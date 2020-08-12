Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

It’s Wednesday, y’all! Let’s goooooo!!!

We have a small number of fans in the stands, and JR says they are playin by the rules.

We head straight to the entrance tubes, and out comes The Young Bucks.

As The Young Bucks make their entrance, The Dark Order attack from behind. We’ve got three of the numerous Dark Order, then out come Uno and Grayson after the beatdown to enter the ring.



Match 1:

Nick enters and the bell rings. Stu is with Nick in the ring, chopping him away. Nick with a jawbreaker, then he hits the ropes, but is sent flying to the outside. The Dark Order attack Nick, but there’s Matt on the stage. He flies with a front flip onto the three members of The Dark Order.

IN the ring, Nick is wrestling Uno, who gets a tag, then whipped into the face of Nick. Elbow from Stu. Body slam to Nick then Uno and Stu pose. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Snapmare, Stu hits the ropes. Running kick. Tag to Uno. Chop from Uno. Tag to Stu. Whip to Stu into a boot. Uno runs into one as well. Back suplex, but Nick lands on his feet. Stu tries one, and Nick lands on his feet again. Tag to Matt, who comes in and attacks both men. Kick from Stu, missed elbow, clothesline to both from Matt. Matt sends Stu to the corner, tags in Nick, they double chop then whip then elbow, then drop a fist and a splash. Kick to the entering Uno. They hit a gutbuster, then Matt runs with a spinning neckbreaker. Here comes Stu with an elbow, but flying crossbody from Nick. Grayson kips up, runs up Matt, kicks Nick, goes for a Uranage, but Matt arm drags. In comes Uno to German! Was a tag there. Chop from Uno. Uno drops the arm onto the shoulder. Tag to Grayson, who comes in and chokes up Matt on the ropes. Stu sends Matt into a boot. Tag to Uno. Uno in to rake the back. Matt attacks the mid, hits a right to the face, another, throat thrust from Uno.

Tag to Grayson who comes in and sends Matt to the outside. Grayson distracts the ref and Uno sends him into the apron. Cover from Grayson in the ring gets a 2. Cover again for 1..2..NO!!!

Matt is outside. He runs under the ring as The Dark Order try and attack, he comes out on the left side of the ring and enters the ring, but gets a Cutter for his trouble. Uno whips Matt into the corner, and Matt flies out of the corner with a spear! Grayson in, tries to attack Nick, Matt with a right hand, but he turns into a kick!!! Uno lifts Matt onto the shoulders, he flies off with ahurricanrana, slides under Uno, tag to Nick, he comes in, hits Grayson in the corner, knee to Uno. Bulldgo and a clothesline combo! Nick on the apron. He hits a shoulder, dives in with an X-Factor, hits the apron again, moonsaults into Grayson, Grayson catches him, Nick sends him over he barricade, SUPERKICK TO UNO!!! Another one to a Springboarding Grayson!!!

Tag to Matt who hits a dropkick as Nick distracts. Nick springboard with Risky Business. Pin for 1..2…Matt sets up Uno on the 2nd rope, Nick hits the 2nd rope, springboards with a swanton bomb and a pin from Matt for 1..2..NO!!! Rope break. Grayson on the apron, walks across Uno’s head, then Nicks and hurricanranas Matt into the corner. Belly to belly release of Nick into Matt! Cannonball swanton combo from The Dark Order! Grayson runs, tags in Uno. Nick is in the ring. Uno locks the head. Suplex attempt, Nick drops to his feet, leap frog. Uno catches Nick, Brainbuster and a kick combo!! Pin for 1..2..N!O!! Matt breaks the pin. Tag to Grayson. He enters and attacks! Right hands over and over .Grayson sends Matt outside then sends him lying through the entrance tube. The Dark Order block the tunnel, preventing matt from coming back.

Tag to Uno. He sets up for Fatality, but Nick rolls through, counters with a Sunset pin for 1..2…3!!!!



Winners: The Young Bucks

Unfortunately for me, I’ve seen this match at least ten times, maybe even more, and because of that, there’s some beats that are expected to be hit. Fortunately, they kept the second half pretty fast paced and it wasn’t in a Legion Hall in Reseda, CA. Not a bad match, by any means, but relatively average comparatively.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 12:33

MJF walks out of a room, gets some gum from the new gum guy. MJF walks down a hallway, looks at his great posters, security tries to stand in front of him, and MJF shoves him, saying stay out of his shot. Lol