Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Sickos! It’s Wednesday, and you know what means! Tonight, we have a new edition of Dynamite, but not just any Dynamite, no, this is the go-home episode for Revolution this Sunday. A lot of the framework for the first PPV of the year is already in place, but I am sure we will get more build, more intrigue, and more suspense to lead us into said matches this Sunday. As for tonight, there isn’t a lot of action on the books, but we do have Cope (Just Cope) against the last standing none-Moxley member of the Death Riders in Wheeler Yuta, and we’ll see a women’s tag match, pitting Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. We’ll also have a contract signing between Ricochet and Swerve, which I am SURE there will be NO funny business at all, and of course, so much more.

(Wait, what do you mean they’re going to put Swerve and Ricky on opposite sides of the ring for a tag match featuring Okada as Ricky’s partner and King as Swerve’s partner? We’re still getting the contract signing, right? RIGHT???)

So, how are we tonight? On an intra-personal level, this is my second week with my C-PAP/Humidifier, and I thought it would get easier. Some nights though (like Monday/Tuesday) were bad, but I’ll get used to it.

Oh, and the Eagles re-signed Zack Baun and extended Saquon Barkley, which is a big win the whole way around.

And also, oh, be on the lookout Saturday Night/Sunday Morning for my Revolution PPV Preview! I haven’t started it yet (although I REALLY should have), but it will be available this weekend!

With all of that out of the way, let’s get ready to enjoy some good ole professional wrasslin, alright? 😉

Tonight, we are LIVE from Sacramento, California! Makes sense, because we’ll be in Los Angeles this Sunday! Our announcers are Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz!

MJF starts us off tonight. Hangman did nothing wrong? He disagrees. You poked and prodded the bear. What MJF did to Christopher Daniels isn’t not what he usually does because he wants to take his time with his prey. MJF isn’t hard to find, he is in the streets of Sacramento, and he has a bullet with a name on it

(NONPOINT REFERENCE)

MJF screams HANGMAN over and over. So yeah, he wants to get crazy lol.

Back in the ring, Tony Schiavone is in fact here! We are going to have the contract signing for this weekend’s match between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet. Prince Nana and Strickland make their way to the ring. Tony reiterates that the winner of this match will become #1 contender for the World Title match as Ricky comes out, wearing a tuxedo and a cap on backwards. It is, of course, an Eagles hat, and I LOVE that! 😉

Ian: That is one Eagles fan I dislike.

Taz: (Wheezes)

Tony says each man will have time to give us a comment. Tony notes that the Embassy robe is not here, where it is? Ricky says don’t worry about it, it is in good hands, it is getting some upgrades. Nana approaches, but Ricky tells Swerve to get his grandpa. LOL! Ricky has shown up, so Swerve doesn’t have to worry about his house getting burned down again.

Swerve tells Ricky to sign the contract, but Ricky says he has to show off before he does. Swerve is LUCKY to get a rematch, because Strickland stuck his nose in his business, and he mocked Ricky, not the other way around. And what happened? In the face of all of that, he still beat Swerve. That’s why he is mad, that’s why he upset.

Swerve again tells him to sign the contract. YOU SUCK chants. Ricky is one step closer to winning the World Title. He is focused on Jon Moxley and Cope. He is focused on what he was supposed to be, the AEW World Champion.

Strickland cuts off Ricky. SHUT UP! You are an entitled kid and a real prick. He exposed him as the coward and the fraud that he is and will do it on Sunday. You stole the Embassy robe. You stuck me in the head with scissors. But you left Swerve breathing. And he will be breathing down his neck until he ends Ricky. Awakening the most dangerous man in AEW is a mistake you will live to regret. This Sunday at Revolution, he carves his path to the World Title and will run through and bury him. Two things they will remember about Ricky was Swerve reviving his career, and his ring announcer wife.

Oh, that got Ricky mad. He’s not laughing anymore lol. HOLY SHIT chant, as Ricky sneaks up on Swerve! He has scissors! Swerve blocks him! He has his own scissors! He stabs Ricky in the forehead!

Well, this sets the table for that tag team match, which is the main event tonight.

The guys run down the rest of the card for tonight. Ian kind of looks like he is high or something lol.

We have a big announcement. Starting this Sunday with Revolution, AEW PPV’s will be available on Prime Video! Well, as long as it doesn’t cost 50 dolla, I’m on board!

Big 8-man random tag generator will get the action underway!

But first. COMMERCIALS!

Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Mark Briscoe vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Mark Davis, & the Bad Apple Bryan Keith