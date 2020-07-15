Join 411’s Live AEW Fight For the Fallen Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

Sorry I missed RAW, y’all! An impromptu road trip left me smack dab in the middle of the Arizona/New Mexico desert with no service! On the plus side, I saw the Grand Canyon, and that shit is majestic. Currently pulled over in Iowa, and let me tell you…the beer here sucks. Don’t worry, I’ve got my travel Jack Daniels and I’m ready to rock and roll! *hiccup*

It’s a balmy night, says JR, and my glass of whiskey and Bang Energy Drink assures me that this will be an amazing Fight for the Fallen.

We start immediately with Mr. Rhodes!

Sonny gets a whole ass entrance with some cheerleaders and a little choreographed number.

Love how JR is flipping through “he” and “she” in reference to Sonny.



Match 1: TNT Championship Match

Sonny Kiss vs Cody Rhodes

Cody with a huge pump kick to start the match. He bscks Sony into the corner, then bounces him off the ropes. Cody does some push ups to establish that he is the heel tonight. Arn is a bit bothered by it. Cody is sent over the top rope, he skins the cat, goes for a Disaster Kick, hits it and covers for 1..2…NO!!! Cody heads to the outside, Arn yells at him, tells him to get his head out of his ass. He comes back in the ring and Sonny with a spinning elbow into the face. He sends Cody to the outside and clubs the back. Sonny shoves the camera out of his face and sends Cody back into the ring. Cody is hanging on the apron, and Sonny drops a boot to the small fo the back. Sonny hits the ropes in the ring, Cody hops over, Sonny hits a springboard into a Full Nelson! Cody pinches the hold, Sonny seems to fade. He tries to escape, drops a elbow, flips away and hits a dropkick. He ducks under a clothesline, locks the chest, and gets a suplex. Kip up and he runs into the conrer. Cody drops to the floor for an arm drag, Sonny with a boot. Hurricanrana to Cody, he Matrix from a clothesline. Head scissors from Sonny. He runs to the corner, Cody puts the boot up, Sonny swings him to the left, Sonny slaps him then runs with an axe kick to the mid section. Cover for 1…2…NO!!!! Sonny to the top rope. He dives off for a split/leg drop, but Cody moves. Boot to the head. Cody goes for Cross Rhodes, but Sonny reverses. HE HITS A CROSS RHODES! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Sonny to the top rope. 450 Splash! He hits it! Cover for 1….2…..NO!!!! Cody sends Sonny into the ropes, he dives over the top, flips back and lands on the shoulders of Cody. He’s looking for the booty to the face, but Cody sends him flying over the top rope to the outside stage. Cody grabs Sonny, sets up for an Alabama Slam, HITS IT! Cody rolls Sonny into the ring and covers, but his legs are under the ropes. He moves, gets a 1…2..NO!!! Cody hangs Sonny upside down on his back and drops Sonny on his head! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Antoher cover for 1…2…NO!!!! Cody sits Sonny on the top rope in the corner. Right hands from Cody. He gets to the top rope, calls for a suplex, Cody locks the hips. He hits it! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Cody argues with the ref. Sonny rolls him up for 1..2….NO!!!! Cody reverses into a Crossface!!! Sonny is able to get to the bottom rope. Cody takes his time to release the hold. Cody stomps the left arm. Another. Cody mounts, hits a bunch of rights. Cody stomps the arm. Cody removes the buckle cover. Arn doesn’t like it. Cody looks to send Sonny into it, Sonny reverses and sends Cody face first into the buckle! Sonny rolls up! 1…2..NO!!!! Sonny calls for Cody to stand! Hard elboe to Cody’s face. Another forearm. Another. Cody gets one.

Sonny fires back, Cody shoves, Swinging kick to the face from Sonny. Cody stands, Cody goes for a spin, Cody ducks. CROSS RHODES! Cover for 1..2…..3!!!!

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Admittedly, the average was just a tick above average. The wrestling didn’t match the hype, but the match was seemingly focused on telling a story, especially with clips of Tully watching in the crowd. Sonny struggled with the “get your shit in” mantra and lost a bit of storytelling on his part. Still, a huge opportunity for Sonny, and mad love for him for a deserving focus as the opener.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 10:42

Lucha Bros are here with Butcher and Blade, and they’ve come in the truck of FTR. Rude.

Cody hugs Sonny after the match.



Match 2: FTR vs Lucha Bros

Dax and Pentagon to start. Pentagon stomps him, he looks to remove the glove, but Dax stomps his foot and chops him into the corner. Chops to the coner, It’s reversed. Pentagon and Dax trade rights and lefts. Pentagon with a kick to the chin. Tag to Fenix. They double team Dax, dropping him with a kick. Pentagon hits the ropes and gets wheelbarrowed into a ….um…well, it wasn’t all that great. Pin for 1.2…N!O!! Felix with an axe handle. Fenix locks the head. Dax looks for a suplex too, floats over, shoves and grabs Fenix who tries to slide under the ropes. Blind tag, Fenix hits the ropes, Dax catches him and Cash springboards with an elbow. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Dax, he drops an ebow to Fenix after an elbow from Cash. Leg drop from Dax. He pulls on the strings of the mask and send Fenix into the corner. Tag to Cash who hits some rights then chokes Felix up in the corner. He enters the ring and pulls back on his face. Chop from Cash. He locks the head. Siplex attempt, Fenix floats over, tag to Pentagon, he catches the leg, Pentagon rolls off the ropes, pulls Cash upward, and Fenix kicks him in the face, then shoves Dax off the apron! Superkick from both Pentagon and Fenix to the face! Running dropkick from Fenix to the face of Dax on the outside!

Chop from Pentagon to Cash in the middle of the ring. Cash hits one, Penta with another. He hitsa right, knocking Cash down. To the corner, and Fenix gets a tag. He wraps the arm around the middle rope. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Dax in to break it up Cash pulls the trunks, attacks them id, Fenix mounts and hits some rights and lefts. He attacks the back and backs into the corner for the tag to Pentagon. Penta with a kick to the hammy. Pentagon with a hold from behind. Right hand form Cash, he hits the ropes, huge scoop slam! Fenix splashes in the corner then rolls over the top rope and to the top, flies off, but Cash hits him with an uppercut! Tag to Dax. Right hand. Another.Snap Suplex. Pentagon in. Snap Suplex to him onto Fenix. Whip to Pentagon is revesed, reversed again, huge short clothesline from Dax. Chop from Fenix. He wheelbarrows, Dax catches him, pulls him upward for a powerbomb but sends him int the buckle instead. Running uppercut. Pin for 1…2…NO!!! Tag to Cash. He’s in. Dax flies over the top rope. Cash gets kicked by Fenix. Tag to Pentagon, Cash tries to fight back, but they both kick him then trip him down by kicking the back of the leg. Penta sends Fenix atop his shoulders, and he lands onto Cash with a splash. Springboard leg drop from Pentagon. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!!Pentagon lifts Cash, tag to Fenix. He’s up top, Pentagon hoosk the arm Cash is up, sends him into the corner, Fenix hops off the corner, lands on his feet, sends Dax to the outside, goes for a hurricanrana, but Cash holds on and swigns him back up for a powerbomb. Tag to Dax who flies off the top rope with a bulldog! Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Pnetagon in. He knocks Cash down and he rolls to the outside. Penta drags Fenx to the corner and gets a tag. Chop from Pentagon on the corner as Dax runs up it. He locks the head. Fenix tags. SUPERPLEX!!! Cash flies, kjnees up!!! Fenix flies! Knees up from Dax!!

All four men in the ring until Fenix sends Dax over the top rope and falls with him. Slingblade by Pentagon to Cash. Penta gets him to the apron, hooks under the arm, Wheeler escapes, eats a chop, eats antoher. He kicks. Locks the head. Cash lifts, Penta tries for pone, Cash sends him into the ring. Kick from Penta to the face. Penta slides under the ropes, Cash in the ring, hits the ropes, dives. DIVING TORNADO DDT!!!! Fenix from the top rope! He dives off onto Cash!!! Kick to Dax. Another. Fenix sends him into the ring.

Fenix flies over the back and gets hit with a right hand, feigns a 619, swings back in with a kick, Dax does it again, he grabs the mask!! The mask is off!!! CRADLE!!! PIN FOR 1….2…..3!!!!

Winners: FTR

These boys are good, and yet again, Dax surprises me with just how good he is – something I didn’t (couldn’t) see in the WWE. He’s crisp, he’s succinct, and he’s no nonsense. This takes nothing away from the other three, as they more than held their own and put together a fun little 10+ minute match, but Dax won me over for the second week in a row.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:48

BUTCHER AND BLADE talk some shit from the truck to FTR. Young Bucks are sneaking up behind them. They attack!!! The Bucks grab the keys and head to the ring. Out comes Omega with a cooler. Matt has the keys, offers them to Dax. Omega in the ring. He offers a couple of beers. It’s Miller Lite, which I find rude.

He hands a few to Dax and Cash. They cheers then FTR pours their beers over the head of Omega!!!! Omega is not very happy about that. He’s about to attack, but The Young Bucks hold him back! FTR is all smiles. Sounds like ,they are upset it’s Miller Lite, to be honest.

Jericho is here with his hair blown out. Hager and Santana and Ortiz are with him. Hager has a jug of Orange Juice. Jericho doesn’t look too happy.

He brings up last week, and his win over Orange Cassidy. He says he had one of the best matches in AEW history. Not only did he win the match, he own the ratings war as well, just like he does every single week. He wants to show and explain how ratings work. It’s great to have the overall win in viewers, but the most important thing is the 18-49 demographic, and he has never ever been beaten in that demo. He’s the King of the Ratings, man – the Champion of the Demo. He is the Demo-God.

Like he said, it was great to be in the ring with OC, and everyone is saying the same thing – we loved that match, Orange looked like a star just being in the ring with Jericho. This is true. He knows what the people want, he understands drawing money. He’ll say this: Orange Cassidy wants a rematch; the Network want a rematch, all the advertisers want a rematch. Everyone wants one. We’re not getting one, though. Orange had his chance. He did good, but not good enough.

The crowd says Jericho is scared.

Jericho doesn’t care. He pours out some OJ. One for him and one for his dead career.

Orange’s music hits. He comes out through the seats. He stops far enough away and gives Jericho a little stare down.

Jericho tells the crowd to shut up. Jericho says he’s lazy, has a bad attitude, is a sloth, entitled, and tells OC to get the hell out of his arena.

Orange raises his hand nd gives Jericho the thumbs down. Jericho asks wht he’s going to do! Orange juices falls from the sky!!!! Ortiz oversells the shit out of this. JERICHO says this jacket costs $7,000. He asks for a towel.

The towel is Orange Cassidy! Hahaha. I want one.

Jurassic Express is backstage, and Jungle Boy is laughing. SO is Marko, and wonders who stands there to get doused. Lucha tells them to stop laughing, but after 65 million years, a dino finally has a chance to wrestle The Elite, and there’s nothing funny about that.

Jericho is on commentary, and he is PISSED. He heard Lucha Express, and calls them morons then tells them all to wait and see what will happen to all of them.