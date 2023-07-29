Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Good Friday 411MANIACS! Lee Sanders here! Hope you all been doing your best to stay hydrated as cool as the heatwave has been strong this week in North America, especially on the east coast. Be sure to check up on your fellow neighbor, elderly, and pets during these hot days of summer. Hey we got ourselves another edition of RAMPAGE upon us. The episode will set the tone for Saturday’s Collision as FTR will defend their AEW tag titles against MJF and Adam Cole. How do you all see that playing out as far as the backstabbing goes? Sound off!

Before I go any further I want to extend condolences and give my thoughts to the friends, family, and colleagues of singer Sinéad O’Connor who passed away this week unexpectedly at the age of fifty-six. A very underrated singer that left a great body of work and didn’t care about her career when it came to speaking on things she felt passionate about. She was known for a little tune you probably heard of titled Nothing Compares 2 U which was written by the late Rock & Roll hall of famer, Prince. Somewhere I’d like to believe she’s getting the grand tour from him and Chris Cornell. Rest well Sinéad O’Connor, rest well!

Commentators: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

Venue: MVP Arena

City: Albany, NY

MATCH 1: Tag Team Eliminator Battle Royal (Yes another Battle Royal)

Participants: Big Bill and Brian Cage vs Matt and Jeff Hardy vs Butcher and Blade vs Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy vs Angelo Parked and Matt Menard vs Satnam Sighn and Jay Lethal vs Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels vs Luther and Serpentico

Eliminations in Order: Luther, Serpentico, Kassidy, Sydal, Parker, Page, Lethal, Menard, Daniels, Matt Hardy, Sighn, Jeff Hardy. Final two tag teams remaining is Big Bill and Brian Cage vs Butcher and Blade as all four men slug it out with one another. Blade and Bill have a meeting of the minds as Bill tried to go for a chokeslam. Blade escapes it as he connects with a cutter! Butcher immediately follows up with a clothesline to level Bill. They try to toss him over the ropes when Cage comes in for the save. Cage with a ripcord-elbow strike on Blade, followed by the flatliner on Butcher. Cage misses a lariat as Butcher and Blade capitalizes before Bill takes them both out with double clotheslines. High boot to the face of Butcher as Blade is eliminated after getting a clothesline/powerbomb combo. Man I love that move from those guys! Butcher with a backbreaker on Cage after taking advantage of a few miscues from Cage and Bill. An assisted chokeslam from Cage helps Bill as Butcher gets clotheslined out of the ring for the victory.

Winner:Butcher and Blade (13:00)

Rating: **

Was really expecting for Hardy Boys to win as now I can’t help but wonder what exactly the future holds for Jeff now that he’s back with AEW in the United States. I don’t mind Bill and Cage winning as they’ve become somewhat of an overnight sensation honestly.

Video package shown of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven going over their history of ROH as they are now back in it thanks to Tony Khan. Pretty decent video package.

MATCH 2: Komander vs Kip Sabian

Where the heck has Kip been? Most importantly, hello Penelope Ford! Anyway, nice lockup to begin this one as Kip quickly takes him down. Kip has the left arm of Komander in a weird lock as he begins showboating. Komander reverses it and gives him the same treatment of showboating. Komander with a couple of nice armdrags, over the back of Kip, and a dropkick as Kip races to the outside. Komander goes over the top rope to come crashing down on Kip as we head into a set of ad breaks.