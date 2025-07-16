Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Good evening to all the 411 sickos out there! Captain Ryan has unfortunately had some other things come up this evening, so you have your resident Saturday A-E-DUB guy to fill in for this week’s Dynamite instead. And after such a fantastic All In: Texas PPV this past weekend, this is sure to be a notable episode as we turn our attention to Forbidden Door next month, but perhaps more importantly usher in the new era of AEW with Hangman Adam Page at the helm.

We also begin the Chicago residency, with shows emanating from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom right the way through the rest of July, and it’ll be interesting to see how the crowd evolves during that time.

On tap for tonight, both the Men’s and Women’s World champions will address the fans, with Hangman Adam Page slated to open the show, and Toni Storm conducting a victory speech later on in the show. We’ll also see some fallout from Saturday, with Hangman teaming up with Mark Briscoe and Powerhouse Hobbs take on the Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley. Signed earlier tonight is a doozy of a women’s 4-way, as Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Thekla and Queen Aminata all go up against each other, with the winner bagging $100K. Sounds like a winner to me!

Time to head to ringside.

Location: Chicago, IL

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

*We are LIVE from Chicago and OOOOH this venue looks cool! Tony Schiavone is in the middle of the ring and he welcomes the NEW AEW World champion, Hangman Adam Page.

Big ‘Cowboy Shit’ chants go up as Hangman makes his way to the ring, and he has a new shirt as champion. Page proudly wears the championship belt and shows it off before grabbing the mic.

‘YOU DESERVE IT’ chants. Page says that when people say that, maybe they missed the point. There is something more important to be said, from him to them. The truth is…THEY deserve it. ‘WE DESRVE IT’ chants. For all of them here tonight, at All In Texas, or at home watching week in week out, those who fully realize professional wrestling, those are the ones who supported a grassroots DIY promotion. They started a revolution, and they are the reason for All Elite Wrestling. Page wants you to know that they don’t just do it for this championship, they did it for all of you. Page says you do deserve this, you deserve to see this championship, and you deserve someone who has more gratitude for you than you could ever know.

Page didn’t just walk into a battle, but into a war this past weekend, a war to free this championship. Some people who came out of that war are not the same anymore. He wants to say thank you to Orange Cassidy. Thank you to Jay White. Thank you to Adam Copeland. To the Opps. To Bryan Danielson. To Darby Allin. And he needs to say thank you to someone who made him feel excited about the future, someone who paid the price for this moment..thank you to Will Ospreay. And….

Whose house/Swerve’s House chants go up. If Page is going to be the champion he wants to be, he has to say this. He’s not sure if he decided to help for Page, or for AEW itself, but he will say to Swerve Strickland…THANK YOU.

In addition to shedding blood, Page shed some tears at the weekend, and people like Moxley would say that makes him less of a man. But Page has a wife, 2 kids who love him, millions of fans who can respect him. If you want to know what kind of man he is, look at him tonight, because he is the champion of the fucking world.

Now that’s some real cowboy shit. Good stuff.

*Next up, we get a look back at AEW All In: Texas. Fantastic recap video here, capturing the essence of that terrific show.

*Earlier today, Matt and Nick Jackson (Excalibur says we’re dropping the Matthew/Nicholas deal) arrive in an Uber rather than their usual limo, and they have to come in the tradesman entrance round the back, amazing.

Mascara Dorada vs Kyle Fletcher (w/ Don Callis & Lance Archer)

Fletcher attacks as the bell rings with a big boot. Dorada flips to avoid some offense, then hits a lucha deal in the ropes with an elevated armdrag. Dorada up top, springboard shotgun dropkick. Kyle comes back with a leg lariat, knocking Dorada off the apron to the floor. Kyle jumps to the floor, Dorada evades and comes back with a tornillo, catching Fletcher off-guard. Dorada misses another dive and Kyle drives him down with a spinning powerslam.

Scoop slam and a cocky cover for 2 from Kyle. Kitchen sink delivered and a back suplex, another cover and another 2 count. Fletcher applies a rear chinlock and then toys with Dorada. Kyle looks for a powerbomb, Dorada reverses with a hurracanrana and gets a 2 from it. Enziguri, misses a handspring but gets a tijeras to take down Fletcher. Thrust kick sends Kyle to the floor, SHOOTING STAR off the middle rope to the floor! Back inside the ring, another enziguri connects followed by a Code Red! 1, 2, NO.

Dorada goes up top but Kyle catches him with a kick to the head. Fletcher is thinking turnbuckle brainbuster, avoided. Kick to the back of the legs, TOP ROPE HURRACANRANA with a little twist, nice! 450 splash! 1, 2, NOOOO! Dorada hooks Kyle up for a suplex, can’t get it. BIG chop to the chest. Superkick by Dorada, gets Kyle on his shoulders, Kyle reverses but Dorada counters into another tijeras. Moonsault CAUGHT and Kyle lawndarts him into the buckles!! Big boot, brainbuster connects! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Time: 10:52

Rating: ***1/2 – Lovely work from both men here, with Dorada in particular looking great, busting out some impressive offense throughout. They used the time tremendously well here, 10 minutes flew by! Definitive victory for Kyle to get him back on the W board.

*Renee Paquette catches up with the Young Bucks, wondering how they’re feeling after losing their EVP status. The Bucks shrug her off and walk into Marina Shafir who gives them the cold shoulder. They find their EVP locker room but a stage hand crosses out ‘EVP’ and writes Matt & Nick. Ricochet and the Gates of Agony show up and laugh at them, saying it sucks to be those guys.

Don Callis rocks up now and says it’s ridiculous, they’re being treated as jobbers because you lose one match! The Bucks say they will never join the Family, but they could use some friends around here. Callis gives them a big hug as Matt and Nick grit their teeth.

*From All In: Texas, MVP says he’d love to celebrate, but over what? They knew the Hurt Syndicate would defend the titles successfully. He’s begging for someone to step up and take the tag titles from them. MJF says he’s so happy that Page won tonight. He has everything to prove here – newsflash, Hangman, you’re not the best. MJF is the best in the world. He will beat Page clean in the middle of the ring, he doesn’t need this contract, this is just a ‘break glass in case of emergency’. He can’t wait to push Page back over into a pit of despair. Nice guys finish last. MVP says they are not nice at all.

*We hear on commentary that it’s Excalibur’s birthday today! Now I wish William Regal was on commentary for some birthday flirting. The Bucks pose for their pyro during their entrance and nothing happens, and their Tron video is replaced by what looks like it was made in Windows Paint 3D with a comic sans font.

Hahaha Justin Roberts gives them a proper jobber entrance, amazing!

[All Star 8-Man Tag] Bandido, JetSpeed & Brody King vs Josh Alexander, Hechicero & the Young Bucks

Brody King and Alexander kick us off in this one, as Josh tries to take Brody off his feet with a lariat but failing. Alexander pulls the straps down as they get into a chopfest, culminating with King chopping the BACK of Josh. Hechicero and Bandido in now as we get a preview of ROH champion vs challenger. Dropkick by the Alchemist, powerbomb avoided, thrust kick by Bandido. Backbreaker reversed into an armdrag by Bandido. Springboard tijeras, tag to Bailey. JetSpeed bring us a little double team action, and hit stereo dropkicks on the Bucks. Springboard crossbody by Knight. Stereo crossbodies to the floor!

The Bucks hit an elevated tijeras on Bandido and a superkick. Nick Jackson with a doomsday kick on Knight, powerbomb/stomp combo on Bailey, and Nick is firing on all cylinders, diving with the swanton to the floor to take out King. Alexander back in, snap suplex on Knight, cover for 2. Back elbow connects, followed by a pendulum backbreaker. Hechicero in, hammerlock applied, Mad Scientist Bomb gets 2. Hechicero picks the leg to keep Knight grounded. Knight battles back with a body slam and reaches for the tag but the Bucks are in to put a stop to that. EVP Trigger called for, but the Bucks stop themselves, confused about what to call it now. Knight counters and tags in Speedball. Bailey with rapid fire kicks to Nick Jackson, axe kick to Matt. SSP misses, corkscrew kick from Nick misses. Bailey with a springboard dropkick to Nick. Rising knee from Nick, Bailey counters More Bang for your Buck. MOONSAULT KNEES to both Bucks! Brody King tags in, as does Hechicero! Alexander comes in too, both men beating down King, but King comes back with a double clothesline. Back suplex to Alexander and a clothesline to the outside. Now King is ready for the canonball, delivers it to Hechicero. King is ready to fly…tope suicida to the floor! Bandido to the top rope, moonsault to the floor! JetSpeed are poised, springboard moonsaut by Bailey, Knight takes out Alexander. TOP ROPE SPANISH FLY by Bandido on Hechicero, 1, 2, Bucks break it up!

King takes on everyone now but receives superkicks from everyone. Bailey in, poisonrana to Alexander, and he eats a superkick too. Bandido with a pop-up cutter. X-Knee connects on Nick Jackson! 21-Plex countered, Josh Alexander helps out with a spike tombstone/modified TK Driver. Bandido superkicked in midair! Hechicero applies a sleeper, and Bandido is out!

Winners: The Young Bucks, Josh Alexander & Hechicero

Time: 13:37

Rating: ***1/2 – Another strong outing here, with everyone firing on all cylinders. Fast action from the get-go, everyone getting to shine, and the Young Bucks in particular feel back on form as of late. Hechicero gets the submission victory over Bandido, again solidifying his claim to the ROH Title for a future shot.

*YOU THINK YOU KNOW ME! We come back from commercial as Adam Copeland makes his way to the ring. Chicago have a little sing-song with Metalingus.

Cope says these reactions are the reasons he keeps getting up and getting in here. He wants to address some of the questions from this past weekend. No, he didn’t come out to save Christian Cage at All In. Cage made his life miserable. He did it because of jealousy – he couldn;t stand the idea of Cope getting to the mountaintop before him. Cope told him verbatim that this was going to happen to him. So he hopes Cage is pulling his giant cranium out of his ass, but he won’t hold his breath.

Cope says he came back at All In to get his hands on FTR. When Cope was first cleared 5 years ago, the first people he called were FTR, as he knew they wouldn’t pull any punches. They wanted to form Rated FTR years ago, but within weeks they started complaining, as if he’s holding them back. Cope says they put him on the shelf for 4 months, and that might not sound like a lot, but at this stage of his career, that’s 4 months he doesn’t have. Cope didn’t come back to wrestle them, he came back to END FTR.

And here they come! Oh no, not FTR but Stoke along with a bunch of security. Stoke demands the security lead the way into the ring.

Stoke says FTR read him like a book. Stoke wants to talk about Spike. Spike is a liability. So much so, that immediately after the PPV, AEW and Tony Khan received 3 anonymous emails complaining about Cope’s behavior. Ha!! Moving forward, if Cope interferes in FTR’s matches, Cope will be fired. If Cope thinks FTR are scared of him, absolutely not. They are focused on the AEW World tag team championships. Stoke says Cope needs to go find a hobby and leave FTR alone.

Cope says Stoke comes out here looking like an angry oompah-loompah. Cope says he didn’t say anything about if he gets near Stoke. Cope takes out security…with a bunch of them running off! And Stoke turns right into a SPEAR!