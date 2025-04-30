Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Dynamite is LIVE yet again, as the march continues towards Double or Nothing. And as such, we will see the semifinals match between Kyle Fletcher and Hangman Page, with the winner moving on to face Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Tourney. We will also see the return of Miyu Yamashita to AEW, as she will face off with TIMELESS Toni Storm in an AEW Women’s Title Elimination match. We’ll also see yet another DREAM 8-man match, as Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight, and Speedball Mike Bailey will face off with The Elite and Ricochet. We’ll also hear from The Hurt Syndicate and MJF and, of course, so much more.

So, how are you all doing tonight? I had a great Tuesday for sure, as I got to see not one but TWO of my favorite bands ever together in person. Granted, the show was delayed by an hour because of the storms that came barreling through, but it was worth not getting home and to bed until 1:30 when I worked at 9AM lol. Oh, and the Pacers eliminated the Bucks in exciting faction, although what will come in the series with Cleveland remains to be seen, but I will enjoy this much at least.

So, let’s get ready for another awesome episode of Dynamite!