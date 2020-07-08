Join 411’s Live AEW Fyter Fest (Night Two) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

Night Two of Fyter Fest, and if Orange Cassidy doesn’t somehow win every title on the show, including the women’s, we riot!

Night Two starts with Private Party’s tag team title match!



Match 1: AEW Tag Team Championship Match

Private Party vs Kenny Omega and Page

Quen and Omega to start. Omega works the left arm. Quen with a leg scissors. Takedown. Both men up. Lockup and a side headlock from Omega. Hammer lock from behind by Quen, reversed, drop toe hold off the ropes from Quen. Standing shooting star into the knees of Omega! Omega kicks and tags in Page. Page knocks Kassidy off the apron. Chop to Quen. Omega in to chop as well. They go back and forth, trading attacks to Quen’s torso. Page lifts Queen with a pumphandle into a fallaway slam pin for 1..2…NO!!! Page drags Quen to the corner and tags in Omega. Quen blocks a driver, drops Omega, attacks the head, then tags in Kassidy. Double team, but Omega sends Quen to the apron, Kassidy bounces off, Silly String! Hangman on the outside grabs Quen and powerbombs him into the crowd!!! Baseball slide from Kassidy sends him over the barricade!! Page struggles to get up. Kassidy in the ring. Springboard, front flip, into a cannonball onto everyone outside!!! Omega on the mat. He tries for a senton, but Kassidy eats knees!!!! Snap German from Omega!!! In comes Quen, Full Nelson, Quen escapes. Pele kick! Hangman in! Huge clothesline! Private Party in the corner. Splash from Page, another one from Omega. He sends Quen into a discus, German! Double Spanish Fly out of nowhere from Private Party, and Kassidy covers for 1…2..NO!!! Kassidy with a forearm to Omega. Omega gets one, Kassidy replies with one. Right hand from each. Kassidy gets the face flurry, attacking head and body. He hits the ropes, Omega with a chop. He hits the ropes, Kassidy with a slingblade into a back breaker for 1..2..NO!!! Both of private Party in the ring. Omega is fighting both off, but Kassidy blocks a boot and gets an Enziguri. Kassidy whips Omega, reversed into a Firemans. Rolling senton into a toss from Omega to Quen. Page with a tag. He lifts Quen and powerbombs him onto Kassidy! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Quen floats over Page, shoves him into a kick from Kasiy, right from Quen, right from Kassidy on the apron. High kick from Quen. Kassidy with a moonsault off the apron onto Omega!

Quen to the top rope! He flies for a 450, lands on his feet, Page on the apron. Kick to Quen. Page springboards, but Kassidy in to flaot him back over, preventuing the Buck Shot. Kassidy with a rolling tornado DDT onto the ramp! Quen back to the top rope! Shooting Star Press. Pin for 1…2….Omega flies through the ropes to shove Quen off!

They sit Page up on the corner, looking for Gin and Juice. V-Trigger out of nowhere to Kassidy!! Liger Bomb off the corner from Page!!! LAST CALL from Omega and Page!