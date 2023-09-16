Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Wassup people! Lee Sanders back with you all on this lovely Friday! We’re finally experiencing Fall temperatures on the east coast side as it’s been perfect weather this week. We got a new AEW RAMPAGE this week as sees the AEW TBS Championship defended by Kris Statlander against Jade Cargill. Meanwhile, Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Kingdom. Elsewhere, Lucha Bros & The Hardys vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher & The Blade. Finally, The Acclaimed in action! Should be a pretty solid show this week.

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

Venue: Heritage Bank Center

Location: Cincinnati, OH

MATCH 1: Lucha Bros & The Hardys vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher & The Blade

Jeff Hardy tagged in as Matt addy soon gets tagged in and delivers a diving elbow from the middle rope onto But her. Jeff tagged in as he continues to work on the arm of Butcher. Blade tries getting in as he’s seen enough of the brothers tag teaming on Butcher and gets taken out by the brothers. Sonjay Xutt ends up grabbing on the ankle on Matt to give team Jarrett the advantage on offense. Lethal tagged in now as he begins mocking Penta’s dance moves while choking out Matt on the middle ropes. Jeff Jarrett tagged in as he delivers a Russian leg sweep on Matt as we head into our first set of ad breaks. We are back as Matt tries looking for a tag and gets it to Denix! Fenix with a nice step-up kick from the ropes and a cutter to Blade! Fenix follows up by running the top rope to punt both Jarrett and Lethal in their heads! Butcher sent over the ropes as Penta takes flight with a tope to crash into Jarrett and Lethal. Fenix tries to do the same thing but is steeped by Blade as the two of them are fighting by the barricades. Alex tries climbing to the top and is derailed by Sonjay as Alex clocks him over the head. Alex resumes climbing as Kip Sabian tries to interfere and gets eye poked! Alex climbs again and leaps as Satnam Sighn catches him and tosses him into the barricades. Fenix with a kick to Satnam, followed by a cork screw dive to crash into team Jarrett. Fenix and Blade in the ring as Denix connects with a driving falcon arrow for the victory.

Winner:Team Hardys (9 minutes)

Rating:***

Solid opener.

Post-match The Righteous come out to glance over Matt and Jeff Hardy after Lethal and Jarrett beat them down at the stage ramp. Elsewhere, Rene Paquette interviews Britt Baker as she wants to know what’s next for the former Womens Champion. Britt talks about how nothing has really gone her way the past few months but that’s about to change as she’s on a quest to hold the TBS and AEW Womens Championship at the same time. She’s challenging the winner between Jade and Kris in the main event for the TBS title this weekend on Collision.

We are back as it’s QTV time! The gang wonders if QT is coming back as Johnny TV assures them that he will. This QTV crew seems lost without QT it seems as we head to our second match.

MATCH 2:Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Daniels and Bennett to kick things off as they exchange holds and reversals in the opening minutes. Daniels with a couple of arm drags and a nice toe-hold as Sydal is tagged in. Sydal scoop slams Daniwlsmongo Bennett as Sydal follows up with a standing-back moonsault. Taven is tagged in as Sydal catches him with a leg scissors takedown. Daniels and Sydal with some double team action on Bennett. Daniels the legal man as Taven delivers a dropkick to send Daniels off the ropes. Bennett follows up with an elbow to the face of Daniels as we head into our next set of ad breaks. We are back as Taven catches Sydal with a Blue Thunder Bomb as Daniels breaks it up! Taven misses a moonsault on to Daniels as Sydal tags Daniels. Some combination offense by Daniels and Sydal but it’s not enough as Bennett breaks it up. Bennett with the death valley driver on Sydal. Kingdom with a lethal combination as Bennett puts Daniels over his shoulders in a sitting position as Taven kicks Daniels head off for the win!

Winner:The Kingdom (8 minutes)

Rating:***

Another solid match.

Kingdom hypes up this month being Neck Health Awareness month. It’s a pretty hilarious segment as I’ll post a video of it below when it becomes available. Meanwhile, Rene is backstage with Embassy Mogul as Prince Nana is upset with Young Bucks sticking their noses in their business. Gates of Agony and Brian Cage will be facing the Hung Bucks and Hangman at Grand Slam. Yes, Hung Bucks folks as that was said by Swerve Strickland.

MATCH 3: The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs Outrunners and Peter Avalon

And a leg drop, famasser, and mic drop later on Avalon, and it’s over!

Winner:The Acclaimed (2 minutes)

Rating:NR

Sqaush…Squash…SQUASH!

Dark Order comes out crying for a shot at the Trios titles because gosh darn it they deserve it! A singles match is proposed for Collision as Anthony Bowens offers to face whoever after a game of rock, paper, scissors fails between him, Billy Gunn, and Caster. We head into our nest set of ad breaks. Side note, the new Aquaman 2 trailer looks meh. What say you folks?

MATCH 4: Aussie Open vs Damian Chambers & Lord Crewe

If you blinked, you missed it as Chambers and Lord get a sandwich back bomb, clotheslines, and the Coriolis for the win.

b>Winner:The Acclaimed (30 seconds)

Rating:NR

Sqaush…Squash…SQUASH!

Excalibur gives a rundown for this weekends Collision, next weeks DYNAMITE, RAMPAGE, and WrestleDream. Take a drink of water Excalibur!

MATCH 5: TBS Championship-Jade Cargill vs Kris Statlander(c)