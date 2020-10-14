Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Ed. Note: Jeremy here. Hope you guys enjoy tonight’s show, and make sure to check out our new AEW Dynamite post-show Dissecting Dynamite with Andy Perez and guest host Blake Lovell, streaming immediately after Dynamite ends!

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, BITCHES!!! Every title is on the line tonight.

We head to the ring where FTR and Best Friends are announced for a tag team title match. Oddly, Roberts announces this as a 60-minute time limit tag match, which goes against what we were told just a couple of weeks ago.



Match 1: The Best Friends vs FTR

Cash and Chuck to start. Tackle takes Chuck down hard. Lockup again, and Cash works the left arm, twisting it like a tight blunt. Tag to Dax and he comes in to continue the work on the arm. Rope work results in a shoulder takedown then an arm drag by Chuck and he tags in his partner. Whip to Dax, Trent and Chuck drop Dax. Elbow and a cover for 1….NO!!! Trent works the left arm, pushing on the shoulder. Trent with a forearm, he gets slapped, chops Dax, then gets kicked out of the corner. Dax sends Trent into the corner, Trent knocks Cash off the apron, Cash hops back on, Dax gets a pin, Trent tries to fight out of the double team, but he gets dropped onto the top rope neck fist. Cover from Cash off the back suplex for 1..2…NO!!! Kick to the back. Cash hits a chop to the corner. Cash drives his knees into the bottom rope, then tags in Dax. Whip to Trent, rop toe hold, elbow drop from Dax, covere for 1..2..NO!!!Tag to cash. They catapult Trent into the bottom rope hard. Cash slides out of the ring and drops an elbow to the head of Trent. Back elbow from Trent, so Cash gets in the ring and hits a shoulder, sending Trent off the apron and to the outside. Dax goes after him as the crowd chants for The Best Friends. Chop to Trent. Right hand from Trent. Another. Looks like I may have missed a tag, as Dax runs into the ring to grab the leg of Trent. Tag to ash t oconfirm, and he steps on the face of Trent. Cash works a modified abdominal stretch, working in a face lock as well. Trent turns into it, tossing Cash across the ring. Chop to the chest, right hand to the face, another. Uppercut to Trent. He hits the ropes, Trent stops midrun and hits a clothesline! Tag to Dax. He cuts the ring off, clocks Trent. Uppercut to Trent. Whip to Trent, and Trent rolls up the corner. Dax to the top, he grabs Trent from the back. Back suplex off the top rope!

Cash comes in off the tag. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Cash on the 2nd rope, he flies, lands on Trent’s knees with an attempted splash. Tag to Dax. Dax doesn’t stop the tag to Chuck! Clothelsine! Another to Cash. Another to Dax, one more to cash, he sends Dax outside, clothesline to Cash, sending him outside. Chuck flies over the top rope with a flip onto both men! Chuck sends Dax inot the ring. Kick and a headlock, Falcon Arrow with a pin for 1…2…NO!!!! Chuck tries to suplex Dax from the apron, but Tully sweeps the legs and Dax drops Chuck. Rollup for 1..2.NO!!! huck grabs Tully, Dax takes advantage, clocks Chuck, tags in Cash, Trent in slams Dax and Cash into each other. Trent sends Cash into the ropes, Sunset Bomb off the apron from Chuck! 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Trent. He helps with a half-nelson, sends Cash into a Soul Food then a suplex! Trent with a running knee strike and a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Chuck rolls out of the ring. Trent and Cash in the ring. Trent grabs Cash, tries to lift him, clubs the back of the neck. Right hand to the face. Another right.

Tag to Dax and we get an assisted powerbomb to Trent, then a Gory bomb! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Snap suplex and a cover to Trent for 1..2..NO!!! Dax grabs the head, sits Trent up on the corner. Club to the back. Trent with an elbow, another, a third, but cash is there to attack. Trent hits some elbows and rights and sends Cash off the apron to the mat. Dax is up, Trent looks to flip, Dax clips the leg! Dax runs up, locks the body, goes for a back suplex, but Trent turns and lands on Dax! 1…..2….NO!!! Cash in to stop it. Chuck runs in, gets a Tornado DDT, Trent grabs Cash, Tornado DDT to Cash! Dax grabs Trent! DDT to Trent! Cover for 1…2….NO!!! Dax grabs Trent, Cash to the top rope, Chuck sends him off, Chuck to the top rope! He dives off with a stomp while Trent has Dax exposed! The double team gets a 1..2…NO!!!! Cash in with a headbutt!

On the outside, Chuck locks Csah up and goes for a suplex, but Cash teverses and hits a brainbuster to Chuck!!! Dropkick from Trent sends cash into the audience! Trent follows, They’re near Kip, who is playing their arcade game. Trent rushes and Cash sends him into the arcade headfirst! Kip yells at Penelope to go get someone. He’s pissed, holding the top portion of the arcade with the joystick. Cash grabs Trent and rolls him into the ring. Dax and Cash grab Trent, send him to the ropes, but Trent collapses. He may be out. Dax taunts Trent, grabs him by the arm, and shoves him against the ropes. They go for Goodnight Express, but Chuck distracts Chuck and Trent hits a DDT! Tag to Chuck! He enters the ring, hits a forearm then a chop, another, another, shove, chop to the chest, Chuck send Cash outside who just came in with the title. Dax misses a splash, goes for an atomic drop, Cash back on the apron with the title.

Dax locks up from behind, shoves Chuck into the ropes, Knox ducks for some reason, Cash hits Chuck with the title smack right on the head. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: FTR

Not a big fan of the ref willingly ducking as a belt shot is coming. Like, ok, I get why; I’m sure I’d duck, too. But he’s a ref, so one would assume that if he saw a belt to the face about to happen, then he’d be a bit more aware of just why and how Trent suddenly seemed knocked the F out. Not a big deal, but doesn’t put the win in the best light. Aside from that, this took a bit to get out the gate, but had a lot going for it, particulary the DDT Party.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 16:37

Trent and Chuck hug it out, sad at their loss, but understanding. Suddenly, Penelope and Miro run out and Miro runs into the ring to attack Chuck and Trent! Chuck sends Kip into Trent, who is laid out in the corner. Miro is pissed, cussing at The Best Friends in Bulgarian.



Match 2: Kip Sabian and Miro vs Sean Maluta and Lee Johnson

Miro runs over Maluta quickly, sends him to the outside, sends Sean into the apron, then into the barricade, then back into the ring. Miro back in the ring, grabs Sean, and kicks him in the chest. Miro punches Lee off the apron for no good reason. He tags in Kip, Kip to the top rope, he dives with a splash, tag to Miro, and

Miro comes in to CRUSH! Sorry, he now says, “GAME OVER.” Miro locks it in, and the match is over.

Winners: Kip Sabian and Miro

Miro is in this weird purgatory where I don’t want to see him in long matches with sucky tag teams, but I also don’t want to see him in squash matches that mean nothing, and that’s what we got back to back. The good news is, this seems short-lived, as The Best Friends seems to be his first real feud, and that could be fun.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:53

Kip wants the mic. He says they’ve gone too far. They’ve destroyed his most prized possession. Miro grabs the mic and goes foreign on that ass. He calls them “Good Friends,” and says, “You break my shit. Game over.”

Lol. “Good Friends.”

BACKSTAGE, we find Archer beating that ass of Moxley while some dude stands by, waiting to get punched. Seriously, he just stands there while a fight is going on, waiting for his inevitable meeting of the fist. Roberts taunts Moxley as Archer beats him down on top of a table. Agents come backstage to stop the beatdown.