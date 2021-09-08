Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony tonight. We’re on the heels of the All Out PPV that saw the AEW debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, Cole aligned with The Elite while Bryan is solidly in the good guy role. Also at that event Kenny Omega retained the AEW World title when he bested Christian Cage, so we might get a hint about who will be his next title challenger. The Lucha Bros claimed the tag team titles so we’ll get the start of their title reign. On the agenda tonight Malakai Black continues his rampage through the Nightmare Factory when takes on fellow face paint enthusiast Dustin Rhodes, the former Heidi Lovelace/Ruby Riott Ruby Soho will debut on Dynamite after winning a title shot in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out to presumably start the issue between her and women’s champion Britt Baker. The big match tonight though is between Jon Moxley and everyone’s favorite Murder Grandpa, Minoru Suzuki. These two had a fun brawl in 2020 and I’m curious to see if they can top that 18 minutes of violent mayhem tonight. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s see what AEW has in store for us tonight.

We’re in Cincinnati, Ohio tonight. First up is the usual PPV recap video before we go live to the arena. JR, Tony Schiavone, and Taz are providing commentary. We get right into the action as Malakai Black makes his way to the ring.

Match #1: Malakai Black vs. Dustin Rhodes

We get right into a brawl, Rhodes with some clotheslines then an inverted atomic drop but Black pops up and hits a roundhouse kick. Rhodes off the ropes and hits a right hand then hits a German suplex. They head out to the floor and resume brawling. Black hits a kick then a back suplex through the time keepers table. Pretty decent “Malakai” chant as he gets back into the ring and starts exposing a turnbuckle. More kicks from Black as they head back into the ring. They tease the turnbuckle being used, but don’t commit to it and Black then lands a kitchen sink knee strike to drop Rhodes. Rhodes starts fighting back, but Black drops for a heel hook or a kneebar and Rhodes has to get to the ropes to break. Black starts attacking the leg of Rhodes, which he’s been selling since the table spot. Rhodes collapses on an Irish whip, his leg is toast, and Black mocks him. Some kicks from Black but Rhodes starts to fire up and hits a series of clotheslines. Rhodes hits a snap powerslam for a near fall. Rhodes tries a Canadian Destroyer, has to settle for a slow motion sunset flip after his knee gives out, but that only gets 2. Black moves into the corner, Rhodes wants a 10 punch but Black slips out and kicks his knee causing Rhodes to collapse again. Black with a jumping knee strike for a near fall. That seems to annoy Black, he heads out of the ring and gets Cody’s boot from under the ring. Black tosses the boot to Rhodes and laughs at him. Rhodes fights up and they trade kicks but Rhodes starts getting the better of things. Rhodes hits the Canadian Destroyer with a little help from the corner but that only gets 2. The crowd gives Rhodes a “You still got it” chant for that one. Black avoids a suplex, then avoids a bulldog and Rhodes goes into the exposed turn buckle, then Black with the Black Mass to the back shoulder of Rhodes and he pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Malakai Black won

Rating: 3 stars

This was trending higher but the slightly off finish and Rhodes’ spotty selling of the leg cause a few dings. But Rhodes can still go at his age and Black is quite good.

The Lucha Bros get a quick video package, Fenix says finally the tag titles are with the best tag team in the universe, and Penta invites anyone who’s willing to suffer to take a shot at them. After this break CM Punk will talk.

Post break here’s a video from Eddie Kingston, he calls out Miro for cheating in their match and says if you know anything about God He has no favorites, when it rains it pours on the wicked and the righteous alike. Miro says Eddie couldn’t handle the heat when he realized you can’t hurt a man chosen by God. I’m glad to see those two continue as they had arguably the best match on All Out. Also, put a title on Eddie Kingston already you cowards.

Back to the arena, and here’s CM Punk. Punk gets right into it, he thanks Darby Allin and Sting for All Out and says while he wasn’t sure he could do this again it’s just like riding a violent bicycle. The crowd bust out the “You still got it” chant again, Punk thanks them. Punk says we’ve got Minoru Suzuki taking on Jon Moxley tonight and he’ll be watching as a fan. Punk sees Aunt Linda, the woman who raised Brian Pillman, and calls her an angel. That leads to Punk listing all the new comers, and mentioning Bryan Danielson gets a pretty big “Yes” chant. Punk doesn’t know what’s next, so he asks the fans what should be next for CM Punk. A lot of confused noise from the crowd, Taz asks for a mic from the commentary position and interrupts. Taz is trying to be a gentleman, but he’s tired of the BS love fest that Punk is putting on. Taz warns Punk not to mention anyone from Team Taz, Punk jokes that no one from Team Taz was mentioned. Hobbs and Hook come out and stand by Taz. Punk, out of respect for Taz, tells him to send whoever he wants and tells them to beat him if they can, or survive if Punk lets them. That’s certainly a choice for Punk’s next feud.

Hobbs will be in action after this break when he takes on Dante Martin.

Match #2: Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Hook vs. Dante Martin

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: