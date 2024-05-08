Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I should note that Don Callis is on commentary.

Orange Cassidy vs Trent Barreta

I am about ten minutes behind, so there is likely not a lot left here, but we got Trent hitting a chop to the throat, then a suplex attempt. OC tries for a Stundog, but Trent holds on, only for OC to spin and hit a tornado DDT! He kips up. OC starts with the kicks, going harder and harder with each one. Ref holds him back, but he side steps and mounts for rights and lefts. OC rips his elbow pad off and readies for the Orange Punch. Trent pulls himself up by the ref, OC flies, half and half suplex from Trent! According to Excalibur, that hsasnt been a single pin attempt here, and that’s a nice tough. Trent with a piledriver. He grabs OC and locks his head up then hits a spike piledriver! Trent toys with OC, holding his hands up for a hug, only to run and hit a knee to the face. Trent exposes a buckle. The ref yells at him. OC exposes his own buckle.

Trent runs to OC and a drop toe hold sends Trent into the top buckle! Rollup for 1…..2….3!!!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

I didn’t catch the first half, but it was an Orange Cassidy match, so you just know it was five stars.

Total Rating: *****

Match Time: N/A

After the match, an angry Trent BArreta attacks Orange Cassidy! He gouges the eye! Trent grabs OC and hits a piledriver ONTO THE STEPS!!! OC is dead! Trent grabs OC and catapults him into some steel under the apron. OC crawls away, grabs a chair, and tries to defend himself as Trent grabs a toolbox from under the ring. OC is up, struggling, and here comes Don Callis to stop the attack. Out comes Kris Statlander to hold Trent back as Don asks Orange if he is alright. Don walks OC up the ramp to the back as Kris pleads for Trent to drop the box and chill.

We head backstage to The Young Bucks driving. The cam is in the back seat, and we see The Bucks parking in Tony Khan’s spot while being douche nozzles.