Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

It's Wednesday, you know what that means…

The Rated R Superstar starts off the show HOT, coming down to much love from the crowd.

Adam Copeland grabs a mic, says he came out ot talk to us. He didn’t bring the title, he’s here as Adam to talk to all of us.

He wants to talk to us about a lot of negative BS that has been spewed this week. Screw that, he says. He wants to talk about positives. If we are a fan of pro-wrestling, it’s a great time to be a fan of pro-wrestling.

He watched it all. WWF, WCW, LMFAO, BTW.

For nine years, he had this torn away, and when he finally got it back, he realized where he needed to end his career – AEW. He looked at the roster and saw murderer’s Row of talent. He has been in some of the greatest locker room, and he will put this one up against anyone.

He is careful to face the cam hard.

He can face Ospreay, Swerve, Joe, Claudio, Moxley, Omega, Darby, it goes on and on. He says AEW is the most fun he has had his entire career. So he celebrates AEW. He celebrates The Bucks, Kenny, even Cody, and Tony Khan. They are all fans of this, just like him and all of us. It’s not something to make fun of, because they love this. AEW has pushed this industry into a better palce, pushed us all to a better place, given more people to do what they love for a living. AEW makes pro-wrestling better. Makes it more fun. AEW is where the best wrestle.

Ok, now that he’s calming down.

There is a reason Okada came here, Mercedes came here, HE came here! So he now introduces…Will Ospreay!

Will Ospreay vs Powerhouse Hobbs

Hobbs (Just Hobbs for the report) with a POUNCE right out the gate, sending Will flying! Huge uppercut to the gut. Hobbs corners Will Ospreay (Will for the report), hits some hard rights, then drops him with an uppercut. Whip to the ropes, Will dropkicks low then stands to hit some forearms, he gets shoved to the ropes, jumps off the push and hit a dropkick then s standing moonsaault. Covers for 1.NO! Will attacks the hammys. Hobbs catche s a kick and hits a short arm clothesline. He stomps the chest. Will is up, hits some foerarms. Whip to the ropes, Hobbs misses, clothesline from Will sends Hobbs over the top rope! Will flies over the top to the outside with a crossbody! Will shoves Hobbs into the steps! He stops a whip, Hobbs scowls, sends Will to the barricade, Will hops onto the barricade, steps down, then hits Hobbs with a right hand. He tries to fly, Hobbs catches him, goes for a suplex, marches around a bit, then drops Will ONTO The steps! Hobbs lifts Will sideways and drops him on the apron, slamming him down over and over. Fallaway Slam onto the announce table! Hobbs yells at Don, “You signed him up!”

We come back to Will walking up the body of Hobbs and hitting a dropkick! Springboard kick to Hobbs, and Hobbs finally falls for the first time. Will kips up, Hobbs in the corner, running uppercut from Will. The hops to the apron. Springboard clothesline and a cover for 1.2..NO!! Will lifts Hobbs, hits some chops. Hobbs eats them. He corners Will, blocks a kick, Hard right to the face. Hobbs is pissed, Will is worried. Hobbs corners him, yells for him to do it again. Will hops to the 2nd buckle and hits some forearms, Hobbs catches him by the neck, then hits a belly to belly over the head. Hobbs waits for Will to stand, rushes the corner, eats it chest first, Will tries for a tornado DDT, Hobbs blocks, lifts up, Will with a Stundog! Will tries for a finish, but Hobbs catches the tights, pulls him into a lariat to the back of the head, powerslam, cover 1..2…NO!!! Hobbs heads to the apron, then to the top rope. Hobbbs flies with a frog splash, but Will rolls out of the way. He hits the ropes, CUTT—no!!!!! Hobbs catches him, Ospreay back flips, ducks under, Oscutter!~! Cover! 1,.2….NO!!! Will rips off his elbow pad. Hobbs struggles on the mat. Will waits, Hobbs to his knees, HI-NO!!!! Hobbs catches him! Tries for a slam, but Will with a cradle for `..2.NO!!! He b locks a right with a kick, kicks again, blocks another, another kick to the head, hits the ropes, HUGE lariat from Hobbs!

Hobbs hits a huge clothesline in the corner. Hobbs sits Will onto the top rope. Hobbs climbs, locks up for a possible fallaway slam, but spins midair and hits a huge powerslam off the 2nd rope!!! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!! Hobbs drops the straps! He lifts up Will, whips, lifts up for a slam, but Will hits a sloppy DDT! To the top rope!

Will flies with a….spinning ass I’m a burrito but English in the air onto Will! HIDDEN BLADE!!!!! COVER! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Will Ospreay

Awesome opening match, and Ospreay continues to prove he is the real deal. Hobbs more than did his part. Good shit.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:18

Don Callis goes into the ring to hold Will’s hand up in the air, but Hobbs is pissed. He tries to back Will into the ropes. Don plays peacekeeper, telling Hobbs to leave the ring and Will that he had a great match. They all leave on opposite sides.

Bryan Danielson’s music hits, and he makes his entrance before Ospreay can even make it to the back. He’s in action, next.

Bryan Danielson vs Lance Archer

Archer starts off by beating Bryan into the corner. He scrapes Bryan’s head against the 2nd rope. Archer corners him then hits a huge chop. Lance stands above Bryan and beats down on his chest. Archer with a huge whip, knocks Bryan on his ass. Archer lifts Bryan by his head, locks it up, then hits a suplex, complete with a toss. Lance in the corner. Bryan is hurting. Bryan stands and turns, lace rushes the corner with a back elbow. He goes for another, hits it. Bryan drops to his knees. Bryan dodges another, then dragon screws Archer. Again. Bryan locks Archer’ leg up around the ropes and dropkicks it! Archer sends him outside with a toss, Arche follows. Bryan rlls bac kin, tries for a suicide dive, but Archer catches him and hits a chokeslam onto the apron! Archer grabs a crew member, lifts him up and body slams this guy onto Bryan! Lol. Sick.

