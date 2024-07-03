Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start with Daniel Garcia and Renee. MJF comes up to say he wants to be in Garcia’s corner tonight. Here comes Matt Menard to tell MJF he thought he was full of shit, but after all that he’s done for Garcia, he’s alright with him.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Bryan Danielson vs PAC

WE get a HOLY SHIT chant before the men even start, and I’m hyped, too. LOCKUP!!!!! Side headlock from Pac into a takedown, leg scissors from Bryan, kip up and both men stand. Bryan works the arm, takes Pac down, leg scissors and Bryan kips out. Bryan tries to block a wrist lock by pulling at the chin. Pac spins and gets the wrist lock from above, with a twist. Bryan is up, tries to push Pac to the corner, but Pac walks him around unti he rolls out then bridges and spins out of the hold to get his own. He slams Pac’s arm atop his shoulder then slaps him down. Pac turns into it, flips using the ropes, whip and a sick arm drag from Pac, from Bryan, cover from Pac 1.2..NO!!! Bryan tries to trip him up, but Pac backflips and kicks Bryan in the chest! Bryan is shocked. SHOCKED!

LOCKUP!!! To the corner! Chop from Pac! Bryan whips to the corner, Pac flips out of the run, Bryan hits the corner, hops up top and back flips, lands on his feet, both hit the ropes, duck under, hit em again, and we get a double crossbody in the middle of the ring! Pac with a right! Uppercut from Bryan! Right. Uppercut. Right. Uppercut! Another uppercut! Another! Pac with a right drops Bryan to his knees. Pac knocks Bryan out of the ring, hits the apron. Beautiful ass moonsault! He tosses Bryan back in the ring. BRUTALIZER to Bryan!!!! Bryan with a rope break using his legs! Pac holds on till 4. We go to PIP.

WE ARE BACK and Pac and Bryan are going back and forth with some rights until Bryan dorps the arm on Pac. Pac shoots Bryan to the ropes, hits a GERMAN! But Bryan lands on his feet! High kick to Pac! Both men down! They are up and outside. Pac stands on the mat, Bryan on the apron! He runs with a knee strike! Bryan with kicks to Pac against the barricade. He backs up for some speed and runs…right into a kick from Pac! Pac stands on the barricade and hits an elbow drop to Bryan! He rolls him into the ring, springboard and another elbow drop with precision! Bryan up, holding his neck. Pac with a TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER! COVER! 1.2…..NO!!! Another pin. 1..2..NO! Another pin! 1..2….NO!!! Bryan with a crossface! LaBell Lock! Pac to the ropes! Kicks from Bryan in the corner, huge chop, another. Kick, chop. Bryan hits the corner, Pac follows, hits a running uppercut, hits the corner, and Bryan with a kick!!! Bryan drags himself to the apron. To the top rope. Pac clips the leg! Bryan crotches himself! Pac climbs. He locks the head and lifts Bryan, then shoots for a superplex…..BRAINBUSTAAAHHHH!!!!!!!!!!

Pac crawls for the cover! 1..2….NO!!!! Black Arrow attempt from Pac! Bryan rolls out of the way! Bryan with a BUSAIKU KNEEEEEEE!!!! Bryan cralws for a cover! He lays back onto Pac! 1..2..NO!!!! Pac turns it into a Brutalizer!!!!!!!

Pac turns Bryan onto his chest! Bryan tries to roll into a pin! 1..2..NO!!!! Bryan rolls through th arm, LaBell Lock!!!! But Pac rolls into a pin!!! 1…2..NO!!! Bryan with a crucifix pin!!! 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

BRISCOEEEEEEE!!!!!!! Holy shit what a match. Sure, we could be biased and have a preconceived assumption of higher quality, but it says something that even with said expectation, they exceed what is to be assumed. Wonderful. Beautiful.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 16:42

Backstage, Renee is with Willow Nightingale who says her mantra, “Nothing Matters, Smile Anyway” is more than just something that looks good on a t-shirt. The world is full of pain and suffering, so she does this for her and all her fans. But Kris Statlander? Stokely knows nothing about this, so he just mocks her. But Smile Anyway is for people who never get their way. It’s for her friend who is fighting the devil, for the little girl who wanted to be a wrestler. She may have lost her title, but she will kick down that door and be the first person to win the tournament twice. She will go to Wembley and become the Women’s World Champion. She is going to kiss Kris’ butt. Why? Because nothing matters…smile anyway!

Mark clears his throat and gives us this gem:

Greetings my fair Second City Brethren, it is I, a representation of one of the finest teams of all time, The Briscoes – many times referred to as “Those Rapscallions.” It has been said that I am akin to poultry, but please do not confuse this with fear of fellow man, for I haven’t the amygdala necessary to feel such an emotion.

It was but a mere few days when I tasted the glory that is the TNT Championship, but that taste was but a flick of the tongue due to the dastardly Jack Perry. Alas, that was then and this is now. Now, we celebrate one of the living dinosaurs of the world, a shark. It is this blood-thirsty animal that reminds me of impending doom, and who am I if not a harbinger of doom. So, let it be written that come Blood and Guts, consider me as one-fifth of a team of AEW faithfuls prepared for battle, prepared for war, and prepared for death.

But here comes Jack Perry to clock Mark across the head with his newly won title.

Here comes Kyle O’Reilly to attack Perry! He corners Jack and hits a bunch of rights, but here comes Kazuchika Okada! RAINMAKER TO KOR!

The Young Bucks come out from the back and run on the apron with their titles up high. They grab Mark and he gets an EVP Trigger.

The Acclaimed, later than I’m sure Mark would have liked, run down to send The Elite out of the ring and through the crowd.

Kris and Stokely come out first, and the minute Willow’s music hits, out she comes to meet Kris on the ramp! A HUGE POUNCE sends Kris flying, and they continue the fight into the ring where Knox calls for the bell.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match

Kris Statlander vs Willow Nightingale

WE come back from break where Willow and Kris stand on the apron and trade right hands. Willow hits a few more, missing a fourth, and Kris locks up behind for a German to the floor. Willow holds on, hits a back elbow, and Kris drops down to the floor hard. Stokely checks on Kris and Willow sees this chance to fly with a cannonball senton! She rolls Kris into the ring, heads to the top rope, flies off with a dropkick! Willow with a clothesline flips Kris completely and covers for 1..2.NO!! Kris tries for a powerbomb, Willow slips out, tries for a gutwrench, Kris escapes, hits the ropes, axe kick! Cover! 1..2.NO!! GERMAN FROM KRIS! 1..2..NO!!! Willow with some back elbows to prevent another. Kris attacks the back, hits the corner, Willow follows, attacks the back, climbs the corner and we get a GERMAN OFF THE 2ND ROPE!!!!! Willow climbs, Kris wit a right hand! She hits the ropes, running big boot to the head! Kris grabs Willow off the top! But Willow rolls through! 1..2..N!O!! Kris rolls up for 1..2.NO!!!! Kris ties for a lariat, Willow with a fireman,s Kris slips off, right hand to Willow. Kris with an F-5 like move! Cover! 1.2…NO!!!!

Stokely has a chain! He places it in the corner. Kris runs over to grab it as the ref is distracted by Stokely on the apron. Willow grabs Stoke! Kris runs for a hit, but Willow moves and Kris stops before she clocks Stokely! Rollup from Willow! 1.2…3!!!



Winner: Willow Nightingale

Gahd Damn, these were to big girls – and I mean that with the utmost respect – having a match worthy of Big E’s love. Power moves galore, and they made each move look easy, knowing damn well more than half of us could do em ourselves. Major win here. Good shit.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 8:02

Backstage, Renee is with Jeff Jarrett and the other dudes he hangs with. Renee asks him how he prepares, but Jeff doesn’t answer and just walks away. Jay Lethal says he has never seen JJ more prepared. Tonight is for Owen Hart.

We are back with the other Tony in the middle of the ring. He introduces the return of Britt Baker D.M.D.

She is out and just wants to talk to us, if that’s ok. She wants to talk about three things we all have: a past, a present, and a future. The past is our lesson, our present is a gift, and our future is our motivation.

Let’s start with the past. For the last ten months, she is sure we’ve all been wondering where she is, and any time that question was asked, the answer was she’s injured. But you know by now that it would take more than a few herniated discs to keep her away. Back in November, she was banged up and running on empty mentally, but every time she looked herself in the mirror, she said she was good until one day she wasn’t. One day, she started feeling sick, the room was spinning, her vision was blurry, and her right arm was tingling. She tried to open a bottle of water and she couldn’t, and her entire right side stopped working. To sum it up, she spent a week in the hospital suffering a TIA. Basically, her brain wasn’t getting enough blood for that moment. It was a warning sign for a stroke. So she told herself she is NOT good. She told Tony she needed to stay home and get herself right, and Tony said ok let me know when you’re good.

Fast forward to the present. She’s here, she’s cleared, and she is healthy. BUT, she’s gotta be honest – in her entire career, she was never more nervous than she was Sunday night. She was never more unsure of herself than that night, because she didn’t know if anyone was going to give a damn. We’ve all felt that, the fear of rejection – it’s irrational but persistent as hell. The fear is worse than rejection itself. But vulnerability is showing up when you have no idea what is going to happen, and Sunday, when she needed us, we welcomed her back with open arms and DMD chants. For that, she will always be in our corner. At the end of the day, she is one of us. She means this.

Let’s go to the future. When you are going through a hard time, go through that shit. Be present and feel all of it. If you do, it’ll make it that much better on the other side – and you will. Because we all possess the impulse to be Elite. Speaking of Elite…she must bring this up – we have a new female face of All Elite Wrestling. It must be so great to call herself that after shedding blood and tears and building this company from the ground up. Must feel great, right?

And CEO? She is sure she worked so hard for ten plus years to achieve those letters, and it must be so great to manipulate her fanbase to chant those letters by putting them into her theme music. She doesn’t need to tell her that the only three letters that matter are ….DMD

We look to the tron where a horn honks, and an SUV pulls up. Mercedes Mone walks out and The Young Bucks are here to greet her. She is a CEO that they can actually get behind. Her championship celebration is ready.

Matt tells the cam let’s have a great show.

With Britt still in the ring, we see stagehands bring balloons out, and Mercedes music hits!

The goons hilariously drop gold balloons around Britt as Mercedes makes her entrance. She does her dance then walks into the ring where Britt continues to stand.

Mercedes grabs a mic and smiles. She holds both her titles then looks to Britt as the DMD chants shower her. Mercedes shows a look of disgust.

She tells Britt oops, did she interrupt something? Mercedes tries to get some Chi-town love, but they boo her.

Britt says she gets it. Britt outshines her moment at Forbidden Door, so now Mercedes is trying to outshine hers.

Mercedes calls her irrelevant. But if you want to talk about Forbidden Door, let’s talk about it. She should have known Britt would try and take her spotlight.

Shut the Fuck Up chant. Nice.

Mone says unlike Chicago and her, look at what a real star looks like.

Britt walks up to her, cuts the bullshit, and says, “All-In.” She wrestled at the first one here in Chicago, was the first female to go all-in by signing the contract. She wrestled last year when Mone was looking like a broken bitch with a broken leg in the stands.

Mercedes sticks her hand out and shoves Britt’s face. She says she is never broke, she stays rich. Since she is a double champ, there is a long list of girls, so Britt needs to get in the back of the line…bitch.

Britt: “Bitch…what line?”

Mone says she knows Britt is a fan, so she knows what Mone is going to say next. Mercedes with the catchphrase.

She dances a bit then leaves the ring with her titles.

Renee is backstage with Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher. She asks how he feels, but here comes Don Callis. Will says he can stay silent, it’s not Don’s fault, it’s his fault. He hit the ref, and couldn’t bring himself to do the Tiger Driver, but he doesn’t think that he’s that guy anymore. Dongave him the tools it took to be that man. He gave Will Chris Jericho at Wembley. His life has changed, he owes Don so much. He has a loyalty, but he wants out. He wants out of the Don Callis family.

Kyle looks on, shocked, behind the two, and Don says he is not normally in the habit of letting people out of signed agreements, but he is so proud of him. He’s happy to do him the favor. Maybe one day, he’ll ask Will for a favor.

They hug. Don says he’ll be World Champ, then gives an evil sneer. He then tells Kyle to come on. Kyle looks to Will, then leaves.

Chris Jericho is here. He wants to address Hook who stole a finisher. That’s the ultimate sign of disrespect, and that doesn’t work for Jericho, brother! And Tazz, he should be unbiased, but he was standing there clapping like a mark. This is why he spoke to The Young Bucks, and they granted Jericho an executive order that says Tazz is relieved from his announce duties for the rest of the evening, AND he must vacate the arena immediately.

Security is by Tazz. Tazz wants to see the order.

Jericho thanks security then says bye to Tazz.

Here comes…..Samoa Joe as Jericho joins commentary.

Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook vs Cage of Agony

Joe and Toa to start, with Toa backing Joe against the ropes with a bunch of ight hands. Joe circles and hits some rights, then some jabs. Running back elbow, big enziguri from Joe. Toa tags in Cage, and Shibata gets a tag. Shibata rolls under a right hand, kick, sends Cage into the corner, another kick. Right elbows to the face, he hits the corner, runs and Cage is up with a shoulder tackle. Cage locks up from behind, Shibata hooks the head, captures the leg, Cage to the ropes. Hook gets a tag, then gets kicked off the apron onto the floor. Bishop sends him into the chair security sits on.

