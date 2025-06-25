Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is back to the two-ish hour format as it has been for years, but that doesn’t mean that this episode should be any less special. It’s just, you know, won’t be as long as the past three weeks!

Tonight, we will decide who enters #1 in their respective casino gauntlet matches for All-In Texas, as on the men’s side, Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong will vie for the coveted first spot, while on the women’s side, Athena, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale will be competing for the first spot in their match. And remember that, if there is any confusion, that the first spot is the spot you want to be in for the Casino Gauntlet, seeing as to how the match can end at any given time. Kota Ibushi makes his long-awaited return to AEW tonight as he takes on Trent Baretta, we will hear from the Hurt Syndicate, and as always, so much more!

So, here’s the deal, guys, I’ve had FOUR days to digest what happened to the Pacers in game seven of the Finals on Sunday. As much as it absolutely broke my heart to see Tyrese get injured the way that he did, it didn’t seem likely that we were going to win even if he had stayed in the game. I assumed (perhaps right), that OKC laid out in game six, knowing that they had a winner-takes-all on their court in game seven, and they played like it. So, congrats to them. On this calendar year, I have a Superbowl, an Eastern Conference Champion, and the hell if I know what the Phillies will end up doing lol.

Also, an update on the roundtable for All-In. All ten spots have been locked in, and construction for the article has begun, so this will serve as a friendly reminder to get those predictions to me BY THE END OF Thursday, July 10th, as I have to have the article ready for the Boss on Friday for a posting before Saturday rolls around. Thank you all again for your interest, and let’s make this one just as much fun as the first one was!

Tonight, we are LIVE from Kent, Washington! Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz, and Tony Schiavone will be on the call tonight!

We see Carmen Sandiego Storm arrive with Luther, but they are ambushed by Mercedes Mone! Mone yells WELCOME TO DYNAMITE and they head out to the stage. She gets a mic from a stage hand, who she slugs. You want to play games with me? It’s game on now, BITCH!

Okada intensifies

Christopher Daniels, Luther, and the love of my life MINA arrive to stop the beating on Toni. Mone says DARLING, LET THE GAMES BEGIN! Taz mentions that he is a fan of what Mone did her, it shows she is the dominant JONES!

HEAR YE, HEAR YE! The Founding Fathers are here! They know that Swerve Strickland and Will Opsreay will have a tag match in the second hour, but they have the power to move that match up to right now!

Will Ospreay’s theme plays as the announcers run down the card for tonight. Will finally arrives, taping up his wrists he runs into the ring lol. Prince Nana leads Swerve out, and he looks more ready that Will was.

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson

Johnson and Strickland to start us off. Strickland takes Johnson to the mat, but he is back up and leaps out of the corner. Lee misses a drop kick when Strickland hooks the ropes. Strickland’s move is fought off by Johnson, who tags out to Christian. Ospreay in now. Drop kicks by Blake and he slaps Ospreay in the face. The fans do not like this, and neither does Will, as he lights up Blake with chops. Strickland in, double team offense from the guys ends in a double big boot. Another quick tag, Strickland with a scoop slam into Will’s twisting sky press for a two count. Blake tries to get back into it, but he eats a springboard corkscrew kick. Lee in AND he’s gone, eating a crossbody to the floor.

Succession hits, and the Founding Fathers saunter out to the stage. Christian takes advantage by kicking Ospreay over the top rope and taking out Strickland as well. PIP Break.

Christian is walking the ropes and hits a chop into a DVD on Will as we return. Johnson from the top with a frog splash, and Christian with a 450 splash! The cover, but Strickland saves the match. Ospreay with a big boot sends Johnson to the floor. Will does the wall jump, big kick floors Christian! Swerve finally in the match! Buckle bomb of Johnson into Christian! Big kick to Johnson and Christian as Strickland does the dance. Strickland spikes Christian with a huge flatliner for a two count. Christian fights off Big Pressure only to eat a suplex. Johnson in, but Swerve moves, and Will hits a running Hidden Blade! HOUSE CALL to Christian, and that’s all she wrote!

WINNER: Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay

TIME: 9:20

THOUGHTS: A win for the guys who needed it. I would say that Blake and Lee got too much in, but if they are trying to push them as possible additions for Ricky’s group, it was for the better.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, Will and Swerve want to get at the Bucks, but Security runs out. Swerve on the mic. Year after year, they have had to deal with the same bullcrap from the Bucks. And this year, they will do something about it. The most dangerous man and the Aerial Assassin against the Young Bucks. And they know just the perfect place to do it, ALL-IN! Will on the mic. YES, BRUV! He thinks they should up the stakes. They are the founding fathers, but the reason that AEW exists is because of the people who supported them. Tell Will if he is wrong, but they are done with the power that they possess. They have done worse than good in this company. Will wants the Bucks to put their EVP titles on the line! SWERVE STOMPS OUT OF THE RING AND TAKES EVERYONE OUT ON THE FLOOR! WILL THROWS THE OFFICE CHAIR AWAY! CHAOS REIGNS!

Well, that’ll do it. We knew that we are going to get this tag match at All-In, but I am very curious as to how this plays out.

Video package for the return of the Golden Star, and his long history with Kenny Omega, which leads us to his return tonight!

COMMERCIALS!

We return, as we get a replay of the events leading us to the commercial break. Nicholas says, Swerve, are you a dumbass? Matthew says that, according to the rulebook, you put your hands on an AEW EVP, so you’re out for a week without pay! Okada is here with members of the DCF. Rocky Romero says how odd is this that they are now on the same side after their history together. Matthew says that they don’t have a problem with them, but their boss is kind of a dick. Matthew says it is about strapping Okada up so he beats Omega at All-In. They need to do a number on him, and Trent needs to do a job on Kota. Trent says watch what he does to Ibushi. Eveyrone leaves except for Takeshita and Okada. Konosuke tells him this is only temporary. Okada says, yeah okay, and walks away, as Takeshita stares a hole in the back of his head.

GIVE ME TAKESHITA AND OKADA!!

Ibushi is here live and in person!

Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Baretta w/Rocky Romero

E-BU-SHEE chants as the bell rings. Baretta takes Ibushi to the ropes, he backs away on the rope break. Ibushi drops behind Baretta and hits a front face takedown. Baretta backs up, but Ibushi kicks his leg out and rolls him up for a two count. Back to their feet, a big drop kick from Ibushi floors Baretta. Romero on the apron distracts Ibushi, and Baretta hits a lariat to Kota. Baretta with forearms, to the apron, snap dragon from Baretta as Ibushi hits the floor. Romero on the attack as Baretta has Referee Aubrey. Trent kicks Ibushi into the barricade and screams YOU LIKE IT! Ibushi cuts off Trent’s offense with a power slam in the middle of the ring. One Ibushi Kick, AHA! Two Ibushi kicks! AHA! Three Ibushi kicks, AHA! Standing moonsault press from Kota gets him a two count. Half-and-half is countered with a thrust kick by Baretta. Big running knee from Baretta! Gotch Style Piledriver! The cover, Ibushi out at 2.8!

Baretta paint brushes Ibushi until Kota has had enough and is back to his feet. Trent’s Half-and-half is countered by Ibushi, and he hits his own! Ibushi with a kick, and counter pins on the mat ensue. Baretta with an elbow strike followed by a lariat. Trent tries again, Ibushi with a double underhook counter. He powers Trent down, DOUBLE STOMP! Trent shoves Kota into the ropes, but the big knee strike and the Kamagoye wins it for Kota!

WINNER: Kota Ibushi

TIME: 7:20

THOUGHTS: Welcome back, Kota! And lest we forget how good Trent can be in the ring as well, especially as a heel.

RATING: ***1/2

Ibushi celebrates post-match, but the coin hits the floor, and Okada is here! He walks to the ring with his title and comes face-to-face with Ibushi. HILY SHIT chants, as Ibushi implores Okada to do something. Okada backs away as Kota’s music plays again.

BREAKING NEWS: Next week on Dynamite 300, Okada WILL face off with Ibushi! SHOOT THAT SHIT INTO MY VEINS!

Talk time with Jon Moxley. All we have is the preset moment. Hangman has lost this moment before; will he grab it this time and seize on it? Jon doesn’t think so. Hangman is afraid, not of Jon, not of failure, but he’s afraid of letting the fans down. The path that Jon has walked; to be the champion today, Page makes him sick. He is nothing but emo crybaby crap. The world Champion walks into the fire and doesn’t take crap from anyone. Shy away from the gifts that you have been given. What happened man? On July 12th, Jon doesn’t care about his past and his issues, while Page is fighting his demons, he is going to get dumped on his skull. He will show the world what the champion looks like, while Hangman will be looking for another job.

Riddler Jon, we so love you, man.

COMMERCIALS!

The Remarkable Renee Paquette has AR Fox post-break. Renee says that she had a strong showing against Jon Moxley last week. What is next for him? But before he can answer. Ricochet is here! He knows they have a lot of history, but he is not here with ill intentions. He wants to team up with Fox to take out Speedball and Keven Knight tonight. Fox really doesn’t answer, so Ricky goes ahead and accepts that as a yes. Renee says good luck as Fox looks on confused.

And with that, it’s time to show some love for Ricochet!

Ricochet and AR Fox vs. Jet Speed