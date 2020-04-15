Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review.

Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.15.20

– Tony & Jericho are on commentary.

-We open with a Jake Roberts promo, putting Archer over as the one to win the TNT Championship tournament. Each rime he wins, he gets closer to what they want, Cody. Jake praises Colt Cabana, but note she’s not good enough to take Archer. Archer was exiled, forced to go to Japan, dominated, and is now back and is an animal. Listen to me or regret it. Jake is great.