Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Hello there, AEW fans! It’s Friday evening, which means it’s time for another special NBA Playoff-shifted episode of Dynamite. I’m Jeremy Thomas doing the fill-in this week, and we have a pretty solid-looking episode coming our way. Miro will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Evil Uno while Christian Cage will battle Angelico, Cody Rhodes will make a “special announcement” and much more!There’s a lot going on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

* We start off with the Pinnacle arriving at Daily’s Place for the first time since Double or Nothing.

WE LIGHT THE FUSE! (aka TITLE SEQUENCE)

* Matt Hardy and TH2 are in the ring with Hardy ranting about how Christian has been jealous of him for years. He says Angelico will end his career tonight and he will never financially recover. That brings out Christian for the opening match.

Christian Cage vs. Angelico

The two circle and lock up and go into some counter wrestling, Christian with a headlock. Angelico gets out and takes control, but Christian wrests it back and works the arm. Some very choreographed maneuvering by Angelico that ends in an armdrag and some showboating, which Christian reacts to with a big slap and then 10 elevated punches in the corner. Christian up top but Angelico cuts him off and chucks him off the top, then stomps the arm and kicks Cage in the head. Big leaping stomp to the arm followed by a brief submission. Christian back up and firing off with punches, but gets cut off by a high knee followed by a headslam into the turnbuckle. Cover gets two. Angelico works the arm in the ropes and Aubrey Edwards forces the break.

Christian is fighting back, he hits a big shot and then goes up for a roll-up, but Angelico rolls through. He goes for the Navarro Death Roll but Christian kicks it, big kick to the shoulder of Christian. Angelica locks in a modified jiujitsu hold. Christian gets the break but Angelica working him in the corner with punches. He puts Cage on the top turnbuckle and wrings the arm, but Christian powers out and hits a reverse DDT. Angelica with right hands but Christian drops him, missle dropkick off the second rope gets two for Cage. Cage steps on Angelico to choke him against the ropes, he goes outside and gets distracted by Hardy but manages to hang Angelico against the top rope. Top rope diving headbutt connects, cover gets a nearfall. Angelico gets control back and whips the arm, he goes up to the second rope and leaps right into Christian’s boot! Inside cradle by Christian gets two. Angelico tries to sweep the leg, Christian leaps but is hit with an enzuigiri for two. The two fight and end up going for Irish whips, but collide heads. Both men slow to get up, Angelico leaps up but Christian dodges and hits a kick. Diving Euro oppercut and he’s signing for the Killswitch. He goes for it, and nails it! That’s the pinfall.

Thoughts: Decent match to start it off. I’m not the biggest Angelico fan ever and I think some of his stuff looked bad here, but he worked pretty well with Christian overall.

Jack Evans attacks Christian after and is being assaulted, Hardy catches Christian from behind and hits a Twist of Fate. Hardy and Angelico beat on Christian and Hardy goes for the Leech but Jungle Boy comes in to make the save!

* Back from break and Tony Schiavone announces that Aaron Solow and QT Marshall will face off with Cody Rhodes and Brock Anderson, the son of Arn Anderson. Cody comes out with Arn and Brock, and says that Brock will show next week that he’s hitting home runs. He puts Brock over and congratulates him and damn does Brock look a lot like his dad. Cody says he wouldn’t mind a modicum of his own revenge after he got beat by Anthony Ogogo last week —

And that of course brings out Marshall, who says that he pinned Cody all by himself, just like he’s out here all by himself. He says enough with the second-generation nepotism vanity projects and mocks Brock, saying they should just bring him right down from the ceiling. QT says he’s sick of this and says Cody’s been skipping guys like Comorado and Solow, and says what makes Cody who he is are the fans — not the IWC, but the paying customers. He wants a full house when AEW goes back on the road so everyone can see him literally whip Cody’s ass in a South Beach Strap Match. Cody’s down to do it right now, and QT slips out of the ring. He gets his belt out and cheap shots Arn, only to have Brock tackle him and lay into him with punches. Referees break them up and hold Brock back as Marshall stares off with them.