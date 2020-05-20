Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

Hey everyone! Please head over to Larry’s GoFundMe for his daughters. We all appreciate it.

When I look back on the time I’ve spent at 411mania.com, there has always been one constant; Larry. I struggled to write this without talking about myself and how long I’ve been here until I realized this was simply a byproduct of what Larry was good at. He wanted us to shine, individually, as a writer of the site. Larry wasn’t a mountain that left a shadow; he was an inspiring view just close enough to motivate, and far enough to let you live. It’s been ten years since I first covered a RAW for Larry so he could spend some time with his family, and within those ten years, the site – and Larry – altered the landscape of my life. Ten years ago, I didn’t know I wanted to be a writer; Larry pushed me. Ten years ago, I didn’t know I’d publish two books; Larry pushed me. Ten years ago, I didn’t know I’d be a staple on a site I would read as a high school kid; Larry pushed me. He never shot any idea I had down, and didn’t even bat an eye when I considered helping out a friend with another wrestling site. He saw my worth, but never kissed my ass.

The internet is a strange place; it’s a world with a sheen on it. This thinly veiled world where anonymity gives strength and privacy is as powerful as one allows it. Larry let us into his life more than I think people give him credit for. We knew of his daughters, of his wife, of his mother, of his health scares, his leg loss. We knew far more than we should have, and yet there will always be aspects we will never know. Could never know. Those morsels are for his family, and I pray you remember them and cherish them. To his wife and kids: he spoke of you all the time. We knew of the love for The Colony and Hana, we knew the adoration for the wife. I hope they do, too.

If there’s one thing you could do right now; some dream that doesn’t seem realistic. A painting. A novel you’ve been working on. A mixtape. A song. A fucking new quilt. Do it. Stop the worrying; the fear of uncertainty, the possibility of failure. Just fucking do it. Don’t let anything stop you. Larry didn’t. He wanted to watch wrestling, and holy shit did he watch wrestling. Nothing stopped him. He turned that encyclopedic knowledge into something else. He ushered in a new era for a site that was just two colors. He touched lives daily. He made you feel. You can do the same for someone else. We all have a thirty-minute time limit in this ring called life, and sometimes the X gets thrown up early. Sometimes, it’s not all fun and games. Sometimes, the curtain call comes sooner than any of us would like. So go out and have the best fucking match you can with the people that you love.

As for this site; the readers; what we do here; I feel there will be some uncertainty. For me, I am here. For Larry, I am here. I am 411. I will cover RAW tonight and I’ll do it the best I can. I’ll maybe take a little sip of the bubbly in honor of Larry. I’ll fume under my breath that people are reading Csonka’s RAW review, and not my recap. I’ll get angry that he has more comments than me, and all he is doing is complaining while I’m actually working – even though no one worked harder than him. I’ll text him that my feed sucks, and he needs to find a replacement for RAW for the fiftieth time. I’ll leave him a long, drawn out message about what he and I need to do a podcast on, who needs to hear it, why I need The Rs back, what this site means, and a whole laundry list of items only for him to reply to me with:

RIP Boss Man.

– Tony

Yup, you’re stuck with me for the foreseeable future! This one’s for Larry! Let’s get it started.

We get a nice little package summarizing the past couple of weeks, and thank Dusty because I haven’t seen AEW since there were fans in the stand.

Oh what a joy to hear Jim Ross. We see a limo pull up and Jericho tells someone to Shut Their Ass. Yes. He’s donned with Hager, Guevara who goes full Cubano before Santana and Ortiz do their heel things such as insults and stealing jewelry to pawn.

Fenix and Cassidy is tonight among other things, and I’m looking forward to giving a thumbs up to that match.

We start with a JoinDarkOrder.com ad. They also sell SHAM-WOWS

Out comes Brodie with a title, and his cohorts. Lee with the mic. He wants to take a moment of our time to address the viewers at home. His eyes to ours.

He wishes the crowd would be quiet, because adults are speaking. He tells Ten (or is it 10?) to take a knee. Lee corrects X’s bad posture, then says there may be a disconnect between he and we, because he is a powerful and supreme athelete in the time of his career, at the top of his game, cannot relate to us at home. We are wrong, though. He sweats, he puts his pants on the same way, and he assures us he cannot walk on water. It may be hard to fathom, but he is no God. He is a man who has come into possession with a very very special piece. The difference with the Dark Order of then and now, is that he operates at a higher level – an elite level, and they are the lions of AEW, and results speak for themselves. Come Saturday, he must win. Not only to satisfy his hunger or desire, but to pay off the loyalty and love of his followers. He tells IIIIIIIIII that he is now a High Knight of the Dark Order. He tells him to go hurt Moxley for Lee.

Moxley starts his entrance from the parking lot. Maybe he forgot something in his car.



Match 1: Jon Moxley vs Ten

Running high knee from Jon to start! Chop to Ten and Moxley holds the leg and suplexes Ten behind him! Jon with a right. He grabs the head, lifts up and releases for a suplex/neckbreaker. Jon waits for Ten, who is seated in the corner holding his arm against his chest. Moxley with the stomps! The ref counts then pulls Moxley back. Jon gets in her face then acquiesces. Ten attacks due to the distraction. Ten with a high kick to the face, sending Jon off the apron to the mat outside. Ten follows and sends Jon into the barricade. Ten drops Jon on his back on the apron. Ten sends Jon into the apron head first then into the ring with a toss. Ten follows and ducks a clothesline Go behind, rip cord into a neckbreaker and a kick to the face. Cover for 1….NO! Ten mounts and gives a few rights. Elbow drop. 1…NO! Elbow from the corner. Jon with a chop. Another. He hits the roes, and we get a spinebuster from Ten! Moxley with a quick head drop that nearly knocks out Ten. Dean grabs him by the head and sets up for a…oh shit, PILEDRIVER! Ain’t seen that since 82! Moxley looks around for Brodie, pointing at ten and asking if he’s the favorite little special boy.

Jon grabs the head, locks up. Paradigm Shift to Ten! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Trying to adjust in the idea that someone who comes off as a jobber gets some actual offense in on the biggest champion of the company, and admittedly, I kind of like it.

Total Rating: **

Moxley heads outside and grabs two chairs, then rolls back in the ring and traps Ten’s arm in one of the chairs. He holds the other in his hand and grabs a mic, saying he doesn’t know if there is an attempt to a seize of power or takeover of some sort. Jon will not chase him around all night. Instead, he’ll give Brodie ten seconds to come out and correct his mistake, or he’s going to break Ten’s arm. He mocks Ten and starts the countdown.

Lee is on the screen, tells Moxley to listen. He does not call the shots, and now Jon has made his bed, and Saturday, Lee will put him to sleep in it. If he wants the belt back, he only had to ask. Now, it’s just them two on Saturday. He means business, and Jon made this personal. At a time like this, we all have to make sacrifices, so for tonight – he is leaving.

Jon smacks the chair with another chair, supposedly breaking the arm of Ten.

Moxley leaves the ring and circles th ring, staring down some of his favorite peeps.



Match 2: Marko Stunt vs MJF (w/ Wardlow)

MJF allows for Stunt to attack him as JR gives condolensces to Shad Gaspard and his family. Stunt goes for the body slam. MJF elbows Stunt down and hits a body slam of his own. MJF poses. Stunt tries to fight from below, but MJF lifts him up and gets a bearhug locked in. Clap from Stunt attempts to break it, but to no avail. A few more claps and MJF drops him. Stunt hits the ropes, hops over, tries for a Sunset Flip, but MJF won’t go down. He pulls Stunt up by the nek and tosses him with a belly to belly suplex. MJF turns to see Stunt struggling in the corner. MJF struts ala Flair then hits a snapmare and pulls the arm back behind his leg. He makes Stunt hit himself, then makes him pick his nose. Kick from Stunt from below. Another kick to the shin. He hits the ropes. Huge clothesline turns him 360. Right hands from MJF then he chokes Stunt up on the apron, yelling at the camera. MJF is held back by the ref so Wardlow comes up to choke Stunt up a bit. MJF bck with a hair grab, and he spins Stunt a bit before letting him go to fly. MJF sits him on the corner. Chop to the throat. MJF wants commentary to say this is Jungle Boy’s future. Marko fights back, sends MJF off the apron. He flips into a head scissors into the corner, dropkick to MJF, another, a third is avoided with a swat. MJF goes for a back suplex, Stunt lands on his feet, sunset, but no pin. Shining Wizard to the face. MJF chases him, Stunt holds the ropes, MJP to the outside. Stunt goes for a dive, but MJF holds the apron. Marko still too fast, gets the eyes. He sends MJF into the steps.

Marko hits the ropes. Dives but MJF with a hard right hand! MJF locks the head, double underhook, shoulder breaker! Salt of the Earth! Marko taps!

Winner: MJF

Marko is a fiery little sparkplug, ain’t he? It’s fun to see him get eat up, but only to a degree.

Total Rating: *

He tells Marko that everyone is really proud of him; lasting longer than anyone thought. MJF wants to give him a present. Maybe a kiss from one of his rats, but then he remembers that no one would ever touch his lips. Since he’s so salt of the earth, though, Marko can kiss the ring. Hard right hand to the head of Stunt.

Out come Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. Lucha gets in the face of Wardlow as both he and MJF leave the ring. The barrier of ropes between face and heels exists in AEW, too, as the faces are left pointing and yelling at the heels. One of my favorite tropes.

Last week, Cody attempted vehicular manslaughter.