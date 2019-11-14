Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.13.19

– This is the fall out from Full Gear

– We open with highlights from the PPV.

– We get a recap of Omega vs. Moxley from Full Gear; Omega isn’t medically cleared to compete tonight.

Jon Moxley vs. Michael Nakazawa : Nakazawa attacks, looking for revenge for his pal Omega. Moxley quickly cuts him off and chokes him out in the corner. Nakazawa fires back and is ended with death rider. Jon Moxley defeated Michael Nakazawa @ 0:45 via pin [NR]

– Moxley says that one counts, right? He’s not a liar and delivered as advertised at Full Gear. Omega will never be the same again, but says he’s a radical son of a bitch and he does respect him because he had the balls to get into the ring with him. Moxley will scorch the Earth of AEW until he’s the last man standing, but if anyone wants some, he’ll let them know where they stand. But if you do, kiss your loved ones goodbye and have an ambulance ready because there will be no apologies.

Dark Order vs. Jurassic Express : Sntand Uno begin with Stunt using his sped, Grayson and Jungle Boy tag in and Jungle Boy hits a head scissors and dropkick. Stunt tags back in and hits a head scissors. The RANA follows and Jungle Boy hits a cannonball for 2. Stunt follows with a double stomp to the arm, Uno tags in and follows with a big boot. He hits a slam, and heads up top and the swanton follows for 2. Grayson in as double teams follow. Grayson hits a senton atomico on the apron and Uno tags back in. Stunt fires back, but Uno quickly cuts the off. Quick tags continue by Dark Order as Grayson hits a delayed suplex for 2. Tag to Uno and the double teams continue. Stunt fires back, Grayson cuts off the tag and double teams follow as Uno covers for 2. Uno hits a fall away slam, Stunt tries to fire back and hits a desperation flatliner. Grayson cuts off the tag but Jungle Boy battles back and tags in with a dive. He runs wild on Uno, hits the PK and covers for 2 as Grayson makes the save. Stunt tags back in and Uno runs them together, Grayson in and eats superkicks. Stunt slips on the ropes but rebounds with a dragon RANA for 2. Jungle Boy dumps Uno and then Grayson. His suicide dive is cut off and nightfall follows on Stunt and Fatality finishes it. Dark Order defeated Jurassic Express @ 9:25 via pin

– Uno puts over Stunt and tries to recruit him into the Dark Order, offering him a mask. Jungle Boy stops it and the creepers attack. Luchasaurus arrives and starts taking out creepers. He enters the ring and continues to lay out creepers and chokeslams one onto the pile on the floor as Grayson eats a chokeslam and Luchasaurus hits a standing moonsault. He hugs his pals.

Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears vs. Peter Avalon : Tully Blanchard & Leva Bates are at ringside. Allin is over big tonight. Avalon flies in and misses a high cross. Allin dumps him and Spears attacks. Allin picks up the pace, hits an arm drag and dropkicks Avalon to he floor. He heads up top and Spears cuts him off. The facebuster suplex follows for 2. Spears chokes him out and follows with chops. He then suplexes Avalon to the apron and Janela appears and they braw on the ramp and into the crowd. Allin get the cradle for 2. The stunner follows and the coffin drop finishes it. Darby Allin defeated Shawn Spears & Peter Avalon @ 3:40 via pin

– Post match, Allin calls out Jon Moxley.

Nyla Rose vs. Danny Jordan : Jordan attacks, tries to keep the pace u but Rose quickly cuts her off. Rose whips her to the buckles, and hits the corner splash and Samoan drop. The beast bomb finishes it. Nyla Rose defeated Danny Jordan @ 1:35 via pin [NR]

– Dustin Rhodes should be back in a few weeks from his broken arm.

– Next week, a 12-man battle royal takes place with the final two facing of the next week for a special diamond ring.

– Allie is interviewed and is here to show what she can do. The lights go out and Kong & Brandi arrive. Allie attacks, but Kong cuts her off and starts to beat her down. They chop off some of her hair as Kong takes another scalp.

– Le Champion Chris Jericho arrives, and makes his way to the ring. he says he’s still the champion, much to the chagrin of many. He’s the greatest of all-time and demands a thank you from every member of the AEW roster, people that matter, not jack asses from Nashville. He’s beaten everyone put in front of him and proved that Cody is an entitled, millennial son of a bitch. MJF arrives, doing Cody’s entrance and mocking his former best friend. He gets big asshole chants and tells “Christopher” that they will talk later. He the win the towel to save Cody’s career, he’s not the villain, Cody is. They love Cody, but Cody doesn’t give a shit about the fans and only cares about himself. He knows the real Cody, he’s a liar a user and abuser, and took a young kid in MJF and saw someone he could try and make into a puppet. Cody wanted to be his mentor, but what’s bullshit is that Cody claimed to care about him, Cody just wanted to keep him under his thumb. You can’t hold me down, because he is the new face of AEW. Because he’s better than Cody and Cody knows it. Cody’s not here and doesn’t care about you. He’s a big fan of Jericho, and knows Jericho wants him in the Inner Circle and they banter. He knows Jericho would like him to join his circle jerk, and knows Jericho loves the bubbly. But thinks that Jericho like drinking too much because the fastest rising star in the industry doesn’t need him. Jericho says MJF wants to be like him, they are handsome and love scarves, and MJF’s parents fucked while Jericho was kicking Juvi’s ass on WCW Saturday night. Jericho invites him into the Inner Circle, they argue and then agree that Cody is the biggest Jackass in AEW. They hug and Cody arrives and chares the ring. He attacks and runs wild on both. Wardlow debuts and takes out Cody is with MJF. Wardlow chokes out Cody with his tie and hangs him over the ropes. MJF now has a heater to back him up as Cody is laid out and busted open from his cut from Full Gear.