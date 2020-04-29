Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.2920

– We open with a video package, hyping the Darby vs. Cody feud, their draw from the summer, Cody wining the rematch, and their desires to win the TNT Championship.

– Tony & Chris are back on commentary.

TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin : Brandi is at ringside. They trade tackles to begin, lockup and Cody hits a tackle and frustrates Darby. They work to the ropes and work into counters as Darby takes out his knee. Cody knocks him to the floor, slams him to the barricades and Darby charges but accidentally takes out Brandi. Cody checks on her and back in, Cody grounds things. Post break and Cody is still in control, hits a dump suplex and cradles him for 2. The bow and arrow follows, until slips out and Cody lays the boots to him. He dumps Darby over the ropes and covers for 2. Cody stalks Darby, lays the boots to him and follows with the half crab until Darby makes the ropes. Darby counters the suplex, attacks the knee and he follows with strikes, the code red and covers for 2. The heel hook follows and Cody makes the ropes. He heads up top, Darby cuts him off into the tree of WHOA and hits a body attack. The knee bar follows as he grounds Cody. He stays focused on the knee, Cody powders and Britt hits him with a shoe. Back in and Darby continues to chop block the knee, and delivers chops. Post break and they work into a double down. Cody follows with strikes, a dump suplex and the disaster kick. He’s slow to follow due to the knee, but small packages Darby for 2. Darby hits cross Rhodes and that gets 2. He follows with the figure four, Brandi returns and Cody makes the ropes. She gives Cody some water, Darby attacks and Cody follows with a ripcord clothesline. Darby counters another into a stunner, but Cody counters the moonsault into cross Rhodes and only gets 2! Cody heads up top and the coffin drop is countered and Darby hits the coffin drop and Cody counter into a cradle and wins. Cody defeated Darby Allin @ 20:20 via pin

– We get another Scorpio Sky video package, talking about the start of SCU. Sky didn’t want to be the third guy in an established act, but things gelled and they helped him tremendously. He earned a world title match, something he thought he’d never get, he just wants to be a legend.

– MJF arrives and is here to give us an update. He’s rehabbed his injury and his doctor has never seen someone come from death’s door to recovery. He has the strongest nail in history, got TV ready, but injured himself shaving. He nicked his neck, a normal man would have bled out, but he survived. He wanted to be back to wrestle in front of 6 or 7 of his peers next week, but he’ll be back for us, because he loves the fans. He’s the light in the darkness, and is better than us.

The Wardlow vs. Musa : Wardlow hits a huge spinebuster, works him over in the corner and slaps him around. Musa counters back, Wardlow is not pleased and Musa hits a back handspring kick. Wardlow cuts him off, hits a knee strike and the F10 finishes it. The Wardlow defeated Musa @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– The Bubbly Bunch is back, as they talk about last week’s Flim Flam victory by Sammy. Santana & Ortiz are torn on who won, and Jericho wants an old fashioned Manitoba Melee. They have a virtual brawl, Peter Avalon, Jungle Boy, Sonny Kiss, Dr, Luther, Lou Ferigno, Kevin Smith, Jericho’s dad, Vickie Guerrero and others all cameo. Jericho stops the madness and says it was awesome.

No DQ Match: Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc : Penelope Ford & Orange Cassidy are at ringside. They brawl at the bell, best Friends battle back and Trent follows with a tope. Havoc attacks with chair shots takes out Cassidy and Havoc then suplexes Chuck onto chairs on the floor. Trent follows with a spear, Kip hits a tope and back in, lays the boots to Trent. Havoc lays into Chuck with more chair shots as Kip controls on Trent. The heels grab a ladder, isolating Trent and hit him with a ladder for 2. Havoc bites Trent, Kip back in and double teams follow. They take out Chuck and Havoc throws the ladder on Trent. Kip back in and Trent battles back, until Kip hits the backstabber for 2. Chuck is taken out again, Kip sets up a chair and they sit Trent in it as Kip misses the cannonball. Chuck is back, makes the comeback with chair shots and the soul food/half and half combo follows. Chuck wedges a chair in the corner, Kip slams him into it and Trent cuts him off with the DDT. The chair assisted knee strike follows but Havoc makes the save. Trent takes him out, lays Kip on the ladder in the corner and Havoc cuts him off but Trent dumps him to the mat until Havoc dumps him on the ladder. He DVDs Trent over the chairs and the Kip double stomp gets 2 as Chuck makes the save. Havoc follows with chair shots, Chuck fire back into a slam onto the chair and a piledriver on Kip onto the chair but Ford makes the save. Havoc fires back, and backdrops Chuck onto the ladder. Cassidy makes the save, nails Havoc with the chair and Ford attacks, ends up spearing Kip and Cassidy heads up top with Havoc and dives into Kip and Ford. Chuck hits the running awful waffle onto a pile of chairs for the win. Best Friends defeated Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc @ 13:30 via pin

– We get a Britt Baler video package, featuring a cameo from Rebel as her makeup artist. Britt keeps calling her Reba and Britt reminds her to call her Dr. Britt Baker. Britt hypes her social media and mocks people that wear glasses tro look smart as well as fat people and people with bad teeth, making fun of poor Tony. Britt was wonderfully bitchy here.