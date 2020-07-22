Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

Daddy’s home! Well, sort of. Currently creeped up in the back office of my bar. We are open for patio dining only, and this shit is wild. People really think I’m over-extending my power by asking them to wear a mask. Well, time for me to ignore them and let my staff handle it while I watch wrestling! haha

Tony, JR, and Excalibur welcome us, and we get straight to action with Cody!

His opponent is Eddie Kingston! He comes out to call Arn a “used to be legend” and that he grew up around alcoholics and junkies. He had to surivvie and grind. Cody couldn’t last a day in his shoes, so don’t tell him anything about grinding. The “sport” of pro-wrestling is a joke. Everyone that he has faced has been a child. Eddie is a grown ass man and he will put cody in the ground and smile. Here’s the best part; Tony paid Eddie to show up and now he’s going to pay him to kick Cody’s ass. He then tells Arn that if he doesn’t shut up, he’s gouging Arn’s eye out.

This is his time now. Khan said to him if he wants a NO DQ, that’s fine, but cody’s gotta accept. Cody takes the bait



Match 1: TNT Championship Match

Cody Rhodes vs Eddie Kingston

Eddie attacks before the bell rings. Cody takes him to the outside and Eddie rakes the eyes then rips the shirt and hits some chops. Cody with a chop. Right hand to the forehead. Chop to the chest. Eddie pokes the eye. Cody attacks the back. He rips the eyes then sends Eddie into the apron. Right hands to the face and he sends Eddie into the ring. Eddie attacks with a chop into the corner over and over. Eddie backs up and turns towards Cody. Cody with a kick. He drops. Punches up. Goes for a Disaster Kick, gets it. Eddie rolls to the outside. He rolls back in and Cody hops to the top rope. Dropkick off the top. Eddie rolls back to the outside. Cody has his weight belt. Eddie kicks him on the outside, takes the belt, and slaps him across the back. Cody eats it. Chop to the chest. Another belt hit. Eddie lifts the mat to expose the cement, but Cody hits a back body drop to the cement. Cody is welting. Cody with a right hand. He locks the head and punches the forehead hard. Eddie rakes the eye again. He heads back in, favoring the knee. Eddie with a clothesline. Eddie with a Saito Suplex. Rights and lefts to Cody. A hard slap to Cody. Cody retaliates. That word has too many letters. I won’t be using it again. Kick from Eddie. Another, this time to the head. A kick to the face. Cravat from behind and Cody turns into it, so Eddie attacks the back with hard blows. Cody hits the ropes. Eddie with a huge clothesline! Eddie works from behind, so Cody pokes the eye from behind, then hits a right. Chop to the chest of Cody. Cody fires back. See, that’s much shorter than retaliate. Snapmare from Eddie. Kick to the back. Eddie locks the head, Cody slips out, turns and attacks the kidneys. Eddie pokes the eye. AGAIN! Cody clips the knee! Cody sends Eddie into the corner head first. Whip to the middle, Kingston buckles, lands on his knee. Cody runs up to him. LOW BLOW TO THE LITTLE RHODES!!! DDT to Cody. Eddie rolls out of the ring and grabs a bag, it’s probably full of glitter.

He rolls into the ring and empties the bag. It’s thumbtacks! Eddie grabs Cody, yells at him to fight him, chops him in the corner. He lifts Cody, looks to send him into the tacks. Dropkick to the knee from Cody, though! Cody locks the arm, lifts for a move, Eddie lands on his feet. Chop to Cody. He locks up for a powerbomb. POWERBOMB TO THE THUMBTACKS!!!! Cody is a pin-cushion!

Cody is up! He mounts Eddie and smacks him like they have relationship problems!!! Figure Four from Cody!!!! He leverages the hold. Eddie taps!!!!

Winner: Cody Rhodes

I get the impression that Cody is really trying to prove himself here, and I’m not 100% sure that’s necessary. Then, there’s the other side of the coin where it’s nice to see some damned blood and Kingston is the guy to do that. I’m leaning more towards my initial thought where this seems a bit too pandering.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:21

BACKSTAGE, Moxley prides himself on keeping it real. When he tells us he’s going to do it; he’ll do it. Like when he told Tazz he was going to try and rip Cage’s arm off. He did. He gives Taz Manager of the Year, because Cage was this close to 6 months off due to injury. Tazzz made the right call. He tells Cage that next time, he won’t let go.

IN THE RING, is a jobber. MJF says he’s jacked and tan and ready to go. Fired up. He seems nervous, and he should be, because this jobber is in the ring with a prodigy. He will give this guy an opportunity of a lifetime, and calls hims “Jungle Man.” Garrison takes offense. MJF mocks him. MJF makes fun of his Ivy League MVP moniker and says he looks like he couldn’t graduate fingerpainting class. He asks how cool it is to share the ring with someone ho is undefeated, like him. Garrison brings up his loss at Fyter Fest.

MJF clocks him with the mic and the bell rings.



Match : MJF vs Griff Garrison

MJF whips Griff into the corner hard then chokes him up with the boot. Belly to belly to the jobber. MJF with a knee drop to the back of the head. MJF rakes the back. He kicks the arm away then steps on the ankle. Griff fights back with some hits to the stomach. MJF with a right hand to the face. MJF grabs the mouth from behind while mounting. He sends the kid to the outside. MJF with right hands on the outside. MJF sends the kid into the ringpost. MJF grabs the mic, says ok, to hold on, tells Griff they got off on the wrong foot. MJF says Griff upset him, and he didn’t lose. He’s never been pinned or submitted, so that would mean that he is undefeated. He wants Griff to tell everyone at home that he’s undefeated. Griff smacks him, says no. MJF stomps him, steps on his hand. He wants Griff to say it. Griff screams. MJF says no, then chokes him and screams at his face. He asks him to say it. Griff finally says it. MJF says that wasn’t hard, but Griff pokes him thn rolls him up for 1..2…NO!!!

Clothesline form MJF. Right hands over and over from MJF. He sends Griff to the outside apron, Heat Seeker. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: MJF

My immediate response was that the “jobber” got too much time, but I think that’s a preconceived notion caused by the WWE’s way of doing things. So I have to ask myself if that’s the only reason why I’m bothered by it, is it justifiable that the kid got 6 minutes, and I have to say…I’m ok with it. He’s a wrestler. He should know how to wrestle.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 6:01

BACKSTAGE, Britt Baker wants to talk about her surgery and being a role model. She is the face of this division. She talks about her fragile, fractured nose being taken advantage of. Reba flips it. Rule #4 Never Count Out a Role Model. She calls this temporary, and she is set for the biggest comeback of all time. Tony interrupts her but he gets shut down. Britt tells them both to shut the hell up and suck it up. She calls herself Michael Jordan, and says not to count her out – particularly at All Out.

Brian Cage’s music hits and out comes Tazz first. Cage follows,wearing his FTW title.

SHUT THE MUSIC! Says Tazz. He says he and Cage had a lot of heated discussions. Cage was pretty close to firing him. Cooler heads prevailed. He explained why he tossed the towel in and costing him the title. He realized that the longer Moxley had that legit arm bar on the surgically repaired bicep, the worse it was going to get. Tazz would be damned if that was torn a second time. Tazz has torn it once. He stands behind what he did as a business decision, because he can assure any other wrestler in this world that cage will never be in that position again. EVER. NEVER EVER! Cage would never tap, didn’t tap, he’s not wired to tap. That’s why this is the FTW champ; because he has an FTW mindset. No surrender, no quit.

Darby Allin is here! He wants him some Cage, but out comes Ricky Stark!!! He attacks Darby from behind!! Here comes Cage! He powerbombs Darby then does it again into the ring. Starks gets himself a move in with his sockless dress slippers then holds Darby up after grabbing the skateboard. Cage looks to attack, but out comes Moxley with a barbed wire wrapped bat.

We are informed that AEW will be having a Women’s Tag Team Tournament this Summer. Wait…aren’t we in Summer? Shit…what day is it?