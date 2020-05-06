Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.06.20

– We open with highlights from last week.

– JR, Tony, & Excalibur are on commentary, live from Daly’s Place in Jacksonville.

Cody vs. Joey Janela : They lockup and work to the ropes and break. Cody follows with a tackle, they pick up the pace and trade near falls until Janela delivers chops. Cody fires back, gets fired up and follows with body shots in the corner. The delayed dump suplex follows that for 2. Janela counters back and delivers strikes. He whips Cody to the buckles, hits the elbow and stuns Cody off the ropes. The back suplex gets 2. Janela keeps things grounded, Cody fights and escapes but is cut off with strikes. To the floor and Cody is whipped to the barricade. Janela follows with chops, strikes and Cody finally cuts him off. To the ramp and Janela follows with more chops and then runs down the ramp, Cody sidesteps him and hits a disaster kick and moonsault to the floor. Back in and Cody follows with strikes, a pump kick but Janela counters with the superkick. The top rope elbow drop gets 2. Cody cuts him off and they work up top as Cody hits the inverted superplex for 2. Janela counters cross Rhodes, but Cody hits the powerslam for 2. Janela counter the Cody cutter into a German, and follows with a lariat. The moonsault misses, and the Cody cutter only gets 2. Janela begs off, Cody follows with strikes and they trade, lighting each other up and Cody counters into cross Rhodes for the win. Cody defeated Joey Janela @ 13:30 via pin

– We get a Nyla Rose video package, and the landscape of the women’s division. Tony interviews Rose, who says that video was cute as she is the real dominant force. No go do your job as I do mine.

Champion Nyla Rose vs. Kenzie Paige : Rose attacks and dominates at the bell. She pummels Paige, but Paige fires back and that’s immediately ended. Rose tosses her around, heads up top and the swanton crushes Paige for 2 as Rose pulls her up. The beast bomb and another sand a third finishes it. Champion Nyla Rose defeated Kenzie Paige @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– MJF arrives via video, talking about people thinking they’re the next big thing. They can think that, but he’s the guy. He’s the guy, as 24-year old “kid,” who has taken the spot and he is ratings, a prodigy, and has it. He is no kid, he’s not Rock, Piper, or Rock; he’s something we’ve never seen. When he comes back, his spot on the throne will be waiting. He is MJF and he’s better than you and injury free; next week, he’s back.

– Spears & MJF are betting and tip Tony. MJF mocks the talent and says he is back next week and puts over Spears for his comments on Cody. Spears praises MJF for his comeback story, which is better than a 30 for 30 special. MJF will face Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing and MJF is pissed.