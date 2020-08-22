wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
-Welcome to your live weekly coverage of AEW Dynamite. Thanks to the NBA, AEW is doing this show on a Saturday and also thanks to the NBA, the show is delayed due to the Pacers/Heat game still finishing. For those curious Miami is up 106-98 as I type this with 7:00 minutes to go.
-As a quick note I am the filling in for the coverage of this show. I will admit up front I prefer NXT to AEW as far as I watch AEW each week and watch the West Coast feed of AEW. This should be a fun night and I hope everyone enjoys themselves in the comments section. Keep it clean and let’s have a good night as we go live whenever the NBA finishes.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Suggested Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels Match At SummerSlam 2005, Whether Both Stars Were Receptive To It
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Shane McMahon Could Replace Bruce Prichard As RAW Head Writer, His Backstage Experiences With Shane
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally
- WWE Performers Reportedly Push Back on Reports That They’ve All Had Contact With AEW