Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Everyone! It’s finally here! MY FREAKING COLLECTION OF POETRY!!! Y’all, if you love me, please, head over to my site and buy it! Leave a note when purchasing that says “411,” and I’ll send a special bonus exclusive to YOU GUYS!

I am so freaking excited about this shit, guys. Seriously. Click the photo and buy! THANK YOU!!!

“Last Call” is a collection of poetry inspired by my time behind the bar. I’ve seen budding romances, heard confessions, saved marriages, broken up fights, seen grown men cry, and even cried my damned self. This collection is all of that, and more. Pull up a stool, grab one more drink, and listen to my tales. Release Date August 3, 2021

Please, please, please, visit GoldScript Co and be sure to add me on Instagram @goldscriptco!!!

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY EL ATOMICO!!

LETS FREAKING GOOOOOO!!!!

WE start with Eddie sitting on some steps backstage, waiting for Moxley. Here comes his homie, and they make their way to the ring through the crowd.

After some crowd-lovin, we get 2.0 and Garcia attacking Moxley and Kingston with a lead pipe. They enter the ring to gloat about taking out Moxley and Kingston. If Sting and Darby want a taste, come get it right here and now. They want a ref.

Lights out. Sting makes his entrance.

Darby is behind the guys with a skateboard!!! The bell rings.



Match 1: Sting

Stinger Splash! Another! Darby heads out while Sting makes short work of Lee while Darby wrestles Parker. They head to the backstage area, and Garcia is with them, turning this into a three on two. They slingshot Darby into the wall.

They finally wrestle their way down the steps towards the ring. 2.0 and Garcia are triple teaming Sting, but we see Darby walking down the bannister of steps and flying with a shoulder battering ram into the heels. Out come Kingston, and he’s got Garcia! He drags Garcia towards the back and lets Sting and Darby handle Lee and Parker. Sting and Darby grab a table and send it into the ring. 2.0 attack, stopping the table set up. Darby gets sent to the outside. 2.0 set the skateboard on its back and they suplex Darby onto the back of the skateboard! Sting tries to save him, but they continue to double team the knee. 2.0 set up the table, Sting mounts in the corner, hits some punches, but 2.0 grab Sting and POWEROMB HIM INTO THE TABLE!!!!

STING NO SELLS THE TABLE SPOT! He’s up! He pounds his chest. Dropkick from Darby!

Scorpion Deathdrop to both of 2.0! Sting sets them up on top of one another and ties them up in a Scorpion Deathlock. They tap.

Winners: Darby Allin and Sting

It’s hard to hate on a match when the crowd loved it so damned much. It wasn’t bad, and had some cool spots. Darby, of course, bled for us, and Sting took a powerbomb into a table. Him getting up immediately, I wasn’t really a fan of, but this felt like an opener.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 6:12

Earlier today, Sammy Guevara proposed to his girl.

Backstage, Tully and Spears applaud. Slim pickins in Houston, says Spears. Lol. Damn.

Spears says he’s going to make Sammy’s fiancé a member of Pinnacle for one night, and for one night only, he’ll let her be on top.

Sammy makes his entrance for his match, but Spears attacks him from behind!!! Sammy sends Spears ringside, then flies off the ramp with a flip! He kisses his fiancé then removes Spears’ shirt and chops him. Another chop. Another. Tully gets involved and helps Spears give Sammy a piledriver!!! The ref wants the action in the ring. They get there.



Match 2: Sammy Guevara vs Shawn Spears

Spears screams at the ref, and Sammy rolls outside, favoring his neck. Spears leaves to grab him and wants another piledriver, but Aubrey kicks Tully to the back. Tully removes his jacket. He’s pissed. Aubrey yells at him to leave. Spears grabs Sammy, pulls his knee pad down and hits Sammy in the face with a bunch of high knees. He rolls Sammy to the corner. Spears points at Sammy’s girl, finger in the air, as Sammy tries to stand on the apron. Spears grabs him, Sammy with a high kick. Sammy springboards, bounces off the top for a cutter, but Spears side steps and Sammy eats mat. Rollup from Sammy for 1..2.NO!!! Spears goes for a powerbomb, Sammy lands on his feet. Chop to Sammy! Sammy hits a chop!

We are back, and it looks like Sammy placed a barricade/rail laid from barricade to ring.

Both men hop up to the top rope, and Spears flips Sammy off, only for Sammy to hit a huge cutter off the top! Cover for 1…2….NO!!!! Sammy calls for the end. He locks up from behind. Torture rack attempt, elbow from Spears, Sammy runs the corner, knee from Spears. Sammy to the top. Spears catches him. C4 from the top! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Spears is up first as the crowd chants for him. Spears grabs Sammy, drags him over to the barricade. Spears brings him to the apron, sets up for another C4 maybe. He tries, Sammy slinks off, kick, Spears catches, swings it down, and Sammy is right back up with a huge Superkick!! Death Valley Driver from Sammy ONTO THE BARRICADE!!! SAMMY TO THE TOP!!! 630 senton and a pin for 1….2……NO!!!!!!!! WTF!!!!

Sammy exposes the knee. He hits Spears right in the face with it. Again. Another straight to the side of the face. Spears is up. Torture Rack from Spears. Spears is cut open!!! GTH!!!! 1…..2…….3!!!!!!



Winner: Sammy Guevera

Son of a bitch. This had no right being this consistently good. 9 minutes of bad assery and Spears got cut the hard way. I really questioned the inclusion of the fiancé, as it seemed cheesy and unnecessary – there’s enough bad blood between these two, but it somehow worked out without being over the top.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 9:11

Backstage, Don walks up to Christian, says the last time he saw him was when Don gave him his first break in wrestling. Look at him now with all the gold. Great win. Using the chair and all that, but Don is so hapy. He has the chance against Kenny at All Out. He’ll finally get the five star match he’s been wanting to have. Nothing has changed. Don is still on top of the business, and Christian is still wrestling. So good to see him.

Christian tells Don that he’s not in his head, but Christian is in Kenny’s head. He took his Impact title, and at All Out, he’s terrified. He will take the AEW Title. Things never change, though. Don thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room, but he is and always will be a carny piece of shit.

WE come back to Dante cutting a small promo along side some video clips of him taking on Omega. He says he is young, but he’ll keep rising up the ranks, and his name will be one that everyone knows.

Tony is in the middle of the ring with Dan Lambert. Last time we saw him, it didn’t turn out great, so he’s got some support.

Dan grabs the mic, and says he never thought this country would turn into a place where the rich and powerful can silent critics. He uses words like triggered and millennials and calls us cowards. They know that UFC contracts wont allow fighters in a wrestling ring, so one phone call to Dana White, and the problem is fixed. He has with him Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski, so if someone is feeling froggy, come out and jump.

He has something to finish saying. AEW is not the answer to the pro wrestling prayers. Just because we love to show up and chant AEW. AEW has a roster full of loud-mouth wannabe tough guys. And we are idiots. Let’s address the elephant in the room, we may show up and get loud, but we are only here because our only other options are D&D and looking up creepy shit on the dark web. We are not hardcore, we are hardup.

Lance Archer has heard enough.

He walks out, but is attacked by Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page from behind. Lambert and Co watch from the ring with smiles.

Jericho is backstage. He says that for the past four weeks, he has endured, but paid the price. Guess what? Tonight, he gets the ultimate prize – MJF one-on-one. He may not have Judas the move or the song, but he has us. MJF is not as good as he thinks he is. Tonight, he gets his revenge. This is the night of Le Champion. He will beat MJF tonight. The Five Labors of Jericho ends now. Jericho up and MJF down.