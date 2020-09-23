Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

AEW…where the only retribution is me getting MJF’s gum flavor correct after my brutal mistake last week. Note to self – MJF does NOT like Fruit Stripes.

Welcome everyone to AEW! We start with Kip and Penelope! He introduces THE Best Man, Miro, as he is in action next.



Match 1: Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs Kip Sabian and Miro

Sonny and Kip to start. Waist lock from Kip. He shoves Sonny’s head so Sonny arm drags a couple of times. Matrix duck and a head scissors takedown. Kip in the corner. Handspring into a slap to Kip. Miro gets a tag, and in he comes. Tag to Joey. Miro looks to fight. Kip blind tags. He wants Joey. Hard right hand to Joey’s fae. Kip with another one. Whip to the ropes. Tag from Sonny who springboards and hits acrossbody. Pin for 1..2..N!O!! Tag to Joey. Axe handle. Tag from Sonny. Axe to the wrist. Tag to Joey. Joey to the top. He drops another axe. Whip to Kip, they double team. Weird little non tag moment there. Sonny with a standing moonsault. Pin for 1.2….NO!!! Miro goes in ot stop the pin, but Kip kicks out beforehand. Miro kicks Sonny anyways. Lol. Nice. Sabian tags in Imiro and he hits a clothesline, catches Joey, swings him and slams him down hard. Tag to Joey. Tag to Kip. Sonny is in, I’m sorry, and Miro is here to gutwrench Sonny away. Miro with another toss. He’s the legal man. Right hand to the face. Uppercut from Miro. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Kip. Miro keeps a hold of Sonny, body slam to Sonny. He brings Kip in with a slingshot and Kip lands on Sonny. PUNT FROM KIP! 1..2….NO!!!! Kip with a front-face lock. Sonny works the arm, focusing on the shoulder. Tag to Joey! But Miro is distracting! Waist lock from Kip. Tag to Miro. Kick to Sonny. Kick to the back of the head. Tag to Kip. Kip with a front lock, Sonny with an inside cradle! Punch from Sonny, another, an elbow, another, Kip misses a right, swinging right from Sonny. He rolls Kip forward, flies over the back, gets a tag from Joey. Clothesline. Elbow. Another to Miro. Miro eats it. He enters and topples over the top rope! Miro hurts his ankle! Joey pulls kip into the ringpost. Running kick to Miro. Joey whips Kip. Reverse and Joey runs into Miro, who sends him over the barricade. Kip runs and Miro launches Kip over the barricade onto Joey, but Joey drops him! Looks like a bad spill. Joey goes for a crossbody, Miro tries to catch him, lifts him up, turns, and Sonny flies off with a dropkick!

Back in the ring, Joey hits a kick to the chin of kIp. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Kip rolls to Penelope. Sonny hops onto the ropes, Joey runs…into a clothesline. Miro sends Joeys face into the ass of Sonny. Spinning kick to Joey. Kip with a springboard, dives into a boot, backs into a pin. Miro misses a clothesline, Sonny with a right, another, to both men, Miro lifts Sonny into the air and Kip catches him with a Lung Blower. Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Joey in to break the pin. Miro catches a running Joey, he sends him over into a DDT on the apron by Kip. Miro calls for a kick, Sonny is up. BAM to the face!

Miro stomps the back. JR namedrops The Accolade as Miro wrenches it. Sonny taps.

Winner: Miro and Kip Sabian

Boy, that was rough. Miro doesn’t lend well to a tag team, so let’s hope this is short lived. I can’t pinpoint any one person who caused the sloppiness of the match, as each of the four had their own moments. There also wasn’t much in the way of psychology outside of Miro’s “ankle” hurting. I won’t give up on the former Rusev, but this wasn’t a good debut match, no matter what JR tried to sell it as.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 10:41

Eddie Kingston runs out before Miro’s music even stops. He’s got something to say. He wants hard cam. He says if you don’t like social media and don’t check it, it’s him and Moxley tonight for THE World’s Championship. He was never eliminated, and that’s why he’s getting this shot. Also, 18 years says he deserves this shot. He and Moxley used to be cut from the same cloth – then Jon sold out and went to the land of Sports Entertainers. Kingston never did. He stayed with the fighters and t he outlaws and didn’t sell his soul to the devil. So before tonight, before he gets the title, he wants to look into the entertainer’s eyes. Where are you, sports entertainer?

Out comes Moxley immediately, through the stands.

Moxley and Kingston go nose to nose. Out come some refs to break it up.

Kenny Omega is here, seemingly to ridicule Page on commentary again.



Match 2: Hangman Adam Page vs Evil Uno

Lockup to start and Uno sends Page into the corner. I should note The Dark Order is watching on the stage, save for Brodie Lee. Uno breaks the hold clean as the ref backs him up. Lockup and Uno works the left arm. Page rolls out of it, reveres, and side headlocks. Whip to Page into the ropes, he hits a shoulder tackle, that sends Uno into the ropes, and Uno hits one of his own. Uno hits the ropes, dives over Page, thinks he’s smart, then turns into a big kick. Chop to the chest. Another chop in the corner. Suplex from Page. Cover for 1..NO! Elbow to the back of the head. Page gets Uno on his shoulders and lift/drops him to the mat. Page pumphandles as Omega shows shock and Page’s strength. He drops Uno into a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Chop from Uno. Chop from Page. Page tries to run, Uno catches, back suplex. Uno runs, Page sends him over the top rope, Uno lands on the apron. Clothesline from Page. Uno hits the floor. Page dives over the top rope onto Uno!! Page sens Uno into the ring. Page to the top apron, slinks into the ring, Uno holds Knox in between he and page. Page moves Knox, kicks Uno, Uno catches and sends the boot into the hands of Knox. Uno with a neckbreaker! Oh Knox. Love you, man. Lol. Uno poses in the corner.

Uno whips Page into the corner, hits a clothesline, Page is seated. Uno walks away, then comes back with a boot to the neck. Uno pulls Page up and throat thrusts him then hits a back breaker and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Uno sends Page to the outside. Page hits Uno with something, but that commercial for “Utopia” distracted the shit out of me. My bad. Anyways, Page gets shoved off the corner to the outside by Uno, and crashes hard. The PIP disappears to try and sell me a Tac Shaver.

We are back and Page hits the ropes, then eats a back elbow! Page to the apron. The members of Dark Order head over to Page as Omega struggles with whether or not to help. Uno sends The Dark Order back as Page rolls over to the right side. Uno tells everyone to go to the back. He rushes the apron, runs and Page drops him right on his back! Page shoves Uno into the ring. He heads to the top rope! Page catches! Fallaway Slam!!! Shooting Star Press!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Clothesline in the corner. Page bounces off the opposite and hits another clothesline. Uno with a pump kick!!! He heads to the top rope! Uno dives off! SWANTON BOMB! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Uno with a HARD clothesline! He hits the ropes, Page hits one, too! They meet in the middle. Right hand from Uno. He hits the ropes, Page follows. Clothesline sends Uno down hard! Page with another Shooting Star! NO! Knees!! INSIDE CRADLE! 1..2…NO!!!! Uno grabs the head, Page swings out of it, kicks the leg, he swings Uno’s leg to Knox, Knox drops it.

Page kicks him! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Page on the apron, flips in the ring. BUCKSHOT! Pin! 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

Evil Uno is nothing if not dependable, and Page even more so. I enjoyed this, although I have to argue that the commercial break probably came at the worst time, as the momentum was just getting to build, and when we came back, I feel like we were on the falling edge of the line.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time:11:36

Backstage, Schiavone knocks on the door of The Young Bucks. Matt comes out, is glad that Tony is here. He knows people have been watching and says they’ve been acting a little out of character. They were out of line. They should never have hurt Marvez or Poser. He hopes people sympathize with them. The Young Bucks have lost a lot. They’ve lost title shots and relationships with friends they thought they’d be with forever. They will do better.

Tony says FTR is the reason for all of this. Matt wants Tony to try again, ask another question.

FTR wins the titles, they defeat Page and Omega, how did that feel? Matt wonders if Tony is ribbing him, trying to make him mad. Does Tony have his phone?

Matt grabs the phone, slams it into the wall a few times, breaking the screen, and Tony wonders why. Just why.

Matt pulls out some cash and throws it on Tony.