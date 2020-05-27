Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

Recap to start the show of Double or Nothing and all that transpired.

Backstage, The Inner Circle are by some boxes of shirts. Jericho says they are having a Pep Rally tonight and find a way to sell all these shirts they bought that say they’re Stampede Champions. Lol. We are informed that there are way more than “a few” boxes. We open up the Budget truck to find that it’s pretty damned full of shirts.

JR brings up the Pep Rally tonight, as well as an interview Tony is going to have with the NEW TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes. We will also find out who his title defense is after a Battle Royal tonight. We will see Kip and Jimmy taking on SCU tonight as well to see who gets a title shot. Finally, Brain Cage will debut tonight, and Hikaru will be in action. Before all this, we’re going to get some six-man action as Matt teams with The Young Bucks to take on Janela and Private Party. Looks like a solid show; let’s go!

Matt speaks with Young Bucks and Kenny and Page as Matt tries to cut a promo. Omega follows as Matt tries to finish his statement. Young Bucks ask Matt for a different version, though. Matt leaves and comes back as Matt Hardy, V1. Matt leaves and we come back to the Cruiserweight Matt Hardy, who wants to do some flips.



Match 1: Young Bucks and Matt Hardy vs Private Party and Joey Janela

Bell rings and we get Quen and Matt of the Bucks to start. Rope work and Matt slides under. Tag to his brother, and he dives off with a crossbody. Tag to Joey who comes in to gives rights to both Bucks. They elbow him down then tag in Matt Hardy, who hits a clothesline in the corner as The Bucks kick. Tag to Nick who hits some Poetry in Motion. A hiccup and I come back to Quen sending Nick over the top rope. Joey hits the ropes and hits a suicide dive then a Death Valley Drive immediately after. He rolls in and covers for 1..2…NO!!!Tag to Kassidy who comes in and grabs the head of Nick. He locks it and drops an elbow. Abdominal Stretch by Kassidy. Nick turns into the hold and hits some rights. Go behind. Switch, and Kassidy hits an elbow to the fae. Kick from Kassidy, whip, roll over and bounce back in a Silly String attempt, but Nick is too quick. He kicks everyone everywhere, goes for a Moonsault on Janela, but Joey moves. Nick goes for Kick, but Joey ducks and Butch and Blade take the hit! Matt flies over the barricade to attack both B and B. Joey elbows Nick in the face. He gets Matt next. Joey sends Nick to the ramp, then into the ring. Joey eats a shoulder. Nick flies over the top rope with an X-Factor! Quen comes flying and Nick sends him flying with a kick. He springboards into a piledriver to Kassidy! Nick tags in Hardy! Matt rushes with a clothesline. Again. Whip to the corner, Matt with a Back Body Drop. Matt with a Side Effect. Pin for 1….2..NO!!! Matt waits for Kassidy to stand. Kassidy turns. KICK! NO! Caught, so Matt hits a right hand. Whip is reversed, step up Enziguri! Kassidy hits the ropes, goes for a Cutter, Matt catches him. He locks a Dragon Sleeper, catches Quen with a DDT and a drop to both men! Joey flies in and Matt hits another Side effect. He stacks the entire team up in the ring then goes to the top rope. Moonsault by Matt Hardy onto all three men. Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Matt tags in Matt. Lol. Silly Matts. Right hand to Kassidy, another to the face, another, he throat checks Kassidy, hits the ropes, but Joey is there to kick. In comes Nick to give a right to Janela, but Janela rights him, hops to the top rope! He flies with a Missile Dropkick to the brothers! They fly outside. Janella tries to dive but Matt stops him, leaving him hanging upside down. SUPERKICK!!! Here come Part! They dive over the top rope to the outside onto the Bucks!!! Looks like Quen hurt his knee. Kassidy on the apron, flies in with a move to Matt, covers for 1..2…NO!!! Kassidy gets Matt to the top rope. Kassidy attacks. Matt is in the ring. Superkick to the Buck.

Matt on the 2nd rope, he drops an elbow as Kassidy is in the firemans on Nicks shoulders. We get a Finlay roll, Nick flies off the top with a senton. Matt covers for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:39

Matt leaves the ring to help Quen to the back along with Knox, leaving The Young Bucks in the ring.

In come Butcher and Blade to attack! They beat down Nick and Matt until we go to a truck pulling up to the arena! It’s The Revival! Well, fka. They’re called FTR, it appears, and they enter the ring, past Butcher and Blade, and straight to The Young Bucks. They pull the brothers up then surprise attack Butcher and Blade! They attack both, whip one into some right hands, then remove their shirts! Blade gets grabbed, and they hit him with a Piledriver!

Butcher comes in for some revenge, get superkicked, then we get a Flapjack into a Codebuster from FTR.

THE CHAMP IS HERE!

Ambrose is on commentary with the crew, asks for a Mule, says he feels terrible after the war he went through. Calls Lee the toughest fight, then brings up Cage, and has himself a title shot. This is not what he expected, but gotta roll with the punches, and he’s here to see Cage in action.



Match 2: Brian Cage vs Lee Johnson

Cage starts immediately, cutting off his own intro to toss Lee across the ring like nothing. Cage with a running uppercut in the corner, high kick, GERMAN! Cage calls for the end with a powerbomb. Flip up, down! Lift up, then a Buckle Bomb!

Cage grabs the head, calls for the end, hits a Drill Claw and Lee Johnson dies.

Winner: Brian Cage

Cage is a freaking monster that can move. I’ve seen him do crazy shit at Bar, and I’m super happy for him. Shooting him to the top shouldn’t be question, because even if he’s not taking the title, he’s a viable contender that should look good and make Moxley look legit. I love it. Try not to lose control with that Drill Claw, Brian!

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:07

Taz wants to talk. He respects Moxley, how he paid dues. He grind and grind and grind. Mox is a top guy, the champion, but he’ll be dealing with something different, now. A machine. He wants Jon to bring the grit and the heart because big boy is going to put his hand through Jon’s chest and tear his heart out. Taz wants him to understand something; this is Brian Cage, the machine. Beat him if you can, survive if he lets you.

We come back to Tony and a presentation ready to be presented. It is a large notepad that reads “The Rules of Being a Role Model!”

Out comes Britt Baker in a wheelchair with her friend.

Tony introduces THE RULES, but Britt asks for the mic. She thanks Tony, I welcome her.

Rule #3: Don’t Hurt The Role Model.

She says that last week’s injury to her tibia was a conspiracy, and she has evidence.

Exhibit A is a three-on-one attack on her, probably in the making for months, says Britt. She is close personal friends with the top TNT execs, and without her, there is no Women’s Division. She tells Reba to flip it.

We flip the page, and she calls Statlander being an Alien a crock of shit.

Next page is Shida, who is a fraudulent champion and carries a weapon.

Next Page is Nyla Rose, who has come off the top rope hundreds of time, so she surely could have gotten away from her leg. Conspirator.

She calls for the board. Reba grabs the corkboard, complete with red yarn connecting all of the conspirators. She presents this as evidence, tells Tony to get out of the way, and points out the Web of Evils, all centered on the brains of the operation:

She just so happens to be around every time Britt is injured.

She is putting everyone on notice right now. She will be back at All Out.

She turns to expose the back of her wheelchair that reads, “ROLL MODEL”