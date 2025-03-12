Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! Tonight is Dynamite, but not just any Dynamite, this is the fallout from Revolution! Where do we go from the events that transpired in the main event this past Sunday? Is this truly the end of Mariah May and Toni Storm, and if so, where do these ladies go from here? Does Hangman defeating MJF mean that he is that much closer to a world title shot? Hopefully, we find the answers to that and then some sooner rather than later.

As far as the concrete details of tonight go, those fans who love tournaments (or love to complain about them) are going to get a brand-new tournament starting tonight for a shot at the International Title at Dynasty. As it stands, here is the first-round schedule:

Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero (Dynamite)

The Beast Mortos vs. Wildcard (Dynamite)

Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis (Collision)

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet (Collision)

Pretty straight forward, yeah? The only question is, who could the wildcard be? I’m going to assume that it is someone new that the company wants to debut tonight. Names such as “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Josh Alexander have been thrown around, but who knows! We’ll all find out together! We also have Willow Nightingale going up against Penelope Ford, we’ll hear from MJF and NEW International Champion Kenny Omega, and assuredly, so much more!

So, how are you sickos doing? I don’t have too much to give to you this week, except for the minute. I tried Revolution this past Sunday on Prime Video, quality was amazing, and the video never locked up or lagged. I am a little disappointed in the sheer number of players leaving the Eagles, but when you’re a Superbowl winner, you find teams grossly overpaying for your talent. Baseball season is that much closer (16 days to opening day for the Phillies), and the Pacers pulled out one of their best wins in some a regular season last night. Thanks, Hali!

So, let’s get ready to make the Dynamite go BOOM tonight!

Tonight, we are LIVE from Fresno, California! Our announcers are Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz!

Kenny Omega is out to start us off tonight, back to his Battle Cry theme. Thank goodness, I like that song WAY better than the other one that he was using.

(Also, for not “being an EVP” anymore, he sure got the entire stock of pyro lol)

Kenny with the mic ater he goes around ring side, showering in fan admiration. This is still all so wild to Kenny. Before 2025, he was just happy to stand in this ring and say, “Guys, I am cleared, I can try this again”. But what makes this a dream state, that he is back in AEW, and thanks to your support, the support of the doctors, the support of Will Ospreay, not only is he back…

YOU DESERVE IT chants

…He’s back holding not just a title, but a singles title! Out of all the people that he wants to thank, there is one that he wants to thank the most. Takeshita. You pushed Kenny harder at the PPV than he ever could have pushed himself. And if it weren’t for you dragging me back to that place where he had to fight, he wouldn’t be here today. He made this belt truly international. So, when Tony Khan unveiled the International Title tourney, Kenny thought that is great, it will legitimize the title. Kenny will be watching closely to who wins. So, Kenny must bid you adieu, so goodbye, MUAH, and goodnight, BANG!

(Short and to the point, it was nice to hear from Kenny, and to see him interacting with fans around ring side).

We get a rundown of the matches for the first round. As Kenny is leaving, he has a standoff with The Opps, who make their way down to the ring.

The Opps vs. Vinny Pacifico, Eli Theseus, and Gabrial Ares

Sorry if I got the squash meat names wrong, they flashed the names too quickly for me to get them right. Joe starts out murdering one of the squash meat and tags in HOOK. Another member of the Squash Meat enters and gets beat down by HOOK. The third member of the Squash Meat comes in, charges HOOK, but he steps aside, and the guy falls on his face. LOL! Shibata in now, he knocks the other two members off the apron and proceeds to hammer SM #3. Pin for a two count. BIG PK from Shibata and that’s all she wrote!

WINNER: The Opps

TIME: 2:00

THOUGHTS: Was expecting this to be over in like a minute. Shibata getting the win ahead of his match at Collision was important, if nothing else.

RATING: N/R

Ricochet in the back. He got screwed at Revolution, but his quest for gold isn’t over. He didn’t want that drab ass robe anyway! But that title Kenny has is pretty! It would look better around his waist. He knows all about Shibata, he is giving him the option to quit now and not show up at Collision. He is afraid that Shibata won’t have his translator app to tell everyone that Ricky beat his ass. A-HA!!

We revisit the events from Revolution this past Sunday.

BREAKING NEWS! Excalibur announces that, due to the ending of the world title match at Revolution, that Jon Moxley will face Cope (Just Cope) next week for the AEW World Title in a Street Fight. The winner then will go on to defend the title against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty.

Speaking of, we had Strickland! The guy asks him when he is going to challenge for the title (Despite this already being common knowledge), and he says at Dynasty. One year ago, he became the first black AEW World Champion, and in Philadelphia this year, he’ll do it again. Cope (just Cope) shows up. He says he didn’t lose to Moxley, but whoever he does challenge for the title at Dynasty will be worse the wear. Strickland says he hopes it is Cope but he’ll be ready either way. They fist bump to end it.

COMMERCIALS!