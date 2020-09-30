Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

AEW…where the only retribution is me getting MJF’s gum flavor correct after my brutal mistake last week. Note to self – MJF does NOT like Fruit Stripes.

Boy, I’m runnin late! Thankfully, AEW starts with a recap of Starks doin Starks things as he makes his entrance. Starks is in action, and I have such a man crush on this guy.



Match 1: Ricky Starks vs Darby Allin

Ricky starts with a hard slap to the face. Darby dropkicks his ass to the outside. He follows, sends Starks into the ring, Starks goes for a spear, Darby locks the head, stuffing him. Ricky stands and breaks the hold. Wristlock takedown from Darby, he kicks Starks in the air, then spins onto Starks back and pulls the arm back. Ricky gets to the ropes. Ricky to the apron, Darby grabs Ricky’s head and turns him, Ricky hits him, grabs the head, they go back and forth attempting suplexes, Ricky gets Darby over the top rope oneo the apron. SUPLEX FROM DARBY TO RICKY ONTO THE APRON!!!

Darby into the ring, hits the ropes, dives through with a suicide dive!!! Darby grabs the wrist of Ricky, and drags him towards the ring.

Brian Cage is here! He enters the ring to go up to Darby, but out comes HOBBS! to attack! They go back and forth through the tunnel to the back.

Darby heads over to Ricky, but Ricky is ready! He locks the wrist and pulls Darby OFF THE APRON ONTO THE FLOOR. Ricky sends Darby back into the ring, drops an elbow, stomps in the corner. Chop to Darby. Another chop. Stomp from Ricky. Whip to Darby, into the corner hard. Ricky grabs the leg and gets a half Boston Crab. Darby reaches the ropes to break it. Ricky with a cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Ricky grabs both hands. He pulls Darby up and stomps the hell out of Darby’s chest. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Chop to the back! Ouch. Ricky a dick. Ricky lifts Darby up, Darby lands on his feet. Kidney shot, Darby rolls over, CODE RED! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Darby locks up the arms of Ricky behind him, preventing a rope break temporarily. Ricky is able to get to it, breaking the hold. Darby holds it till 3. Darby slaps Ricky. Ricky returns. They stand and Darby hits a right, right from Ricky. Slap to the face, back and forth. Darby is beating the shit out of Ricky, Jesus. Darby runs for a chop block, Ricky rolls through, Darby hops on the back, STUNNER! Darby springboards. SPEAR IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FUCKING AIR!!!! Pin for 1…2…NO!!!!

Ricky gets Darby seated on the top rope, facing the crowd. He locks up for a backslide, no Roshambo, Darby slides off the back, drops a right to the neck. Kick to the face and arm of Starks.

Darby to the top, COFFIN DROP! Pin for 1..2….3!!!