Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my friends! Lee Sanders is back with you all on this fantastic Friday as we are heading into a very busy weekend for wrestling fans! The action continues on with this weeks edition of AEW Rampage. It has been a big week for AEW and its fans as AEW finally announced a new deal with Warner Brothers Discovery. This deal is a huge win for everybody but a loss at the same time. Per a recent report from Dave Meltzer of WON, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, come January 2025, AEW Rampage will be no more. AEW instead will shop around a new show to another network. If those reports are true, it has been one helluva ride! All we can do here is continue to smile and keep on covering the remaining episodes.

Besides some of the great wrestling action that’s gonna be happening this weekend, including WWE Bad Blood this Saturday at 6pm ET, I’m also excited to see Joker 2 and find out once and for all if the movie is as bad as a lot of folks are making it out to be. Lots of mixed reactions so far. Speaking of mixed reactions, same goes for the series finale of Power Book II: Ghost. I talk a lot about it in my review of the episode. You can watch it down below.



Let’s talk Rampage!!!

Venue: Petersen Events Center

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Commentators: Matt Menard, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

MATCH 1: The Elite (Jack Perry & The Young Bucks) vs. Private Party (Zay & Quen) and Katsuyori Shibata

Perry and Shibata to open things up. Shibata drags Perry down to the mat as Perry manages to escape a pinning attempt. Shibata tries for a submission attempt as Perry’s foot hits the bottom rope for the break. Perry manages to run out the ring as Nick hits a blind tag. Numbers game applied on Shibata as the action gets back on the ring. Quen tagged as he hits a hurricana before Zay gets in for some double team action. Zay goes for the cover as Perry breaks it up. Shibata hits a bicycle kick on Perry that sends him crashing to the floor. Zay ascends to the ropes for a series of right hands on Matt Jackson. Meanwhile, Stokley Hathaway is watching backstage from a monitor. Action is outside the ring amongst all men but soon gets back inside the squared circle. Nick hits a senton on Zay while Perry hits a ddt on Quen as we head into commercials. Our opening contest continues as Bucks are double teaming Zay. He fights of Perry as he tries to tag Shibata. Perry yanks Shibata off the apron by his ankles as Matt hits Zay with a running knee strike! Cover and it is a kickout! Perry tagged as he tries for a powerbomb but Zay uses the momentum to send him into the corner. Zay is finally putting it together as he tags Quen! Quen comes in hot as he hits a double huricarana on the Bucks. A flying moonsault follows, and a big crossbody back in the ring. It is another near fall as he climbs to the top. Perry sweeps the leg as Nick Jackson hits a falcon arrow for a kickout! Perry tagged as he misses a clothesline as Quen lands a high kick to tag Shibata! Perry hits a dropkick as Shibata comes back with a kick of his own. Shibata sends Quen to clothesline to Perry. Lateral press made after the trio gang up on Perry and it is another kickout. Stereo kick for everyone by The Elite as Bucks hit a nice powerbomb/leg drop combo for another near fall. Zay hits Perry with the destroyer! Gin & juice follows as it is broken up by Elite! Matthew hits a double Northen suplex as the BTE trigger is applied. They were thinking TK driver as Quen rolls up Nick for the victory amongst the chaos! Great match!

Winner: Private Party and Shibata (14 minutes)

Rating:***

Damn good opener! Loved it!

In a backstage segment, Kris Statlander is talking to Renee Paquette about what the future holds for her and her career going forward in AEW. Statlander talks about how she wants to get back to basics and fly solo again. At the same time, Statlander feels that she needs to do a throwback to how powerful and strong while being dominant she used to be early in her career. Kamille overhears this and comes up to her face sarcastically challenging, just how strong Statlander thinks she really is as she at the idea of her being strong. Kamille shoulder bumps her as Mercedes Mone follows while laughing in Statlander‘s face. Well this program should be interesting! Back from another commercial break as Renee is talking with Harley Cameron and tries to get an update on Saraya. Harley has no comment as she’s focused on her match coming up against Queen Amanita.

MATCH 2: Kamille vs Zoey Lynn aka Victim no. 901

Spear…spinning modified version of the inverted spinning ddt later, and this one is over.

Winner: Kamille (20 seconds)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!

Backstage segment, Renee is with Anna Jay who reminiscing about Will Osprey complementing her on her entering return from last week. She appreciates the fact that will went out of his way to put her over while mentioning that if he notices her work, so does the rest of the women’s locker room. Anna continues to put the rest of the women’s division on notice that she’s back and she’s back on a mission and that’s to be on top.

Skye Blue and Taya Valkyrie are in an extremely dark room that is poorly well lit as you can’t really make out who they are unless you are pretty close to your television. They are talking about how they expect to get respect and those who do not give them respect Will get beaten up. Okay then!

MATCH 3: Queen Aminata vs Harley Cameron

Cameron with a knee strike to the midsection. Harley hits a swing and a miss as Aminata takes her down to the canvas. Harley hits a reach around wrist lock before the queen reverses it while rubbing her booty on Cameron‘s back! Cameron say to the midsection followed by a enziguri. Aminata connects with a kick to the neck, followed by a kick to the head as we head into another set of commercials.

We are back as Harley is taking the fight to the queen. Harley comes off the ropes and hits a running knee strike as she goes for a cover. The queen is able to break free as our match continues. Charges and is sent over the rope as Harley, a kick followed by an ax kick to the back. Harley tries for a punt kick, but the queen stops it and sweeps her legs so hard that Harley lands face first wanted to the apron. Harley sends her back in the ring as the queen hits a double handed trap, followed by a nice lariat for a cover and kick out. The queen is putting up one hell of a fight as she misses a running kick into the corner. Harley hits her with a couple of shots to the midsection by using her shoulder. The queen elevates over Harley as Harley tries for a cross body, but the queen catches her from the ropes. Harley manages to get in for kick out. Harley comes off the ropes next as Aminata intercepts and sets her up for a back knee breaker, followed by a big head butt to the face that ends this one! Queen’s crown for the win!

Winner: Queen Aminata (10 minutes)

Rating:***

Great match and great effort by both women. Can the Queen pin me like that please? Mercy!

Post match, Serena Deeb attacks Aminata from behind as she had a stretch muffler on the queen before Britt Baker comes out for the save, steel chair in hand and all!