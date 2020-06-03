Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey everyone, thanks for joining 411mania’s LIVE coverage of AEW Dynamite. I’m Robert Winfree, late notice pinch hitter in the coverage department for this event. So let’s see what AEW has in store for us on this particular Wednesday. Seriously, how is it only Wednesday? Anyone else feel like this week is dragging or is it just me?

Recap of last weeks action, I think that pull apart brawl would have been better without the 50/50 booking of Tyson vs. his shirt.

Commentary welcomes us to the show and runs down the upcoming card. We’re opening with the tag team title bout.

Match #1 – For The AEW Tag Team Titles: (c) Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford and Jimmy Havoc

Omega and Havoc get us going. They tie up and things break down quickly with Omega grabbing a side headlock. Havoc strikes on a break, lands elbows but Omgea cuts him off with a hip attack. Omega looks to capitalize but Penelope Ford grabs his leg and allows Havoc to get control again. Havoc with some fishooking before Sabian tags in. Back elbow from Sabian winds up getting a 2 count, then Sabian grabs a front headlock, wraps the arm of Omega then tags in Havoc. Havoc with some finger manipulation but Omega fights back and hits a spinning suplex before tagging in Page. Page with blows to both opponents then a series of lariats to Havoc. Omega tagged back in, he hits a jumping ax handle to the back of Havoc. Page tagged back in and then they stop a tag from Havoc and then light him up with chops. Sabian tries to hit a cross body, but both men catch him and take him out of the ring. Ford tries a flying hurricanrana, Page stalls her momentum and drops her after which the ref ejects Ford from the ringside area. the confusion allows Havoc to attack both Page and Omega with a wrench, that gets a near fall. Page avoids a rush in the corner and takes out Sabian but Havoc continues laying into him with chops. Some eye rakes from both Havoc and Sabian as they isolate Page in the corner. Sabian with a basement drop kick to send Page out of the ring. Havoc abuses Page a bit then sends him back in but Sabian can’t get a pinfall, that leads to Havoc tagging back in and continuing to take it to Page.

Page cuts him off though and gets the hot tag to Omega. Omega runs wild then winds up trading kicks with Sabian, Omega hits a couple of hurricanranas to both men. Omega avoids a rush from Havoc, who collides with Sabian and then walks into a firemans front slam and Omega hits a lungblower to Sabian for a 2 count. Page tagged back in, they abuse Sabian with strikes, Omega hits a leg lariat and Page a standing shooting star press but all that gets just another 2 count. Page tries to continue the assault, Havoc shows up with a hacksaw but Page kicks him down on the apron. Page then catches Sabian with a fall away slam, then dives onto Havoc on the outside, he’s back in with a massive larait but Havoc breaks up the pinfall. Havoc gets sent to the outside again, Omega tagged back in but Sabian evades a rush in the corner and hits a tornado DDT as Havoc takes out Page on the outside. Sabian tags Havoc back in who hits a big European uppercut before hitting a death valley driver slamming Omega into Page. Sabian tagged in, he hits the diving double stomp, Havoc tagged back in and he hits Sing the Sorrow DDT for a great near fall as Page breaks up the pin. Everyone trades blows, Omega is able to tag Page in after dropping Sabian. Page with some lariats, Omega joins in then Havoc eats a discus elbow and an assisted German suplex. Bower bomb from Page to Sabian then Omega hits a running knee to the back of the head. Havoc is between Page and Omega, the Last Call from the champs is all for Havoc and we’re done here.

The Best Friends and FTR both look on from the crowd. Page and Omega celebrate, they will defend those titles at Fyter Fest against the Best Friends. The conclusion of the match sends us to commercial break.

Back from break we get a recap of Tully Blanchard verbally laying into Shawn Spears, then trying to motivate him with a fingerless glove. Another recap of the pull apart between Tyson and Jericho, as well as the Dynamite debut of number one contender Brian Cage. Speaking of Cage he’s here for some squash action.

Match #2: Brian Cage w/Taz vs. Jobber McGee (Sean Dean)

Cage instantly attacks with shoulder blows in the corner then an overhead belly to belly suplex. Cage throws Dean into the corner post, hits a pumphandle flapjack as well. Dean to the apron, Cage gets on the second rope and suplexes him back into the ring. Buckle bomb from Cage, then the drill claw for the finish.

Taz on the mic now, he says that he and Cage had a conversation about last week. They were in the ring and Moxley ignored and giggled at Taz when Taz was trying to warn him about what Cage is going to do to him. He says this isn’t a game to them, and that if Mox doesn’t get his head right he’ll get it removed. Moxley shows up coming through the empty seats and stalks around the ringside area. Moxley has a mic, but Taz warns him about getting into the ring. Moxley gets in anyway, then says this is fun. He says he was smiling last week and right now because the thought of wrestling Cage makes him happy, he’s in this business for that kind of a challenge. He warns them that wrestling him for the title is the farthest thing from a game. Moxley says Cage seems indestructible and he (Moxley) definitely isn’t but they’re both different from everyone else in the locker room and trying to take that title from him is a different thing entirely. He says not to waste his time or theirs by trying to intimidate him, and to remember who the hell he is.

That sends us to another commercial break.