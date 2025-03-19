Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! It is time for a brand spanking new edition of Dynamite, and as usual, this episode features quite a level of intrigue to it. After what happened in the main event of Revolution the Sunday before, Cope (Just Cope) will get a one-on-one rematch for the AEW World Title, as Jon Moxley will defend the belt in a street fight. Considering the perimeters of this match type, it would seem like members of the Death Riders are due to return and could play a big role in this match. We will also see a 4-way match between Orange Cassidy, Speedball Mike Bailey, Ricochet, and Mark Davis, with the winner earning an International Title Match against champion Kenny Omega at Dynasty on April 6th. We will also Megan Bayne go up against Kris Statlander, Merecedes Mone will defend the TBS Title against Billie Starkz, and of course, so much more!

