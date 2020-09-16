Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

We are starting off strong with Jurassic Express already in the ring. They await FTR for the opening contest.

Instead, The Young Bucks come out. They head to the ref and SUPERKICK THE REF!!!

Match 1: FTR vs Jurassic Express



Match 1: FTR vs Jurassic Express

Jungle and Cash to start. Cash works the arm, then tags in Dax. Jungle works himself out, takes down Dax, covers for 1..2..NO!!! Arm drag from Jungle. Dax turns into it. Tag is missed by both. Lucha gets one! Dax backs into his corner and asks for a pause. We get a distraction and Cash is able to attack Lucha from behind. Tag to Dax and they whip Lucha, who hits a clothesline to Cash, then on e to Dax. Dax in the corner, Lucha blocks with a knee. He heads to the top rope. Dive and Lucha turns it into a powerslam for 1..2…NO!!!! Right hand to Dax in the corner. Tag to Jungle. Boy up top and Lucha hits a body slam. Jungle Boy bounces off the shoulders with a senton onto Dax. Cover for 1.2….NO!!! Jungle works the left arm. Dax escsapes. Tag. Rope work, Jungle Boy hops up, POWERSLAM from Cash! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Cash with the Bow and Arrow Submission! Cash keeps his shoulders up. Tag to Dax. Kick to the ribs. Suplex. Leg drop. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Fireman’s. Tag to Cash. Cash lends a knee, and Dax drops him on it. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Cash with the abdominal stretch. Cash turns Jungle Boy towards Lucha so he can see his friend. Chop to the chest. Jungle is able to arm drag out of it, but Cash gets him to the corner. Elbow to Dax. He junps up, Cash catches him, tag from Dax, assisted front suplex. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Cash stomps the ankle. He sends Jungle to the ropes, Jungle holds on, Cash hops up with a adropkick, Jungle Boy moves, and Wheeler bounces off the ropes the hard way! Tag to Dax, who comes in to stop the tag! Clothesline from Jungle Boy! TAG TO LUCHA!!! He’s iun! Clothesline to Cash. Right to Dax, chop to Cash! Kick to Dax, out the corner with a double clothesline! Fireman’s to Cash. He tosses him INTO DAX! GOOZLE!!! CHOKESLAM!!!! Standing Moonsault! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Lucha misses a splash in the corner. Tag to Dax. An attempt at a suplex, Jungle Boy with a tag. Tail whip to Cash and Dax. Dax in the center on his knees. Spinning kick from Lucha. Clothesline to the back of the head! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Dax in for a suplex, but Jungle Boy turns and lands into a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Dax lifts him and just slams him down dirty. Both men down.

Tag to Cash. Knee strike from Jungle Boy. Tag to Dax. Crucifix Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Up on the shoulders, roll up from Jungle for 1..2..NO!!! Dax kicks Jungle Boy, sends him into the corner, and he flies out to the apron. Kick to Dax! Top rope! Jungle flies! Crossbody but Dac turns it. Pin for 1..2..NO!!!!! Reverse into a pin from Jungle for 1..2..NO!!! Wheeler in!! Lucha enters, gets kicked and no sells it. Right hand from Cash and Lucha ain’t havin it. GOOZLE!!! Dax attacks from behind, sendin Lucha outside. Rollup from Jungle Boy! 1…2…NO!!! Uppercut from Dax. Another. Jungle tries for one, hook up from behind, Inside Cradle from Jungle Boy!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Lucha flies on the outside, butCash moves!!! He dives over the barricade into the crowd!!! SUICIDE DIVE FROM JUNGLE BOY!!! He’s back on the apron, sends Dax into the corner. Shoulder, he flies in for a Sunset Bomb but Dax holds on.

Rollup from Jungle Boy for 1..2…NO!!! Dax shifts the weight. 1..2…CASH LOCKS HIS HANDS WITH DAX…3!!!!!!

HOLY SHIT! That was GOOD! So good! EVERYTHING Cash did was so fucking good, and Dax is just a machine. Jungle Boy can take an ass whooping, but he also showed his skill here, and Lucha had himself a solid hot tag. I’m not exaggerating when I say this is everything a good match entails. And who among us thought Jurassic Express was going to win? Moreover, who thought they’d win with a rollup?! Maybe I’m fanboying right now, but I don’t care, that was amazing.

Total Rating: ****1/2

Match Time: 12:08

Backstage, Marvez is updating us all on Matt Hardy, who is laid out on the floor holding his knee. Private Party is there to help him. In comes Jericho and Hager. Jericho tells him it’s swollen, looks terrible, maybe he’ll have to amputate. Hager tells him to put ice on it.

We return to AEW, and Kenny Omega is on commentary.



Match 2: Frankie Kazarian vs Hangman Adam Page

Lockup to start as Omega reinstates that his focus is singles competition. Page gets Kaz into the corner. Ref breaks it up. Takedown into a front headlock. They stand, Page lifts him, Kaz rolls him up for 1..2..NO!!! Drop toe hold and Kaz with a cravat. Page stands and hits the abs, knee from Kaz. Another, swinging neckbreaker, and Kaz holds on. Page escapes, hits the ropes, knee from Page, Page catches Kaz and slams him down with a body slam. Chop to the chest. Another chop. Right hand from kaz. Chop to Page. Page reverses. Chop in the corner. Short arm chop from Page. Page with a suplex, and Kaz rolls into the corner. Page stands and grabs the legs of Kaz, pulling, and Kaz stands. Right hand. Chop to the chest. Another right. Right to the face. Whip to Page, Page hits the corner. Kaz flies over the top rope to the apron, Page bounces off the 2nd buckle with a clothesline. Page flies over the top rope to the outside onto Kaz!

Page with a right hand then he sends Kaz into the ring. Page to the apron. Kaz misses a right hand, Page tries to enter through the ropes, but Kaz hits a leg drop, hits the corner, and a flying leg drop to Page hanging off the roeps! Kaz whips to the corner, bounces off the ropes, and hits a sick ass running Side Russian Leg Sweep. Kaz shoves the face of Page, Page shoves him, Kaz lifts, Page drops his weight, Kaz tries for a suplex, Page locks the leg, Kaz clubs the back a few times, hooks the leg. Fisherman’s into a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Front faced headlock. Page is able to get to his knee, attack the mid section. Kaz continues to club the back, trying to drop Page. Page with right hands. He escapes the hold. Kaz with a right. Page with one of his own. Kaz with another. Page with a forearm. Another. Another. He rusn the ropes, but Kaz is there to hit him with an elbow immediately!!! He hits the ropes, and Page hits his own elbow! Page runs the ropes again, and they both collide in the middle of the ring. Nother clothesline from each. Page misses, Kaz locks up, GERMAN! Page lands on his feet! He ducks a clothesline, hits the ropes. Clothesline to Kaz! Right forearem from Page. Another right. Another to the cheek. Whip to Kaz. Kaz with a kick out of the corner. Kaz on the 2nd, hopes back, but Page catches him. Fallaway Slam! Standing Shooting Star Press. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Kaz kicks out of the corner, Kaz with an elbow, he scapes onto the apron, Pge tries for another flying clothesline, Kaz scouts it, SPIKE DDT TO PAGE!!! Kaz tries for an Unprettier, Page shoves him, Kaz with a backslide, Page turns into it, hooks the arms himself, wants his own backslide, tosses Kaz over his head, Kaz escapes, hits it!!! UNPRETTIER! COVER FOR 1..2…..NO!!!! Sliding clothesline from Page. Pumphandle onto the shoulders, and slams him down with a Death Valley Driver. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Page gets sent to the apron. He springboards. KAZ WITH A CUTTER!!!! Cover for 1…2…NO!!!! Scoop and a slam from Kaz. He it’s the ropes, springboard, Page catches, SIT OUT POWERBOMB! Pin for 1…2….NO!!!!

Page on the apron, wants the Buck Shot, Kaz slides under him, Page back flips onto the floor, Kaz hits him with. Right. He sends Page into the ring, Page flies back out and hits a hard clothesline. He sends Kaz into the ring, Page tries to kick, right hand from Kaz. Headbutt.

Kick from the outside to Kaz. Kaz goes for another leg drop, Kaz rolls away, BUCK SHOT!!! Pin for 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

Holy shit! Y’all ain’t playin today! What a gem. Omega coming out even though he’s only interested in single’s competition was a little weird, but made it all the more sad to see Page looking for him after his win. Unfortuantely, my phone decided to upgrade to the new iOS, so my timer isn’t accurate, but I’m pretty sure we hit about 12-13 minute range.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: Approx 13 minutes

My guy MJF is here, and he's got the gum I gave him earlier! MJF heads ringside and asks for kisses from people, but doesn't get much love.



Match 3: MJF vs Shawn Dean

Poke to the eye! MJF with SALT OF THE EARTH! Dean taps. Match is over.



Winner: MJF

Not always a fan of squash matches, this was one of those times. I feel like the segment afterwards would have been just as effective without this.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Approx 30 seconds

Wardlow kicks Dean out of the ring.

MJF asks for a mic, says he’s a very honest man. Moxley is not. He cheated. Right now, MJF should be undefeated. He should be AEW Champion. Since he SHOULD be undefeated, and should be the champ, we are to refer to him as “MJF: The Undefeated, Undisputed, Uncrowned AEW World Champion of AEW Wrestling.” He then asks Robert ot announce his new title now, to the whole world.

MJF says he will never get a fair shake here, since he is not a part of a stable. It’s like there’s a new one every week. He’s always been a lone wolf, but maybe it’s about time he joined a Wolfpack. Maybe this wolf should be alone no more.

MJF says at the end of the day, he’s still better than us, and we know it.

Tazz is here to analyze Ricky Starks and his moveset.

Kingston is here with his buddies! He tells Butcher and Blade to head out of the ring. Kingston has three points. 1) He never lost the Battle Royal. 2) They are a family; not a stable, or a faction, but a family. They are a family of violence. Agents of chaos. He asks Butcher and Blade to find a victim. They grab some dudes from the crowd, toss a blue haired dude into the ring.

Pentagon and Rey hit superkicks to the kid, then Penta drops Rey onto him splash style. Butcher nad Blade send the other two into the ring and they destroy him. Finally, some offense to the third guy, and they clear the ring. Eddie says they have everything in order.

His third point now.

He turns to Blade, says he’s gotta get his house in order.

They hold hands high in the center of the ring, then leave.