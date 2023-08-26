Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my dear friends, Lee Sanders back with you all on this somber Friday. What a rough week for the community as we lost two great ones in Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. This weekend marks AEW ALL IN at the Wembley Stadium but I got to admit that it is the last thing on my mind right now. Nevertheless, we’re going to somehow put a smile on your face for the next hour with tonight’s AEW RAMPAGE. On behalf of myself and everyone here at 411Mania, condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt.

Location: Lexington, KY

Arena: Rupp Arena

Commentators: Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: AEW International Championship-Orange Cassidy(c) vs Aaron Solo

Aaron with a kick to the midsection before transitioning to a headlock. Cassidy reverses it and applies a headlock of his own as we continue to see both men exchange headlock holds. Nice side lock-headlock takedown by Cassidy as Aaron counters with a pair of leg scissors for a submission hold. Cassidy escapes with an Ultimo Dragon head stance before taking Solo out with an arm drag while his hands are in his pockets. Cassidy gives chase as Harley Cameron interferes. Cassidy with his trademark kicks to her ankles as Solo pushes her out the way for the superkick. Solo swings and misses as he almost hits Harley. Cassidy takes advantage by doing a tope, before taking to the top and is tripped by Cameron. This gives Solo the opening he needs as we head into our first set of ad breaks. We are back as it’s been a back-and-fourth match so far folks. Cassidy ramming Solo’s head multiple times on the turnbuckle pad. Cassidy with a crossbody on Solo from the top rope. Cassidy tries looking for the orange punch and the beach break but no luck. We are seeing some really great chain wrestling as Cassidy plants Solo with a spinning ddt! Pin attempt made as Solo kicks out! Harley starts singing as Solo takes advantage with a spinning kick and an almost botched falcon arrow. Solo for the double stomp from the top as we tries for the pin. The champion kicks out as Harley gets in the ring and tries to deck him with her boot. Referee catches her and ejects from the ring as Solo hits Cassidy in the face with the boot. Solo with the cover as somehow Cassidy kicks out. Series of pin reversals as Solo connects with the orange punch and beach break for the win.

Winner:Orange Cassidy (15 minutes)

Rating: **

Decent opener.

Jim Ross is interviewing QT Marshall as Marshall talks about how he is not just a pro, but the pro in professional wrestling. Marshall was taught to be a good soldier, and stay in line. He gives the Triple A promotion props for believing in him and giving him the opportunities to step up and get all that he’s ever wanted. QT is irritated to find he’s not on any posters, no toys made of him as he’s looking to get the respect he feels he so rightfully deserves. Poor baby!

MATCH 2: Triple A King Latin American Championship-Gravity vs QT Marshall(c)

Gotta admit, especially with the way QT is dressed as he’s pushing Mexican colors, he’s looking like Chavo Guerrero. QT is very poorly speaking in Spanish but credit for trying as he’s inviting Gravity to leave the ring. Gravity begs to differ as he slaps him silly! Nice arm drag takedown followed by a dropkick as QT is sent outside. Gravity goes over the top rope to crash into QT, almost hurting his head and neck in the process. Gravity to the top rope as QT catches him with a right hand. QT follows up with big forearm strikes to the challenger. Gravity counters or at least tries to as QT catches him from off the apron and powerbombs him onto the side apron of the ring. We are back as QT drops Garvity to th canvas. Gravity comes back with a rollup or to for a kickout. QT out in a package destroyer as Gravity came close to becoming the new champion. Gravity with a clothesline as he tries for another air assault. QT catches him from the middle rope and sets him up for a knee to the back/face driven to canvas combo. Gravity reverses a suplex for another pin attempt as QT kicks out. Gravity now with a series of thrusts kicks as he lands a back suplex with bridge. It’s a nice pin attempt, a 21 plex attempt as QT kicks out. QT with a big lariat as he sets up Gravity for a Diamond cutter from the top rope. Gravity reverses it and is countering with a series of uppercuts. Gravity connects with a fireman’s carry! Gravity with the cover as the champion is still in this one. QT catches Gravity out of nowhere with a Diamond cutter and the dirt sheet driver to retain.