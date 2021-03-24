Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Holy hell! After months of being accused of being on Tony Khan’s payroll, y’all – after one week – take to the streets for my head for simply underrating a show. While I’d love to take the time to defend myself to each and every one of you, I will, instead, ask that you sincerely stop comparing me to Larry. Honestly, just keep his name out your mouth. I will never be him; I have no desire to be him; he was a friend, a colleague, and an inspiration. He is the reason you’re here, and if I am the reason you’ll leave, then good riddance.

Man.

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means.