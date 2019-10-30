Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.30.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

-Tony welcomes us to the show from the airport where Cody & Dustin are getting off of a private jet. Cody & Dustin hug as Tony & Cody depart for the arena in a limo.

– We get highlights from last week. Page challenged Pac for the PPV and Tony Khan informed Moxley that his match with Omega will be unsanctioned (due to Moxley’s recent actions), and Moxley ranted that Khan didn’t want him getting a sanctioned win over “his Boy,” and that what happens to Omega is on him now.

Hangman Page vs. Sammy Guevara : They lock up and work to the ropes. Page follows with chops, and the big boot. He follows with a suplex for 2. Guevara counters back, picks up the pace and follows with a dropkick and suplex for 1. Guevara follows with chops, Page fires back and Guevara counters wit ha kick but Page catches the high cross and hits a fall away slam, He dumps Guevara and follows him out but Guevara slams him off the apron. Guevara whips him to the barricade and back in, they trade. Guevara follows with a Samoan drop for 2. He heads up top and ten drops down and slaps the shit out of Page. Page fires up with chops, Guevara hits a superkick and Page fires back with a lariat for the double down. Page now hits corner clotheslines, a snap Saito and then slams Guevara on the apron. Back in and the pop up powerbomb follows for 2. He dumps Guevara and heads up top, and follows with the moonsault to the floor. Guevara backs off, they trade, and page hits the buckshot lariat for the win. Hangman Page defeated Sammy Guevara @ 8:10 via pin

– Page says that the win felt good and he will do some real cowboy shit to Pac at the PPV.

Hikaru Shida vs. Shanna : They lock up and work into counters, Shanna attacks the arm, hits an arm drag and follows with a neck breaker for 2. Shida fires back, but Shanna dumps her. Shida cuts her off with a knee strike, gets a chair and sets it up. She runs off of it with a flying knee strike. Back in and Shida follows with strikes. She adds in knee strikes, and the back breaker follows for 2. Ground and pound follows, and Shida hits another knee strike and covers for 2. Shida unloads with repeated knee strikes, but Shanna cradles her for 2. Shida unloads with elbow strikes, rights and Shanna fires back. Shida cuts her off, but Shanna follows with a RANA and flying forearm. The implant buster follows for 2. Shanna heads up top, Shida cuts her off and follows her up. They trade, but Shanna fights her into the tree of WHOA and the double stomp follows for 2. She follows with kicks, slaps and Shida counters into a sunset driver. Shida fires up and heads up top. She pulls Shanna up with her and the superplex follows for 2. Shanna scores with a cradle for 2. Shida cuts her off with the knee strike and does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Another knee strike follows and Shanna is done. Hikaru Shida defeated Shanna @ 10:45 via pin

– We get highlights of Brandi attacking Jamie Hayter last week. That leads to a Brandi video package, showing her obsession with the women of AEW, it also featured Kong.

– The Rock & Roll Express arrive for an interview. They have the AEW tag titles with them and Santana & Ortiz attack and lay them out. They then powerbomb Ricky through the stage. The Bucks arrive and run them off and check on the Rock & Rolls.

– Cody & Tony are in the limo on the way to the arena. Tony tells a Dusty story about Dusty meeting Willie Nelson. Cody says he always thinks about his dad and can’t wait to sign this contract. His mother is coming to the PPV and he just wants to impress her. He knows Jericho is great, but this is his time. Tony says emotion is good as it drives you.

Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Silver. Alex Reynolds, & QT Marshall : Cassidy &the Best Friends are dressed as Rick & Morty for the night’s tie in. the Best friends take control right away, Trent follows with chops and Silver fires back as Alex & Marshall attack. They isolate Trent, but Trent counters back with the tornado DDT. Chuck runs wild with clotheslines, sliced bread and Trent follows with the running knee strike. Soul food/dragon suplex combo follows. Marshall cuts off the hug, but Cassidy is in and follows with vicious leg kicks. The dropkick follows and they all hug. Cassidy hits the hands in his pockets dive and strong zero finishes it. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy defeated Jon Silver. Alex Reynolds, & QT Marshall @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

Jericho & Cody Make it Official : Jericho makes his entrance as Cody finally arrives at the arena. He makes his entrance and Tony hosts the segment. Cody signs first. Jericho teases flipping the table and says the match is too important. The crowd loves Cody and hates Jericho. Jericho says that this is the biggest match in AEW history and in Cody’s career. If Cody wins, he’ll finally be a world champion. But if he loses, it will prove to him that he isn’t as good as he thinks he is. Jericho will teach him a lesson at Full Gear. They are professionals and shake hands and have a face off. We then see Sammy on the screen and Hager is kicking Dustin’s ass outside, low blowing him and slamming him off of the limo. He slams the door on his arm as Cody arrives too late to make the save. Jericho lights up a cigar in celebration.