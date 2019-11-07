Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.06.19

THE BASTARD Pac vs. Trent : Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy are at ringside. They lock up and work into counters as they end in a standoff. They pick up the pace and Trent hits a back elbow. He follows with chops and Trent follows with a northern lights suplex for 2.Pac fires back whips Trent to the barricade and takes control just punishing Trent on the floor. Pac then follows with a tope. Back in and Pac heads up top and the missile dropkick connects for 2. He grounds the action, but Trent fights back to his feet and Pac unloads with strikes and a German for 2. Pac grounds things again. But Trent fires back and then gets stunned off the ropes. Orange Cassidy confronts Pac as Chuck take the ref. Pac just kicks him in the face but Trent makes the comeback with a half and half suplex. He follows with the tope con hello, whips Pac to the barricades and follows with a spear. Back in and Trent follows with the running knee strike for 2. A huge lariat follows and the tornado DDT gets 2. To the floor they go and Pac hit a brainbuster Back in and the black arrow gets 2; the brutalizer finishes it. THE BASTARD Pac defeated Trent @ 12:00 via submission

– Pac cuts a promo and promises to make an example of Page on Saturday.

– Cody arrives and has an announcement to make. Tony interviews him and ask about Saturday’s title match. Cody says the arrival of Jericho and the Inner Circle has been strategic, but they saw it coming. On Saturday, he faces Jericho for the championship. Cody runs down names of great promoters/bookers (including Dusty), and talks about them being greats in the ring, but there was controversy as they were also management like he is. AEW is inclusive, it’s freedom, but he hears the criticisms. So if he loses to Jericho on Saturday, he will never challenge for the championship again. But that’s a big if, Jericho calls him an entitled millennial bitch and mocks Jericho’s book and calls him a stupid dick. They are the same, but Jericho dismisses his accomplishments. But Jericho needs this generation more than it needs him. He’s busted his ass to go from undesirable to what he is now. He will win at Full Gear, the Elite are coming and when the Elite meets the Inner Circle, they will eat them alive, Great babyface promo from Cody here.

– SCU arrives on commentary as the Lucha Bros join Spanish commentary.

For a Tag Title Shot at Full Gear: Private Party vs. The Dark Order : The winners face SCU & Lucha Bros in a tag title match on Saturday at the PPV. Dark Order attack and take control right away. They isolate Quen and work quick tags, Quen fires back and Kassidy joins in for double teams. Dark Order powders, and Kassidy now lays in strikes on Grayson until he counters with a uranage, Uno tags in and takes control but Kassidy fires back and gets cut off. Grayson follows with the senton atomico on the apron. Post break and Uno is working over Kassidy. Kassidy finally counters back with a suplex, Grayson & Quen tag in and Dark Order cut Quen off with double teams and cover for 2. Quen fights off the fatality, dumps Grayson and hits a moonsault onto Uno. Quen follows with a tope, and back in, follows with clotheslines and kicks. Quen follows with the springboard high cross for 2. Grayson cuts them off with the double PELE. Uno in but Quen cuts him off. Grayson and Quen tag in, double teams on Quen follow and the cannonball and 450 from Dark Order follows for 2. Quen hits a RANA, but Kassidy is cut off Quen cuts off fatality and silly string follows. Gin & juice connects for the win. Private Party defeated The Dark Order @ 11:35 via pin

– We get a video from Jericho that airs, with Sammy Guevara calling him a father figure and Soultrain Jones (Virgil) praising him. Santana &Ortiz praise him, while Jake Hager stands there. His aunt’s friend from church says jericho will whip Cody’s ass. Jericho says he only has one thing planned for the PPV, and that’s drinking some of the bubbleh, which is a huge responsibility.

– We see footage of Santana & Ortiz attacking the Rock & Roll Express last week.

Riho & Shanna vs. Emi Sakura & Jamie Hayter : Sakura is challenging Riho at the PPV. They begin as they work into counters but Sakura grabs the hair and follows with chops before slamming her across the ring. Hayter then attacks but Rih battles back wit a knee strike, Shanna tags in and follows with strikes and an uppercut and arm drags. The basement dropkick follows for 1.. The rolling neck breaker follows for 2. Riho tags in and they double team Sakura and double teams follow for 2. Sakura cuts of Riho, follows with chops but Riho battles back until Sakura cuts her off with a back breaker. Hayter tags in and follows with suplexes. Sakura tags back in and follows with a dropkick and then a rolling Romero special. Hayter tags back in and locks on a camel clutch. She follows with grounded strikes, a slam and another. She grounds the action. But Riho makes the ropes. The head scissors follows, but Sakura cuts her off until Riho hits the double stomp. Shanna tags in and lights up Hayter with strikes, running forearms and covers Hayter for 2. Hayter cuts her off with a back breaker, Sakura tags in and hits the cross body in the corner. The Vader bomb eats knees and Hayter cuts of the tag. RANA by Shanna, dumps Sakura and heads up top and hits a high cross to the floor. Back in and Shanna hits sliced bread and a DDT for 2 on Sakura. Sakura cuts her off wit a neck breaker, Hayter tags in and follows with uppercuts. Sakura joins in as Hayter hits the Michinoku driver for 2. Shanna battles back but Hayter cuts her off and follows with a lariat but Riho makes the save. Hayter dumps her and Sakura tags in, and the back breaker follows. The Vader bomb follows but Riho hits the double foot stomp tomake the save. She tags in, but Sakura cradles her for 2.The trade cradles and Sakura picks up the win. Emi Sakura & Jamie Hayter defeated Riho & Shanna @ 13:55 via pin

– We get a Brandi video package, talking about being dismissed and being called stupid. She out smarted everyone, and hypes up Kong as with her and that no one can stop them.

Shawn Spears vs. Brandon Cutler : Tully Blanchard is at ringside. They lock up and work into counters until Spears hits a clothesline. Cutler fires back, hits an enziguri and leg drop to the apron. Spears trips him up on the apron and slams him to the barricades. He follows with strikes, chops and rolls him back in. Spears follows with strikes in the ring, but Cutler fires back with kicks and an enziguri. Spears hits the bicycle kick and running DVD for the win. Shawn Spears defeated Brandon Cutler @ 3:10 via pin [NR]

– Spear looks to attack more post match but Janela makes the save, playing off of their AEW Dark angle.

– We get a really good Moxley vs. Omega hype video for Saturday’s PPV.