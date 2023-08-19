Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my friends! Lee Sanders back with you this Friday as the critically and infamous Wednesday Dynamite is more than 48 hours removed. Indeed, lots of complaints on that episode but that’s in the rear view mirror as tonight is AEW RAMPAGE! Solid lineup as it includes Rey Fenix vs. Komander

Hikaru Shida. Meanwhile, Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho. Loads more is going down on this episode as we’re a week from Saturday’s AEW ALL IN at Wembley Stadium! Let’s get right to the action!

Location: Nashville, TN

Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Commentators: Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Komander vs Rey Fenix

Nice series of reversals in holds to open up this match by both men. Sunset flip attempt by Fenix that’s reversed as Komander tries a pin of his own of which Fenix kicks out. It’s a very nice opening sequence of counter-wrestling. Series of leapfrogs from both men as they hit the ropes hard that sees another stalemate. Fenix looked for the hook-kick and misses as he manages to send Komander off the top rope. Komander with a nice diving huricarana, followed by a dive from over the top rope. Komander taking to the top turnbuckle to walk the ropes as he takes a swing and a miss as Cenix capitalizes with a big diving stomp! Pin attempt made as Komander kicks out. We are back after a set of commercial breaks as Komander takes down Fenix with a swinging leg scissors takedown. This move by Komander sets him up for a spiked huricarana-pin combo for a near fall. Komander picking up Fenix for the lawnblower setup. Another cover as Fenix kicks out somehow. Fenix with a cutter from out of nowhere as Komander kicks out. Fenix with a top rope walk into a punt to the head by Fenix! What a sweet spot as Fenix goes for the cover and yet somehow Komander kicks out. Komander with a crucifix bomb for a near fall. Both men now trade off roundhouse kicks as both men go down to the roaring of fans. Both men now come to their knees, exhausted as they exchange elbow strikes. Fenix with a dropkick to the chest to send Komander rolling outside the ring. Fenix takes to the sky as Komander catches him and throws him off. Komander connects with the destroyer and a shooting star press. Fenix kicks out, Fenix kicks out! I thought for sure that was going to do it folks! A 450 splash by Komander as no one is home as Fenix capitalizes with a roundhouse kick and a modified version of a falcon arrow. Komander somehow kicks out as that was extremely close of a victory for Fenix. Fenix connects with a muscle buster to finally score the victory. What a match, what a match!

Winner:Rey Fenix (15 minutes)

Rating: ****

Gawd DAMN that was good!

Rene Paquette caught up with Britt Baker to get her thoughts on possibly becoming Women’s Champion at ALL IN. Britt talks about how she was at the very first ALL IN and how she’s been the cornerstone of AEW, laying down the foundation of the division and company, brick by brick. She’s pretty confident that she’ll get the job down next weekend.

We’re back now as we get exclusive highlights of QT Marshall as he’s been competing in Triple A. Remember back in July of this year he competed in an Ambulance match. This was followed up last weekend as he won the Triple A Latin American Championship. We see footage now of Johnny TV getting out of a sweet ride to congratulate QT as he thinks his cute doggie is telling him they are the best thing on tv right now.

MATCH 2: ROH TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP-Brother Zay and Ethan Page vs Aussie Open

(Ongoing)

Aussie does not hesitate as they jump Page and Zay off the break. Referee is barely able to get control (if at all) as Zay ends up being the legal man. Zay is mauled big time by Davis and Fletcher. Zay manages to get in a hurricana on Fletcher. Zay tries to look for a cover as Davis comes in to stop him. Zay eventually gets in an enziguri to tag in Page. Ethan clotheslines Davis out the ring as Zay climbs the ropes to take to the sky to take out Aussie Open. Page with a pin attempt as it gets broken up as all four men are now inside the ring. Aussie ultimately sandwiches Zay and Page into each other by running them into each other back first as we head to our next set of ad breaks.