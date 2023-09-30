Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It's Friday night and we know what that means — it's time for AEW Rampage! We're less than 48 hours away from WrestleDream, and tonight we'll see The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defend the AEW World Trios Championships against The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy. Plus Eddie Kingston defends the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Rocky Romero, while Hikaru Shida and Ruby Soho will face off to see who gets a shot against Saraya for the AEW Women's World Championship on the October 10th episode of Dynamite. And the The Righteous will be in action as well.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Match

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay

Bowens and Zay start off with a lockup, Bowens with a wastlock but is put on the mat. Bowens switches into a wristlock, Zay counters into a headlock, into the ropes and Bowens runs Zay over. Back into the ropes, Zay with an armdrag, Bowens fires back with the same. Zay into the ropes with an armdrag and then a rana. He catches a kick, Bowens catches a kick and flips Zay, kick to the gut and a leapfrog Rocker Dropper.

Caster tags in, Zay into the ropes but holds on. Bowens over the top, Matt tags in and they take Caster down. Jeff with a splash off the middle rope, cover gets two. Jeff with a leaping snapmare and then goes for the Twist of Fate, Max counters but Jeff kicks him.

Billy Gunn tags in, as does Matt. Matt signals Delete, Billy says “Suck It!” They go into a Delete/Suck It-off (that doesn’t sound right). Billy with a headlock, shot into the ropes and runs Matt over. He charges at Matt in the corner but eats an elbow, Matt slams Billy into all the turnbuckles and tags in Jeff, who hits a splash off Matt’s back as does Zay. The Acclaimed run in and dump the Hardys, Scissor Me Timbers to Brother Zay. Billy covers for two as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Zay is put in the hostile corner for a shot. Billy goes after Zay and stomps him down, then talks trash to Matt. He knocks Matt off the apron and charges for the splash, but Zay moves!

Things break down into chaos as Jeff comes in hot, he clears the ring and hits a Russian legsweep on Bowens. Double legdrop cover, broken up by Caster. Jeff goes up top for Whisper in the Wind! Billy in now and goes for a Famouser, Jeff ducks it and Matt hits Twist of Fate on Gunn. Jeff up top, Swanton! Cover gets two but Bowens breaks it up.

Bowens whips Matt across the ring and he and Max charge in to take him out. Powerslam by Caster to Matt, discus elbow to Jeff. Bowens and Zay come in hot, Zay hits a spinning DDT off the second rope, Zay dumps Billy and Asai moonsaults onto him from the apron. Springboard off the ropes but he gets caught by Bowens and Caster for shots — double team lifted slam for three.

Winner: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (10:33)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very solid match all in all. The Hardys aren’t what they used to be, that’s no secret. But they worked fine here and we got a solid opening match with the right result.

* Eddie Kingston is backstage and says tonight it’s him and Big Rock for the STRONG Openweight Title. He respects Rocky and says it’ll be an honor to face him. He starts talking as Lethal and company come in and Lethal says Kingston has two titles, but one is the ROH World Championship. Lethal says he worked for years to make sure the ROH World Title belonged to athletes and Eddie’s no athlete. He says Eddie isn’t fit to be champion. Eddie laughs and walks off.

* Andrade El Idolo is asked last week at Collision about Juice Robinson interfering in his match. He says everyone saw he had that win, and he wants to know if Juice has a problem with him. He says “See you Saturday in Seattle.”