DDT. He follows with chops, the sliding German follows. Post break and they are trading strikes, chops and Trent hit the snap half and half, but Kenny fires back, only for Trent to counter into a piledriver for 2. They work into counters, snapdragon by Kenny but Trent keeps fighting back, lariat by Trent and Kenny counters into the powerbomb, V trigger and both men are down. To the apron and Trent fights back, lays in chops and Kenny counters the piledriver, they work up top and Trent hits an avalanche German. The running knee strike follows for 2. Kenny counters back with knee strikes, V trigger and the one winged angel finishes it. Kenny Omega defeated Trent @ 19:10 via pin

– We get highlights of the issues between Jericho & Hardy.

– We get a Hikaru Shida video package.

Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jayy : They lockup and work to the ropes. Jayy gets sassy with Shida and Shida follows with a shoulder tackle. Jayy counters the dropkick and hits knee strike. Shida cuts her off with the backbreaker and follows with the apron knee strike. Baker distracts her at ringside, and back in, Jayy fires back and Shida is not amused and just absorbs the strikes and Shida fucks her up with a big forearm shot. Jayy counters back, hits a blockbuster and cover s for 2. The cradle also gets 2. Jayy get caught in the triangle and makes the ropes. Shida follows with the suplex for 2. The knee strike follows and then does the deal with the falcon arrow and no one kicks out of the falcon arrow. Hikaru Shida defeated Anna Jayy @ 5:05 via pin

– Tony & Cody talk about Jon Moxley’s issues with the Inner Circle, and recently Jake Hager. That is followed by a video package, with Hager commenting on Mox being a fool thinking he can compete with him. Mox says he’s a miserable, pissed off bastard and while he’s on top, he has a target on his back and want to take what belongs to him. Hager won’t beat him. Jericho says the Inner Circle does things for themselves, while Mox says he is a one man army who will defend his championship with his life. This was really good stuff to build to Mox vs. Hager in two weeks.

– Jake Roberts cuts a promo on Archer’s debut, saying he will destroy his opponent. Cody keeps playing games and that doesn’t make them happy. They don’t play or gamble. They have an ace up their sleeve and hope Cody is smart enough to be afraid, He also says Brandi wears the pants in the family.