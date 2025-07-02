Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! What is good, no, what is REALLY good? It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! Tonight is a new episode of Dynamite, but not just ANY episode of Dynamite, oh no! Tonight is a cause for celebration, as this is episode 300 for the flagship program of All Elite Wrestling! And as such, we honor this landmark episode with one heck of a card for tonight!

The TBS Title will be on the line, as a mere 10 days away from challenging for the Women’s World Title, Mercedes Mone will defend against the woman we all want (and my future Ex-Wife) MINA Shirakawa! Is this a trap for Mone, or is she so good that she will still win anyway? The second spot in the Men’s Casino Gauntlet will be decided in a 4-way match between MJF, Brody King, AR Fox, and Anthony Bowens, Paragon members Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong will team with ROH Champion Bandido to face the Young Bucks and Konosuke Takeshita, and Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland will face off with Dralistico and Lawyer-in-RAWR, Frank Mortos. And, as a result of the WBD crossover, these tag team matches are being billed as heroes versus villains matches because, in case you didn’t know it, Superman is due into theaters next Friday.

Oh, and I almost forgot, Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi are going to bash it up. Some 300th episode of Dynamite, huh? =)

So, how are we doing tonight?

And another reminder, for my roundtable participants, to get those predictions in to me no latter than the end of Thursday, July 10th, so I have time to patch in and parse those that need to be put in. Please and thank you!

So, without further ado, let’s enjoy this landmark episode of Dynamite!

Tonight, we are LIVE from Los Angeles Ontario, California for Dynamite number 300! As has become the norm, Excalibur, Taz, and the recently re-signed Ian Riccaoboni have the call, with Tony Schiavone on special assignment!

YOU WANTED WAR!!!

Hangman Page, Arilyn’s cowboy crush, will lead us off tonight! Look, I am not going to waste too much time, this match means plenty to him. This company and this title mean plenty to him. He would ride through death for this. At All-In, he made a promise to win the Men’s World Title, that he would free it from the briefcase and raise it over his head, and that is a vow he will keep. So, you can tie me up, but it won’t be enough. You can wrap a chain around my neck and hang me from the sky, but you will have to kill me before I let this chance pass me by. And if you think that I am going to let the Elite, or he is going to let the Death Rider’s invovlement cost him, then you are the biggest dumbass in the world. Because he knows they are coming at All-In, and he will welcome them all. Moxley, you give me everything, or you give me DEATH, AND MAKE THIS A TEXAS DEATH MATCH!

(Well, we're certainly in the right state for it, possibly)

This draws Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir out from the bowels of the arena. Oh, Sword over Damocles reference from Ian! Love it!

Jon on the mic. So, at All-In, you want to put all your chips on the table? Your life, your health, your career, all on the table with the AEW Title, in a Texas death match?

No.

You don’t want that, says Jon. You might think you want that, but you don’t At All-In, you are going to lose. At All-In, you are not going to win, because you don’t want to win. No, you are safe and comfortable. You don’t want to wake up Sunday morning with the AEW title and all that comes with it. You know why you won the Owen? It wasn’t the peak. I mean, it’s nice, but it’s not the top of the mountain. Jon lives in pressure. People call themseleves the best wrestler and that is bitch shit. He will show the entire world at All-In that he is much more than that. He will show them exactly what he is and what a world champoion looks like. You don’t have it to take the title from me and you surely don’t have it in you to do it in a Texas Death Match. You won’t survive that, you won’t walk away from that.

Page is like you talk too much and he slaps Jon. Jon double legs him, but Page has a fork! Here is Wheeler Yuta, but Page knocks him out. Shafir slaps Page! Again! And again! A fourth time. A Fifth time! Yuta grabs the foot of Page until Claudio Castagnoli arrives to ambush Page. Moxley and Shafir leave through the crowd as Claudio hits the Neutralizer on Page in the ring. FUCK YOU YUTA chants because, sure, why not lol. Page is moving, he has the mic. IS THAT THE BEST YOU GOT? SEND YOUR LITTLE NEUTERED LAP DOG CLAUDIO AFTER ME, BUT I’M STILL STANDING, BITCH!

This pisses Claudio off, as he comes back to ring side, but Samoa Joe is here! Claudio thinks about it, Yuta feigns he wants to fight Joe, but he’s a wimp. The rest of the Opps arrive. Shafir sneaks in to hit Page, but he blocks the briefcase. MOX! IF YOU’RE THE CHAMPION, YOU THINK YOU ARE, GIVE ME TEXAS DEATH!

Moxley rips his shirt off and frantically paces. He gets the mic. You want it, you got it. All-In, Texas Death!

Page hands the briefcase back to Shafir, who was sitting in the ring the whole time. Oh, in all of the excitement, he forgot something. You said he didn’t have what it takes for Texas Death, but in case you need a reminder that he will do whatever it takes…

Page leaps over the ropes and hits the BUCKSHOT LARIAT TO MARINA! Well, I mean, she did slap him six times and tried to hit him with a briefcase, so vis-a-vis?

Well, we got to the stipulation for the world title match. Page showed a lot of fire, Moxley did his usual Riddler shit, and Marina got ran over.

TIMELESS TONI STORM and Rachel Brashanan are here. Toni says that she needs a more menacing name. How about Rachel the Wrecker? Rachel says put that on a T-Shirt! Yes, please, and thank you!

More TIMELESS is upon us, as Toni and Luther are here to spectate the opening match!

TBS Title Match: Mercedes Mone (C) vs. Mina Shirakawa

The bell rings, and Mina is quickly on the attack! Mone abandons the ring and goes back in, using it to stomp on Mina as she tries to slide back in. Mone apparently has photos of Storm on her boots, so that’s interesting. Mina with a high kick, she slides back in and rolls up Mone for a one count. Mone tries the Bank Statement, but Mina fights out. Mone jumps, but Mina trips her in midair. Mina mocks Mone, and Mone is baited into a roll-up from Mina for a two count. Mone takes over and mouths at Storm at ring side. Mone whips Mina, but she comes back with the Thesz Press. Hair grab Beel by the challenger. A second one. She dances, and dear dog, be still, my beating heart. Mone stops Mina in the corner and hits a corner Meteora. She forsakes the pin and hammers away on Mina. Mone mocks Storm’s celebration on the mat as we go to PIP Break.

