Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means.

Ok, let’s go! I just signed a two-year extension with Tony for that sweet Khan money, so I expect this show to be a solid 9 out of 10, at least.

We are starting off hot just like last week, with an eight-man tag. The Dark Order comes out with -1 on the shoulders of Ten. There’s a cake for him, as we are celebrating his birthday. We light the candle.

Silver on the mic, says it’s a special night. We’re getting a new recruit tonight in Adam Page. Secondly, it’s somebody’s birthday! He conducts the Happy Birthday song to -1.

Out comes Luther after the song, and he mocks the celebration with Serpentico by his side. He says he doesn’t care about the birthday, that AEW is becoming nothing but a daycare center. He cuts a promo on Lee’s kid, saying he’s gum-flapping and he doesn’t look stupid. #1, his face is perfectly symmetrical. #2, Lee stands there with all these half-wits, he’s the stupid looking one; the doofus. The Chaos Project doesn’t like children. The Chaos Project doesn’t like -1. They are going to ruin his birthday.

The Dark Order attacks!!! Out come Angelico and Evans to back up Luther’s Reign. Or Luther Reigns. Or Luthers Roman. Fuck..

Out comes Hangman Page! He flies off the stage onto everyone!



Match 1:

Silver and Angelico to start. Huge uppercut to Angelico. Cover for 1..2..N!O!! Evans in to break it up. Silver sends him out, then turns into a right hand from Angelico. Stomp to Silver and a tag to Luther. Kicks to the chest of Silver. Luther double underhooks and suplexes. Cover for 1…..NO!!! Tag to Serpentico. Luther body slams Serpentico onto Silver. Tag to Angelico, who comes in and tells Luther to hit the ropes. He bulldogs Angelico ONTO Silver. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Silver to the corner! Tag to Serpentico. He ttacks the kidneys. Snapmare, kick to the back. Serpentico pulls back on the nose of Silver. Serpentico with a right hand to the gut, a whip to the corner, Silver hits it hard. Serpentico runs and Silver with a flapjack onto the buckle! Boot to Serpentico! Tag to page. He comes in, hits a clothesline, kicks Luther off the apron, in comes Angelico, boot to him, Evans in, and Page hits a Spinebuster!!!! Page runs with a clothesline to the corner, one for Serpentico, one for Evans, he runs into a kick from Serpentico, who flies and gets caught. Belly to belly from Page and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!! This gets stopped, and all of Dark Order enters the ring. Serpentico sends Reynolds and Siler outsodie. Colt flies to the top, leg lariat, Page grabs Angelico, FALLAWAY SLAM!!!! Kip up from Page. He flies over the top rope, lamds on the floor, Evans tries to spin kick, Page dodges, Silver runs off the apron with a senton, then clotheslines Angelico! Reynolds flies over the top onto Luther and Luther. Hangman to the top rope! MOONSAULT ONTO EVERYONE!!!

Page sends Serpentico into the ring, who is swinging at no one. Tag to Colt. Reynolds in. Body slam to Serpentico, Reynolds hops on Page, and Silver hops on Reynolds. Page drops both men onto Serpentico. Colt covers for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Reynolds. Serpentico escapes the beatdown with a superkick to Reynolds, then a DDT! Evans with a 450 off the top rope! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Page beaks it up. Evans sends him to the outside. Evans flies, Page catches him on the apron and powerbombs him INTO Angelico, who is in the crowd.

Luther has Colt by the cake, but in comes Brodie’s kid with a kendo stick! He smacks Luther in the back and Colt flapjacks Luther into the cake!!!

In the ring, Enziguri from Reynolds, Silver locks up behind, and in comes Page with the Buckshot! Pin for 1..2…3!!!



Winners: The Dark Order and Adam Page

I want to make clear that the rating and comments have nothing to do with the birthday celebration for the young Lee, as I found that in good taste and adorable. As a match, this was indyriffic to say the least. It was fun, yes, but typically there’s a nice balance or a toning down of the indy spots, and this one they just went FULL INDY. You never go FULL INDY. The Silver onto Reynolds onto Page spot in particular was a bit too much. Still, as an opener, and a celebration for -1, a bit of fun.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time:6:15

Out comes Evil Uno and Grayson. They hold Serpentico. -1 says this isn’t how this works, and smacks Serpentico on the head. He says his birthday was three days ago, you idiots. He throws the papers at Serpentico!

Silver has the mc. He tells Page that he is so good and so amazing and is a really good wrestler. He is also really handsome and has really nice hair, and he likes Page a lot. Now this is the moment they’ve all been waiting for. Silver drops to one knee and asks Page to join the Dark Order.

Page closes his eyes in trepidation. He says he cant.

Music plays, confetti drops, digital banners drop that says HE SAID YES!!! People come out to celebrate, but Dark Order kicks them all to the back.

Page says he’s had fun, and he tried to put this off, but they forced him into this week. Honestly, he’s done the group thing before, and it didn’t end well for Page. He is so sorry.

Page leaves. Silver says, “Adam, no!”

Page grabs the bottle of Jack out of Grayson’s hand on the way to the back. Lol.

Backstage, MJF says the last thing he wants to see in the Inner Circle is for them to split up. Isn’t Jericho worried this might happen? Jericho says no, tonight will bring them closer together. At the end of the night, they have a deal, a rule, that they will move on together. So tonight, the three team match will be great. MJF says yes, this is correct. They will be the next AEW World Tag Team champions.

IN THE RING, Tony is chillin with his puffy vest. He introduces Sting, then introduces the TNT Champion, Darby Allin.

Sting has something to say to Darby.

He wants to say that there’s something that reminds him of him in Darby, and he likes it. He thinks Darby is phenomenal. He wants to be the first to congratulate him in public for being the TNT Champion.

Sting keeps up the verbal fellatio until Taz comes onto the screen saying it wasn’t a fair fight. Darby used a belt, wrapping around the legs, like Cage is cattle. They fight dirty, street style, whereas his guys have been gentlemen. The difference? Taz grew up in the streets. These men are Street Fighters. Starks says they cant see them in the streets. Taz says Starks is right, let’s take it ot the streets. Wanna go hard? Nasty? Balls in your court.

Sting whispers in Darby’s ear. Darby says Cash Me Outside and he and Sting leave.

We head to Bucks in someone’s house, and in comes Don who says he had someone in his ear last week to change the match on the fly. It’s Omega’s house, but he’s not here. Callis says Kenny changed his number about two weeks ago. They didn’t get it? Well they don’t need it, because they know where he lives. It’s good that they are all here, the three people that love him the most. Callis, family, and Young Bucks – his old friends. Callis tells Marvez to go. Callis tells camera guy to bounce, but leave the camera. They have privacy now (camera is still on).

Calli says 12 years is a tremendous investment in Omega, but Kenny is very busy, so Callis has a check for them. This will compensate for their vested interest in the friendship. The check isn’t good enough, says Matt. Callis gives them another check. Matt is pissed with Callis thinking they an buy the friendship. Callis wasn’t there for their friendship. Don says he was always there. Sorry that this has gone this way, but if they wants facts, they were great friends, but now they’re holding Omega back. Kenny is too nice. Matt says they used to work for TNA, and knows these checks aren’t good anyway.

Callis calls them bloodsuckers. Matt removes his jacket. They corner Callis, he screams, and we switch scenes.



Match 3: Pretty Peter Avalon vs Cody Rhodes

Cody hits Cross Rhodes immediately.

Jade comes out to stare at Cody. Cody is distracted. Peter Avalon with a kick to the Codies. Peter kicks the knee. He clips the leg. Peter with a chop in the corner. Another chop. Cody reverses. Another chop. He fakes a punch, drops to his back and punches upwards to Peter. Cody to the top rope, and Peter attacks. Right hand to the face. Superplex form Cody to Peter! Both men to the outside. Cody chops Peter. Peter with a throat thrust, chop to Cody. Cody rolls in. peter follows. Cody shoots the leg, Peter clubs the back, hits a supelx, covers for 1…NO!

WE come back from break, and Peter is sending Cody into the ring. Peter hits the ropes, and Cody hits a cutter! Cody whips Peter, hits the ropes again, hits a right hand to the face, another. Whip and Peter reverees, sends Cody into the corner, Cody hops over, hits a powerslam.

Cody with a figure four. Peter reverses it. Cody turns it back onto their back. Peter slaps Cody. Cody is pissed. He goes to slap Peter, and Peter taps to prevent being slapped in the face.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

I’d kind of expect this entire segment in the WWE. A stupid “interruption,” a low blow that didn’t end the match, a match with a jobber that goes on too long, and Cody Rhodes. Truly, all props to Peter Avalon, because I’ve seen a thousand of his matches, and he’s just a great slimy self-loving wrestler. That ending was great.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 9:04

FTR and Tully are on some shiny and fancy casting couch. They are the best, but they need the belts. In come Jurassic Express. Jungle Boy tells them that they taught something about himself. Dax says he isn’t one of those wrasslers Jungle plays with in the ring, he’ll fight Jungle Boy. Lucha say they will be at ringside to make sure no one gets involved. Dax and Jungle Boy shake hands, and it’s on.

JON MOXLEY is here! He’s got a match with Jasxon Ryker!



Match 3: Jon Moxley vs Nick Comorado

Moxley hits a headbutt then some right hands into the corner. Kick and a shove. Chop to the corner. Moxley sends the head to the corner, then whips ot the corner, reversed, a missed splash, and Jon hits a clothesline to the corner. He hits the ropes, gets caught, Powerslam from Nick! Nick beats Jon down then backs him up into the corner. He hits a side slam onto the knee out of the corner. Nick bends Jon onto the knee and pushes him on the chin. Nick chops, goes for a powerbomb, but Jon lands on his feet and hits some forearms. He hits the ropes, Firemans, and Jon drops the head onto the knee. Cover for 1.2…NO!!!! Nick misses a huge splash in the corner. Running kick from Jon, another kick to the chest. Another. Headlock and Jon goes for a suplex, big guy is too heavy, he shoves Jon, Jon with a surprise GERMAN!!!

Moxley hits the ropes, clothesline and Nick stays standing. Fireman’s to Moley. SLEEPER FROM MOXLEY!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Good times.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:57

JON says anything can happen on Wednesdays and things are getting crazy around here. He can’t keep track. He tells Kenny that all he did was make it more fun, more interesting, more bodies, more violence, more limbs to snap. He says all roads in professional wrestling lead through him.

Eddie Kingston is backstage with Butcher, Blade, and Bunny. He tells Dasha he is having a real hard time doing so.

In comes Archer, says he’s got a simple message. He wants a fight with Kingston. Kingston holds people back that aren’t fighting. Lol. They’re gonna tussle, later tonight.