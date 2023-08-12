Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy TGIF everyone! Lee Sanders with you all on this lovely Friday as this week has brought cooler temperatures here on the east coast. AEW All Out is just a few weeks away the card is finally starting to take shape. Tonight’s AEW RAMPAGE action sees an AEW International Championship Match as Orange Cassidy defends against Johnny TV. Meanwhile, Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage. Elsewhere, Skye Blue vs. Saraya for a chance to compete in a Fatal-4-Way for the AEW Women’s title at ALL OUT. Finally, the ROH Tag Team champions Aussie Open are in action. Let’s jump right into the action!

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

Venue: Nationwide Arena

Location: Columbus, OH

MATCH 1: Darby Allin vs Brian Cage

Our first match opens up hot with Darby delivering a John Woo style dropkick onto Cage to send him retreating to the outside. Darby with an overhead crossbody from the ropes. Darby tries to go for a dive from in-between the ropes as Cage swats him off with a shoulder tackle. Cage follows up by sending Darby flying into the barricades, followed by a nice toss into the ring. Cage with a delayed back suplex now as he busts out a few muscle poses. Darby now taking a series of chops and a strong toss across the ring. Darby tries biting Cage’s hand as he gets slugged in the face to send him rolling out the ring! Cage misses a tackle as he’s sent into the steel steps as this gives Darby the opening he needs to jump on the big man’s back. Cage sends himself and Darby crashing through a table as Cage continues his onslaught of Darby. Allin sent spine first onto the apron as the action is back inside the ring. This is a one-man ass kicking contest so far! We’re back as Cage tries charging at Allin but gets a boot to the face for his efforts. Darby with a tornado scorpion death-drop, and a double foot stomp, followed by a stunner as Cage catches him for a series of powerbombs! Seemed like Darby was maybe looking for a code red but it backfired. Allin manages to take his belt off to swept the legs of Cage. This gives the young daredevil a chance to do the coffin drop to send Cage outside briefly. Darby finally gets code red for a near fall. Darby climbs to the top as Prince Na Na helps with a distraction. This helps Cage pick up Darby and setup an F5 toss for a near fall! Cage with a chop as he’s headed up to the top to put Darby on his shoulders. Darby counters it as we see a series of counters that results in Darby getting a rollup victory on Cage!

Winner:Darby Allin (13 minutes)

Rating: **

Darby was getting his behind handed to him for most of this match and we got a rollup victory. Ehh…

Post-match Luchasaurus comes in and chokeslams Darby from out of nowhere. Loved seeing the little kid crying over this spot!

Eddie Kingston gives us an update on him competing in NJPW’s G1 as he talks about wanting to defend his Strong Openweight Championship anywhere, including in AEW or ROH.

MATCH 2: Orange Cassidy vs Johnny TV

(Ongoing)