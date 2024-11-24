Join 411’s Live AEW Full Gear Coverage

Good evening, friends! Theo Sambus checking in for tonight’s live coverage of AEW Full Gear – how are you all doing folks? It’s been a slow-burn build towards the PPV, but they’ve really hit their stride on some of the bigger angles, with the Orange Cassidy/Jon Moxley feud hitting a great peak on the Dynamite go-home show this past week. In the past I haven’t really bought into Cassidy’s ‘superman endurance’ but it felt warranted in the closing moments of Dynamite, giving that extra oomph towards tonight’s main event.

On paper, it looks like we’re going to be dining well once again – Takeshita vs Ricochet is bound to blow the roof off, Ospreay/Fletcher will no doubt pull out all of the stops, and I’d expect MJF vs Roderick Strong to deliver the goods. What’s primarily on your radar tonight? Sound off in the comments!

Location: Newark, NJ

Venue: Prudential Center

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard (Zero Hour), Nigel McGuinness (Main PPV)



Zero Hour: Deonna Purrazzo (w/ Taya Valkyrie) vs Anna Jay

Flipping neckbreaker from Anna gets a 2. Taya gets involved and grabs the leg as Anna tries to climb the turnbuckle. Purrazzo takes control with a short-arm lariat and gets a 2 count. Pump kick connects and a flatliner, but Anna reverses a submission into a pin attempt for 2. Flying elbows from Jay, heel kick in the corner and an Iconoclasm connects for 2. Side Russian legsweep from Deonna, Fujiwara armbar attempt, but Anna reaches the ropes. Hanging neckbreaker over the middle rope from Anna, but Taya is right there and spears her. Referee Mike Posey evidently saw it and ejects Taya, happy for the match to continue I guess. Armbar cranked on by Deonna, but Anna rolls into a cover, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Anna Jay

Time: 7:22

Rating: **1/2 – Fine stuff from these women, and good to see Deonna back on our screens as she’s been rather sidelined on AEW TV as of late.

*Lexy Nair is with Billie Starkz backstage! Billie will be competing for a spot at Wrestle Dynasty, but here comes Red Velvet to ruin the parade, she’ll be in the match too. Here comes Leyla Hirsch…and Athena, as they’ll both be in the qualifying four-way too. Athena gloats that she’s beaten all of them.

*Lexy Nair is now with QT Marshall, asking if he’s going to lay out Big Boom AJ tonight. Marshall runs down New Jersey, despite being from here, and promises that he will be the one to bring the boom.

Zero Hour: Dante Martin vs The Beast Mortos vs Komander vs Buddy Matthews

Buddy and Mortos try to face off, but the smaller guys interfere while they’re distracted. Mortos overpowers both Komander and Dante with a test of strength, until Komander assists Dante with a boost on a moonsault. Dante helps Komander with a crossbody too. Buddy brings Komander to the top rope but gets tossed outside. Tijeras on Mortos from Martin, thrust kick as well, but Buddy kicks him to the floor. Mortos with a tornillo to take out Martin on the outside! Matthews meets them with a dive too…and here comes Komander with the Salute the Spaceman rope walk dive. He misses the rope walk SSP though, but nails a hurracanrana on Mortos. Tilt-a-whirl lungblower by Mortos on Komander, and a Samoan Drop on Martin – Mortos is going wild! Matthews catches him with a draping DDT. Matthews lawn darts Komander into Martin, and follows up with a jackhammer for 2, broken up by Mortos.

Rising knee in the corner, Matthews shoves Komander to the floor. Pump handle reversed into a pinning combo by Martin. Nice pin on Komander gets a 2. Meteora on Martin, Komander with a satellite DDT on Matthews, but Mortos meets him with the slingblade crucifix bomb!! Mortos headbutts Matthews, tiger feint sweep to Mortos by Komander and a reverse hurracanrana. Dante tries to pin Mortos, but Buddy Matthews comes in with a curb stomp and steals the pin for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Buddy Matthews

Time: 10:33

Rating: ***1/4 – Fun as hell and a great selling point for the PPV. Matthews was over with the crowd, we’ve got to give him more of a spotlight, ASAP.

Zero Hour: Big Boom AJ w/ Big Justice From Costco Guys vs QT Marshall

I am NOT a Costco Guys fan, but I saw a great Reddit thread earlier from a NJ indy worker, extolling the virtues of AJ and how much of a nice guy he is. On guest commentary for this match is Paul Wight…and the timekeeper is the Rizzler. I literally have no idea what this is going to be like, I can’t even manage to set expectations.

Snapmare takeover from Marshall and he instantly gloats about outclassing AJ. AJ responds with a fireman’s carry takeover. Powerslam by AJ gets 2, and the crowd is into it. Back body drop and a lariat sends Marshall to the floor. AJ heads out after him and gets into it with Marshall’s security detail, allowing QT to make the dive…but AJ ducks, and Marshall wipes out the security guards with a tope con hilo. Back in the ring, a Marshall DDT potentially spells DOOM for AJ. Belly to belly from AJ creates some space however. QT walks into some lariats and a spinebuster, and AJ seems blown up. He heads to the top though and hits a diving…fist? Running powerslam connects, 1, 2, no. Handspring enziguri from Marshall, followed by a cutter! 1, 2, no. QT heads out of the ring to go over to the Rizzler, but Paul Wight gets up from the desk and gets in his face.

Marshall to the top rope, cut off by AJ. Superplex by Big Boom. He looks for a powerbomb but here comes Aaron Solow. The distraction allows QT to hit a pump kick. But here comes Big Justice with a SPEAR! PowerBOOM connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Big Boom AJ

Time: 11:46

Rating: ** – The crowd were pretty hot for it which made it a lot more watchable than it might have been. I don’t know if this brings new eyes to the product, but it’s harmless fun, and Marshall is a fine choice to take the fall here.

*Mercedes Mone and Kamille are WALKING backstage. Mone says this past month has been embarrassing, and Kamille’s actions have been pathetic. Kamille briefly gets in the face of Mone, but Mone reminds her of what she’s done in the business. Tonight, Kamille can watch the match from catering instead, and she can watch how a real woman gets the job done.

[AEW Tag Team Championships] Private Party (c) vs The Outrunners vs Kings Of The Black Throne vs The Acclaimed

Live version of the Kings of the Black Throne theme as Brody and Black are played to the ring by the band, good stuff. Caster isn’t a fan, making a reference to it in his rap. Caster says “Everybody loves the best wrestler alive” and then throws the mic at Bowens. Caster also fails to scissor Bowens as more dissension is teased.

First pinfall/submission to a finish, so the champs don’t have to be pinned to lose the titles. Black and Quen start this out with some armwork from Black. Black sits in front of Quen but Quen demands he gets up. Stalemate from both men, Black misses The End as Quen ducks out of it. Black is backed into the corner, and Bowens tags himself in. Zay in too, receives a Fameasser. Caster is flexing to the crowd and misses Bowens’ call for a tag. Magnum in and the Outrunners get a little double teaming in on Zay. Body slam and a pose off! Floyd takes on all comers, sends Black to the outside and flexes again…but Brody is right behind him. Floyd hulks up and absorbs some chops…and runs right into a HUGE lariat. Brody sends Turbo into the corner of the barricade, and then works over Bowens along with Black. Superplex/double stomp combo connects, and Black hits the triangle moonsault to the outside.

Zay in, gets his legs swept out from under him, and a senton by Brody connects. Acclaimed and Outrunners all target King and Black now, and with Black sent to the outside, EVERYONE piles on Brody. Scissor me timbers! Bowens wants to scissor with Floyd, but Caster takes out Floyd, boo! Bowens suplexes Floyd, walks into a lungblower from Zay. Quen enziguris Magnum as Private Party ascend opposite buckles. Stereo 450s on the Outrunners, 1, 2, no! Back elbows from the Outrunners connect…SUNNAVABITCH ELBOW! Total Recall is avoided though and Bowens runs into a Boss Man Slam from King. Canonball/running boot combo from the Kings, again in the opposite corner but Caster takes Black out on the apron. Total Recall on Brody King!! 1, 2, no, broken up by the Accclaimed. Springboard dropkick takes out Black. Bowens and Caster tag themselves in and are both legal. Caster drops to the mat and asks Bowens to pin him, which he obliges, but Zay comes in with a swanton to break it up. Roaring elbow from Bowens! Crucifix from Bowens, but Caster tagged himself in again so Bowens isn’t legal. The Arrival, but the Mic Drop is interrupted. Gin and Juice on Caster! 1, 2, 3.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: Private Party

Time: 13:29

Rating: ***1/2 – Fast-paced action from the get-go, and the story of Caster being a dick and causing friction within the Acclaimed was a nice little throughline to create some added drama and intrigue.

*Lexy Nair interviews Orange Cassidy backstage. The Death Riders sent him a message on Wednesday, but tonight they send a message back, AEW sends a message back. It started with Private Party just then, who equally started 5 years ago here. AEW means everything to them, as it does for OC, and all these fans here. None of this exists without AEW. Tonight, OC shows that AEW doesn’t need Jon Moxley. He will become the new AEW World Champion.

MJF vs Roderick Strong

MJF spills to the floor as the bell rings and grabs a mic. He says people like Strong because he’s white trash just like them. While MJF is out shooting movies, Strong’s mama is shooting his dad. Yikes. Strong fires up on him and chops him all over the ringside area. MJF gets the fingers of Strong INSIDE the turnbuckle and wrenches back. Doctor bomb on the apron! MJF continues to work the arm, stomping on the hand and then whipping him shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Half nelson backbreaker from Strong evens things up, but Strong’s hand is already in bad shape. Leaping leg lariat and a running sick kick connect, before Strong gets MJF on the shoulders and launches him into the buckles. Olympic slam, 1, 2, no.

Divorce court from MJF as Strong struggles to the apron now. Heatseeker attempt is shrugged off, Strong sends MJF to the floor and comes back with a basement dropkick, before whipping him into the barricade and delivering a back suplex across it. Mule kick from MJF in the corner, and he mocks Cole with an “MJF Bay Bay!” but Strong pulls him off the middle rope into a spinning backbreaker. Diving double stomp to the outstretched arm of Strong, followed by the hammerlock DDT into a cover, 1, 2, no! Eye poke by MJF, but Strong hits a dropkick and locks in a Texas Cloverleaf. He can’t clasp his hands together and has to relinquish the hold. Right hand from MJF which Strong appeared to be waiting for. Forearm smash by Strong, MJF headbutts the arm, but Strong with the End of Heartache! 1, 2, MJF gets the foot on the ropes.

MJF bails to the floor, Strong brings him back inside, but it allows MJF time to roll him up for 2. Strong with a torture rack backbreaker! Stomach breaker to follow and the sick kick connects once more. End of Heartache attempt again but MJF reverses and hits a brainbuster, leaving both men down and out on the canvas. MJF rolls over into the Salt of the Earth and Strong has to tap.

Winner: Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Time: 13:35

Rating: ***1/2 – MJF is a master at limb work, and this was no different, working over the arm of Strong in the opening moments in order to soften him up for the Salt of the Earth. Smart stuff here.

MJF grabs a steel chair after the match, and traps Strong’s arm in it, before hitting a running stomp! YOU KNOW IT’S ALL ABOUT THE BOOM! Adam Cole is here but it’s too late. MJF hightails it into the crowd while the Undisputed Kingdom and Kyle O’Reilly tend to Strong. O’Reilly shoves Cole, livid at the situation. Taven and Bennett offer to help Cole up, but Cole indicates it’s fine.

[AEW TBS Championship] Mercedes Mone (c) vs Kris Statlander

I don’t think I’m alone in being severely underwhelmed by Mone’s offerings in AEW so far, but Statlander performs very well on PPV so this could turn things around for Mercedes.

Statlander with a double choke lift, tossing Mone into the corner. Mone grounds Statlander with some mounted punches, goes for a suplex but can’t lift her. Statlander hoists Mercedes onto her shoulders and delivers a gorilla press slam. Flipping senton, moonsault press, 1, 2, no. Mercedes heads to the floor for a breather. Statlander looks to suplex Mone to the outside, but Mone puts the brakes on. Hurracanrana on the apron, sending Statlander to the floor. Meteora off the apron, and now Mercedes looks like she’ll happily take the countout win. Stat sits by the steel steps, and Mone runs in for a Meteora into the steps! Back in the ring, more double knees in the corner, cover for 2.

One more running Meteora, 1, 2, no. Mone with a middle rope Meteora, we’re up to 5 now? Neckbreaker to escape a powerbomb from the champion gets a 2. Sunset flip bomb into the corner, ANOTHER running Meteora, and another 2 count. Straitjacket submission applied, Mercedes tries a tornado DDT but Statlander throws her off. Mone goes for ANOTHER frickin Meteora but Statlander caught her and delivers a buckle bomb. Running uppercut and a knee lift from Statlander, followed by a wheelbarrow German! 1, 2, Mone gets the foot on the ropes. Crucifix bomb into a cover from Mone, 1, 2, no. Bank Statement applied! But Statlander rolls over. Mone on her shoulders, they reverse each other until Mone gets a backstabber. 1, 2, no. Another diving Meteora connects for Mone but just gets a 2. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and a discus lariat get a 2 for Statlander. She lifts Mone into an inside hook but Mone rolls through. Statlander rolls through that one and hits the Staturday Night Fever! 1, 2, no! Stat looks for something in the corner but a spike DDT from Mercedes counters. Three Amigos, and now Mone heads to the top rope…frog splash but Statlander is up and she catches her, F5!! 1, 2, NOOO! Damn good nearfall.

Statlander heads to the top rope, 450 splash misses! Mone instantly goes after the knee like a shark smelling blood. Mone up top, frog splash onto the knee! 1, 2, NO, Stat kicks out. Backstabber delivered twice, followed by the Mone Maker, 1, 2, STATLANDER GETS THE ARM UP. Mone slaps Statlander, goes for a backslide, but Statlander gets one of her own. Mahistral cradle denied…Statlander gets Mone on her shoulders! Electric Chair facedrop! She tries for the Staturday Night Fever but Mone attacks the knee while upside down! Momentum carries her into a pinning position, 1, 2, 3!

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

Time: 19:23

Rating: **** – Well damn, this was MUCH better stuff from Mone than what we’ve seen in recent months, although what was up with Mercedes SPAMMING the Meteoras? I get they went with the ‘went to the well one too many times’ trope, but that was overkill. Outside of that though, this was a great offering which kept building and building. The kind of match where both women come out of it looking tremendous. The finish was a bit of a damp squib but not enough to take away from the match itself. Statlander really solidifying herself as easily one of the best in the division.

Jay White vs Hangman Adam Page

White builds early momentum with repeated chops, but Page delivers an overhead belly to belly suplex to dump White to the floor. He whips the leg/ankle of White across the ring apron, and then smashes it into the ringpost. Elbow drop to the ankle, Page starts punching it before delivering a leg DDT. Belly to back suplex, White kicks out before 1. Hangman stands on the ankle of White, bending it to the side. White tries to target Hangman’s legs in response, before nailing a snap DDT for 2.

Fallaway slam into the buckles, with White’s ankle hitting the corner posts for added damage. Page sets him up on the top rope, biting the forehead…fallaway slam from the top, 1, 2, no. White manages to capitalize by whipping the leg of Page into the ringpost. He takes Page to the top rope for a superplex and nails it. 1, 2, no. Hangman boots him away and White tries a suplex but the ankle bothers him, giving Page a chance to fire off a chopblock to the leg. White does the same to Page in return. Both men are struggling on one leg now as they trade strikes. Page goes for a lariat but White uses the momentum and follows through with a beautiful snap flatliner. Uranage attempt denied, Page with a Ligerbomb! 1, 2, no. They work to the apron, where Page looks for the Dead Eye. HALF NELSON SUPLEX on the apron from White! And another one on the floor, good Lord. White returns to the ring to break the count. They both head up onto the ramp, where White attempts a kneebreaker but Page counters and tosses him into the barricade. Page traps the ankle of White between the barricades and stomps it. Ankle lock! They’re on the outside so referee Paul Turner shouts at him to get him back in the ring. White claws his way towards the ring, but Page pulls him back at 9. White still makes it in, somehow.Page looks for the Buckshot but Jay catches him, uranage? No, Page gets the ankle lock again, and stomps the head for added measure.

White gets Page on the apron and hits a dragon screw in the ropes. Uranage finally connects, 1, 2, no. Jay is thinking Bladerunner, but Hangman rolls him through into the ankle lock again…but now it’s White who reverses into an inverted figure four. Hangman inches his way to the ropes and makes it, forcing White to break the hold. Page stomps the ankle, but White grabs the leg and hits another dragon screw. DEAD EYE out of nowhere. And AGAIN! 1,2, NO!

Page skins the cat out to the apron for the Buckshot, countered into a Bladerunner, no reversed again. Another reversal of the Buckshot, and White catches him with the Bladerunner! 1, 2, 3! 5 career victories for White over Hangman.

Winner: Jay White

Time: 19:52

Rating: **** – Some complained about this being on consecutive PPVs, but these guys always deliver. The legwork was tremendous, and all the counter wrestling was insanely well pulled off. I don’t think I’d get bored of this combination.

Page attacks White as he exits up the ramp as this clearly isn’t over between them. Christopher Daniels comes out to remonstrate with Hangman, but Hangman DECKS him with a right hand!