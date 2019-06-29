wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live AEW Fyter Fest Coverage
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review.
SCU vs. Best Friends vs. Private Party (Kassidy & Quen): Trent and Kassidy begin as Trent hits a shoulder tackle. Chuck tags in and he hits a shoulder tackle. Kaz tags himself in and Quen joins him. They lock up and work into counters until Kaz hits a lariat. Sky tags in and the back breaker follows. Trent tags himself in and locks up with Sky. Kaz joins in and double teams follow as they isolate Trent. Trent fights back with chops, Quen tags himself in and hits a high cross. Trouble in paradise follows and Private Party work double teams. Chuck in and Quen hits a tornado DDT as Kassidy hits a dive. SCU & Best Friends now attack, and suplex Kassidy on the floor. Kaz follows with a DDT on Quen. Best friends isolate Kassidy, but SCU attacks. Best Friends clear the ring and hug. The lawn dart cutter connects for 2 on Kassidy. Trent follows with chops, tags in Chuck and he hits the suplex for 2. The northern lights also gets 2. Chuck back in and the dropkick follows for 2.He grounds the action, but Kassidy fires back and eats soul food. He manages to cutoff Chuck, but Trent cuts off the tag. Kassidy fights for a tag, sand Kaz is in and runs with dropkicks and a slingshot cutter. Chuck hits sliced bread, Sky hits a cutter, and Trent hits a tornado DDT. Kaz fights him off, Quen tags in and hits a shooting star press for 2. Private Party looks for double teams but Chuck suplexes them together and SCU makes the save. Kassidy fires back, but SCU hit double teams and pickup a near fall. Kaz up top and Chuck cuts him off, Kassidy counters doomsday and dumps Sky. He back flips out of a super German from Trent, it breaks down and the crowd goes nuts. Sky follows with strikes, but gets dumped. Chuck dumps Quen and hits a knee strike, Trent follows with one and strong zero finishes Kassidy. Best Friends defeated Private Party & SCU @ 16:05 via pin
– Dark Order cuts a promo on the video screen and they are coming for the Best Friends. They the minions arrive. Lights out and they disappear.
– The Bucks joke about bleeding money and not getting private jets as they film “a documentary.” They only got cheese sandwiches and a pool party, but got none of that. Kenny meets with them and says they will have new gear tonight. Kenny blew half the budget on it and they cannot afford half the models now.
– Leva Bates arrives and shushes the crowd, because she’s a librarian. Peter Avalon, the other librarian is also there. He decapitates a mannequin as Bates talks about the gamers in attendance and puts over reading. This librarian shit is dying a death. She rambles on as Avalon repeats her.
Allie vs. Leva Bates: Allie is apparently replacing Kylie Ray with no explanation. Bates shushes her, and avoids the lock up. Allie cuts her off and attacks her shushing hand. Brandi is watching on backstage, she faces Allie in two weeks. Bates now attacks with kicks, strikes, and Allie cuts her off with a high cross and cradles her for 2. Avalon distracts Allie, and Bates dropkicks her to the floor. Bates follows, rolls her back in and lays the boots to Allie. The fisherman’s suplex follows, and the northern lights gets 2. Allie then cradles her for 2. Bates fires back with strikes, and rolls into a rings of Saturn. Allie escapes an fires back with chops until Bate shits a dropkick and double knees connects for 2. Allie hits a desperation neck beaker, follows with strikes and lights up Bates. Corner elbows follow and then the sliding D connects for 2. Bates counters back, hits a rough looking back stabber and pedigree for 2. Avalon gives Bates a book, but Allie takes it and superkicks bates for the win. Allie defeated Leva Bates @ 8:55 via pin
